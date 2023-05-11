BOYS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
Ju’Juan Johnson, Lafayette Christian football
Ju’Juan Johnson enjoyed a terrific regular season for Lafayette Christian.
It was during his postseason run, however, when Johnson’s unparalleled performance took center stage, leading the Knights to the program’s sixth consecutive trip to a state championship game.
"I’m truly thankful for everything,” said Johnson, who was the Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro Offensive Player of the Year. “It’s crazy to think that we moved up two classifications into 4A and still made it to the finals again. The goal is always to win a state championship.”
In the quarterfinals, Johnson threw for 452 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 70 more with three scores. In the semifinals win over Teurlings, the junior quarterback threw for 470 yards and six scores and ran for 179 more and three touchdowns.
Yes, Lafayette Christian lost a 52-48 heartbreaker to St. Thomas More in the championship game, but not without another memorable performance from Johnson. He threw for 347 yards and three scores and also ran for 238 more yards and two scores in the state final.
“I’m a competitive person,” Johnson said. “So, I’m not pleased with what I did or what we did, because I want to be a champion. I don’t want to be second.”
For the season, Johnson completed 220 of 369 passes for 4,010 yards, 43 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 1,280 yards and 17 touchdowns on 206 carries.
"His leadership ability is special," former Knights coach Trev Faulk said. "His work ethic is second to none, and he is the ultimate competitor. His desire to win and his willingness to win is second to none."
Shortly after reaching the state championship game, Johnson commited to Colorado. He has since decommitted, giving more colleges across the nation another opportunity to review his state playoff run.
Ethan Boudreaux, Teurlings Wrestling
Nothing in sports is really perfect, but Rebels senior wrestler Ethan Boudreaux came pretty close to achieving that standard this season. Boudreaux capped a 46-0 campaign with a dominant 13-1 decision in the finals to win state. He claiming Louisiana Classic and Ken Cole crowns along the way.
Boudreaux won the state title at 113 pounds his sophomore season and followed with another individual state crown at 132 pounds this season as a junior, helping the Rebels to a fourth straight state title.
In addition to going undefeated in winning the 138-pound crown as a senior, Boudreaux also defeated Southside state champion Wiley Boudreaux in the finals at Louisiana Classic and Ken Cole.
Harvey Broussard, St. Martinville
Some top candidates have extra-special seasons and some are just really good at everything they do. That was Harvey Broussard of St. Martinville.
As a wide receiver, he caught 46 passes for 1,099 yards and 10 touchdowns on his way to signing with the UL Ragin' Cajuns. On the basketball court, Broussard was a second-team All-Metro selection for the district champion Tigers. In track and field, he finished first in the high jump, triple jump and long jump at the 5-3A district meet and then finished second in the long and triple at the regional meet and fifth at high jump.