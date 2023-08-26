It’s been this hot before, but never for this long.
It’s been this dry before, but never for this long.
OK, maybe this predicament is referenced in a lifetime between the latter half of the 20th century and the first quarter of the 21st century, but the convergence of these two rare-for-Louisiana phenomena bodes ill for hunters and fishers through the end of the year, maybe beyond.
Barring a drought-ending drenching from a hurricane, the effects of excessive and lingering heat and, now, the lack of consistent rainfall, will be evident beginning this week.
It has already with wildfires plaguing most every corner of our state during the past three weeks.
It’s more than wildfires: Rivers are low and getting lower, and the lack of water causes all sorts of problems for fish and wildlife.
First, dove hunters and landowners need to know our state is under a burn ban, a decision upgraded last week to a total ban on all outdoor fires.
That takes one tool away from dove hunters wanting to prepare fields for Saturday’s opening day.
Burning fields is a long-standing practice to clear fields to attract doves. This migrating bird likes to feed on small grains and seeds and burning a field makes that food readily available and free of stuble and weeds.
Wildlife and Fisheries upland game biologists suggest mowing or bushhogging a field to get to as clear a ground as possible.
“The residue can be raked, shredded, or lightly disked; heavy disking will cover too much of the seed,” the advisory read.
Remember, you have to follow federal regulations, and while a landowner/hunter can manipulate planted grains for doves — “planted” is the operative word — it is illegal to add grain and/or seeds to a field then hunt over that field. That last activity is called “baiting,” and subject to federal prosecution.
Dove fields
Wildlife and Fisheries has leased fields near DeRidder and Colfax for Saturday’s opening day of dove hunting season.
Hunters need permits to enter the fields. Those pemits are available on the agency’s website: appengine.egov.com/apps/la/LDWF/Dove_Hunts.
Access opens at 5 a.m., and hunting will begin 30 minutes before sunrise. There’s a $10 registration fee for adults plus a convenience fee. Hunters 17 and younger do not have to pay the registration fee. Dogs and ATVs will be allowed, and only nontoxic shot size 6 and smaller can be used.
Hunters need a basic hunting license and valid HIP certificate.
Call the agency’s Lake Charles office at (337) 491-2575 for the DeRidder fields, and the Pineville office at (318) 487-5885 for the Colfax field.
Wildlife management areas open to dove hunting include Sandy Hollow, Sherburne, Pointe-aux-Chenes, Bodcau, Boeuf, Clear Creek, Elbow Slough, John Franks, Richard Yancey, Russell Sage, Sabine and West Bay, and the U.S. Forest Service Calcasieu Ranger District Vernon Unit.
Ducks
Images from southwest Louisiana aren’t good, and the lack of water in the Mississippi River along with drought conditions mean areas for migrating teal will be restricted by the time that special 16-day season begins Sept. 16.
Worse still is while drying out marsh ponds usually is a good thing in the early summer, this prolonged drought has dried the marshes so much there has been little growth is what usually is moist soil. With moisture gone, there will be little submerged aquatic vegetation growth by the time the big duck season gets here in November.
Yeah, pray for rain, but we all know at this time of year we need to be careful for what we ask for.
Wildlife
It’s surprising wildlife biologists haven’t reported seeing an outbreak of blue-tongue disease in our deer herds this summer.
This sometimes fatal disease usually runs rampant through deer herds when it is this hot and this dry, because these conditions congregate deer into small watering areas which hastens spread of this disease.
And there’s more: Deer and squirrels rely on acorns and other nuts to sustain their diets and give them the fats they need to produce healthy offspring. The lack of rainfall leads to low production of nuts which is not good for the upcoming season and predicts lower reproduction for the next season.
The lack of rain also reduces the quality of understory, the leafy greens and berry-producing plants deer, squirrels and rabbits need to live and thrive.
A check of briers south of Baton Rouge showed no vigorous growth. This is a plant deer will browse through the fall and into the winter. Other plants in the swamp showed similar decline in leafy green growth.
Ticks
Be careful if you’re heading into a dove field next weekend. The lack of rain has cut down on our mosquitoes, but ticks seem to thrive in the heat, and are willing to jump aboard for a blood-sucking ride the second you brush up against a plant.
Make sure to check for ticks after a hunt. We don’t need ticks to add to our misery of COVID and RSV among others.
Red snapper
Through Aug. 13, Wildlife and Fisheries’ managers estimate 711,996 pounds (76.2%) of our state’s 834,587-pound annual private recreational red snapper allocation has been taken. The data is derived from the LA Creel survey.
Weekly red snapper landings estimates can be found on the Wildlife and Fisheries website: wlf.louisiana.gov/red-snapper.