Memorable catch

Lots of eyes rolled when Baton Rouge physician JJ Tabor brought in this state-record 383.13-pound Warsaw grouper to the weighstation for a recent International Grand isle Tarpon Rodeo. Tabor's catch ranks among the heaviest fish caught from Louisiana's offshore waters. The Grand isle Tarpon Rodeo, the oldest saltwater fishing event in our country, begins another run Thursday with the weigh-in held at newly named and newly renovated Grand isle Marina and rodeo festivities inside the Otto Candies Pavilion on the east end of our state's only inhabited barrier island.