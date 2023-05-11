BOYS TEAM OF THE YEAR
Teurlings Catholic wrestling
The Teurlings Catholic wrestling program was already a dynasty. The Rebels just added an exclamation point this season, winning yet another Division II state wrestling championship with gusto.
"It is an amazing thing," coach Kent Masson said. "I really am at a loss for words for what this team has accomplished this year. It’s fun watching them get better and better every week but really just rise up to the challenge each week. They’ve been a great group to coach and fun group to coach."
Winning state championships has become a habit at Teurlings, which has earned 11 titles over the past 13 seasons. Each year, though, the Rebels seem to find a way to top themselves, and the 2022-23 Rebels squad did not disappoint.
“The one thing I challenged the team with this year was to do something special," Masson said. "When I go back and look at every single state championship that we’ve won, there’s something special about each one. This year, it was special because of the record that we broke."
The Rebels outdid themselves this time around, scoring more points at the state tournament than any wrestling team ever — regardless of class — with 365½ as a team. The Rebels entered a wrestler in all 14 weight divisions. Individual state champions included Alex Rozas at 106, Layne Rivette at 132, Ethan Boudreaux at 138, Hudson Sharon at 152, Braeden Simoneaux at 170 and Kole Hayes at 285.
Rozas and Boudreaux also became the first Teurlings wrestlers ever to go undefeated.
And for the Rebels, there doesn’t appear to be an end in sight. Rozas was just a freshman this season, and the program’s overall roster numbers are at an all-time high.
In addition to another state title, the Rebels won the team crown for the second year in a row at the Ken Cole Invitational.
St. Thomas More football
Finalist
When an elite performer leaves to college, some programs would naturally take a step backward. Instead, the Cougars took a step forward by winning the select Division II state championship, running the table in one of the toughest districts the Acadiana area has ever seen.
The Cougars defeated Lafayette Christian in Week 10 to win the 4-4A district crown, then defeated the Knights 52-48 in a memorable state final. Along the way, STM also beat Division I semifinalist Westgate, Division II semifinalist Teurlings Catholic and Division I finalist Brother Martin, as well as Division I quarterfinalist Denham Springs and Division II quarterfinalist North Vermilion.
STM's storybook season came after star quarterback Walker Howard graduated and moved on — first to LSU, then to Ole Miss.
Ascension Episcopal golf
The Blue Gators won their fifth consecutive Division III regional and state championship this spring, as well as the fifth straight Acadiana area high school golf league championship.
Ascension won the district title by 37 shots. The Blue Gators then claimed regional crown by 41 behind Jay Mendell’s 64, followed by the state title by 35 shots, getting a 1-2 finish from Mendell and Kale Fontenot. That strong finish extended the five-year tear the program has enjoyed, including four state championships.
Over the past three years, Ascension’s golf team has been ranked as high as No. 7 nationally, powered by four golfers joining Division I programs, including two Power Five signees. Off this year’s team, Mendell signed with LSU, and Fontenot signed with Georgia Tech.