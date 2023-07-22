It’s that time again — Grand Isle Tarpon Rodeo time — a three-day angling adventure celebrating this oldest saltwater fishing competition in the good ol’ USA.
The Thursday-through-Saturday fish-a-thon comes amidst the toughest heat-related stretch we’ve seen in our state in five years. (Yes, 2018’s summer was this hot!)
Just know alcohol and summer’s heat don’t mix well. True, a cold one is mighty tasty after a hot day on the water, but don’t use anything with alcohol believing it can replace all the fluids you’ve lost in those hours trying to crank in fish for the rodeo’s leaderboard.
Water and sports drinks, cold fruit — grapes and watermelon are refreshing — and know in our heat and humidity you need to start hydrating the day before your day(s) on the water. Adults should make sure younger fishermen drink water every 15-20 minutes because their bodies need as much or more than adults do. And, adults need to stay on that schedule, too.
Ah, back to the fishing. This rodeo began in 1928 when tarpon rolled within sight of Grand Isle.
Since then tarpon have taken up their midsummer residence farther east in open water south of Grand Bayou.
And, yes, tarpon remains king, although, recently, tarpon chasers have taken a different tact on showing off their prowess. Most of the effort from this die-hard group focuses on a tag-and-release program, which has cut down on the big “silver kings” coming to the Grand Isla Marina weighstation.
Yet, there is plenty of action for the weighmasters after fishing begins at daylight Thursday. There are 30 species categories in Tarpon, Big Game, Shoreline, Inside and Kayak divisions along with a special Tag & Release entries in tarpon & big game divisions.
And, you can add eight categories in the always competitive Children’s Division with weigh-in from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. all three days.
For the kids, the 2 p.m. daily crab races — for ages 12 and younger — is a bring-your-own-crab contest to the Otto Candies Pavilion.
The weigh-in scales at Grand Isle Marina run 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, then 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.
Tickets and rodeo rules are on the IGITR website: tarponrodeo.org. To buy tickets on the island, go to Grand Isle or Bridge Side marinas, The Sureway or Hurricane Hole.
Red snapper
Through July 9, the recreational red snapper count is up to 332,347 pounds, or 35.6% of our state’s 834,587-pound 2023 allocation. The weekly catch ending that day accounted for 10% of the annual allotment and takes in the Fourth of July holiday.
The next count from LA Creel, state Wildlife and Fisheries’ data-collection program, will come for the week ending July 16. It will be the last count in a three-snapper-per-day limit.
Last Monday, the daily limit increased to four fish per person with the same 16-inch total length minimum size limit. The increase came after a lag in the private recreational fishing catch through the first six weeks after the May 26 opener.
Detailed red snapper landings estimates are posted on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov/red-snapper.
Open & close
If you’re trying to keep up with what offshore recreational fishing seasons are open or closed, here’s the latest from the federal fisheries managers.
The red grouper season was closed effective this past Friday and will reopen Jan. 1;
There will be an Aug. 1-24 season to take greater amberjack;
The gray triggerfish season is scheduled to open 12:01 a.m., Aug. 1, and “...will close when the annual catch target is met or projected to be met;”
The federal for-hire (charters) red snapper season will close at 12:01 a.m. local time Aug. 25;
A gag grouper season will open at 12:01 a.m., Sept. 1, and will close Nov. 9, unless federal fisheries managers determine “... the annual catch limit will be harvested before that date.”
A winner
John Thornton, a 26-year active military veteran, has won CCA Louisiana top's prize, a 2023 Chevy Silverado pickup, for catching a specially tagged redfish in its annual Statewide Tournament and Anglers’ Rodeo, the S.T.A.R.
Thornton, who lives in DeRidder, said he was in the marshes near Hackberry south of Lake Charles when he landed the prized redfish. It was the fifth specially tagged red taken this year — CCA released 100 tagged reds — but Thornton is the first among the five to be registered for S.T.A.R.
“I went fishing doing some recon on an upcoming veterans fishing tournament and just netted him, put him in the box, fished for a while longer and I headed back to shore,” Thornton told CCA.
Then, he said, someone at the dock pointed to the red tag. That touched off a sprint to a rodeo weighstation at Calcasieu Point Landing. Thornton said he has entered the summer-long rodeo since it began in 1995.
Check this out
Saturday is the annual birdwatching Wood Stork and Wading Bird Day at the South Farm complex on the Sherburne Wildlife Management Area south and east of Krotz Springs.
It’s a combined effort between Wildlife and Fisheries and the Corps of Engineers.
Gates will open at 7 a.m. and will close at 10 a.m. It’s free and open to the public, but anyone 18 and older must have a WMA Access Annual or Five-Day Permit (available from the LDWF website, or wherever hunting/fishing licenses are sold).
The storks and other wading birds show up to feed in the farm’s impoundments when water is pulled off the ponds to promote growth of vegetation for migrating waterfowl.
In addition to wood storks, agency biologists said the impoundments attract species like sandpipers, egrets, herons, roseate spoonbills, other storks and ibises.
You can access the area from Interstate 10 at the Ramah (135) exit, and from U.S.190 east of the Atchafalaya bridge at Krotz Springs.