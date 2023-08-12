Madison Cassidy, left, is all smiles after weighing in this Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo-record 203.4-pound yellowfin tuna with the crew consisting of young Baton Rouge women aboard Dr. Ryan Perry's offshore boat. From left is Cassidy, grandmother Lorry Perry, Morgan Perry, the massive yellowfin, Ryan Perry, Aubrey Perry, Molly Perry, Hailey Sumich and grandfather Blue Perry. Cassidy and Morgan Perry are teammates on the Southern Miss volleyball team.