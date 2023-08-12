The Gulf of Mexico was slick and flat — so calm you could see your reflection in the water — a rare midsummer day? Not this year, not with six weeks of a high-pressure dome hovering over Louisiana.
Ryan Perry knew the conditions were right. He asked his three daughters, Morgan, Molly and Aubrey, to ask friends to accompany them on their last offshore fishing trip of the summer.
This excursion to way offshore Louisiana was to be a celebration. School was right around the corner, and the annual Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo, our country’s oldest saltwater fishing contest, served as the calling card.
And what a celebration it turned out to be.
Morgan’s Southern Miss' beach volleyball teammate, Madison Cassidy — once a rival at Parkview Baptist while Morgan Perry starred at St Joseph’s Academy — became the star of the rodeo’s three-day show.
But only after she proved her mettle.
Cassidy was on the rod when a giant yellowfin tuna decided to make lunch on the live-bait offering on the other end of her line.
“We pulled up in an area where we saw 40- and 50-pounders jumping, so we dropped baits,” Ryan Perry said.
Perry knows his stuff. He’s an offshore veteran, but with five young women aboard — Hailey Sumich is Molly’s St. Joseph’s volleyball teammate — the elder Perry knew he had his work cut out for him.
Even moreso when Cassidy’s rod bent darned near double on the strike.
The Baton Rouge dentist, who’s championed kid-friendly fishing rodeos for years, knew this run didn’t come from a 50-pound yellowfin.
“We usually find smaller yellowfins, maybe up to 70-80 pounds during the summer,” he said. “The larger yellowfins come into water maybe 200 feet deep in the winter.
“But we were in 4,000 feet of water, so you never know what to expect.”
By the time the fish’s first run was on, everyone knew it was a big tuna.
“When you have a big yellowfin on in shallow water, if he sounds (heads to the bottom), he has to go to in a direction to stay deep, and you can follow him in the boat,” Perry said. “I was afraid this tuna would sound and in 4,000 feet, you just don’t know if you can get it in the boat.”
It’s a bet Cassidy didn’t know either. She spent the next hour and 40 minutes on the end of a rod with a massive fish on the other end.
This summer’s heat was a factor. The clear-blue dome over the Gulf only added to the sweltering conditions. Hydration became a factor, too.
“Madison finished strong. We all did,” Perry said, adding the crew put another near 70-pound yellowfin in the boat before the skipper said it was time to call it a day.
Not the whole day, because there was the matter of taking it to Grand Isle Marina, the rodeo’s weighstation.
Weighmaster Steve Hein hauled out the heavy equipment, and, to the oohs and aahs of the crowd, hoisted Cassidy’s giant — 203.4 pounds, a Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo record.
To prove what Perry knew about summertime yellowfins, William Fisher’s second-place, 95.8-pound tuna was less that half the weight of Cassidy’s monster.
“It was a great time, but it was hot, so hot that we jumped into the water offshore to cool off,” Perry said. “I immediately cramped up because I probably didn’t drink enough water.”
The only cramp Cassidy had came after smiling so long standing next to her record-setting fish, or maybe a sore right hand after all those high-fives.
To verify Perry’s smaller summertime tuna point, only two among Louisiana’s Top 10 Fish Records yellowfins came during summer months. The state-record 251-pound yellowfin was taken in Oct. 2012. The 10th-place fish weighed 229.25 pounds.
Yet, for five young women, it will be a day worth retelling for years.
Just imagine what those “What did you do this summer?” stories will sound like when they return to class.
Red snapper
Two weeks into the new four-per-day catch limit for red snapper — it was three for the first seven weeks of the season — Louisiana’s private recreational fishermen have landed 612,056 pounds (65.5%) of our state’s 934,587-pound annual allotment through July 31.
The new limit went into effect July 17, when LA Creel data-collection program, estimated the private catch at 371,420 pounds (39.7%).
It means LA Creel’s count since the four-day limit was OK'd is 240,636 in two weeks. The last week of July included the catch made during the Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo, where the top three red snapper on the rodeo’s leaderboard weighed 24.2, 23.4 and 23.2 pounds.
Weekly red snapper landing estimates can be found on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov/red-snapper.
Being prepared
Dove hunters will be allowed to use only nontoxic shot in sizes No. 6 and smaller (Nos. 7½, 8 and 9 shot) when taking to dove fields on wildlife management areas and the private-land dove fields Wildlife and Fisheries will lease for the Sept. 2 opening day.
Those leases will be announced near the end of August.
It’s an advisory to begin looking for nontoxic shot — usually steel shot — to hunt these locations. In addition, dove hunters must have a basic hunting license (18 and older) and have no-fee Harvest Information Program (HIP) certification (required for all migratory game hunters). HIP is available on the LDWF website: wlf.louisiana.gov/page/mandatory-harvest-information-program.