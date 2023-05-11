GIRLS ATHLETE OF THE YEAR
AC Froehlich, St. Thomas More
St. Thomas More’s AC Froehlich would have been a top candidate for Girls Athlete of the Year based solely on her outstanding volleyball season last fall. She earned All-Metro Player of the Year honors for the second straight season to lead the Cougars to another state championship.
“It was a dream senior season,” Froehlich said. “To beat everybody like we did and winning a state championship, it was great. I am very satisfied with the way my senior year went. I still have a lot of work to do, but I feel like I played really well.”
Froehlich was also honored as the Gatorade Player of the Year for volleyball. The LSU volleyball signee led St. Thomas More to a 41-1 record overall after collecting 111 sets, 552 kills, 84 aces, 48 blocks and 252 digs.
“AC has the unique gift of being both tall and athletic,” STM coach Jessica Burke said of Froehlich's volleyball skills. “She jumps out of the gym, hits with power and she has developed finesse and court vision. She is assertive and aggressive, well respected, competitive and an ideal teammate.”
Froehlich will continue her volleyball career at LSU.
But that’s not the whole story with Froehlich, who also played a key role in leading the Cougars’ girls basketball team to the select Division I state semifinals. She was a first-team All-Metro selection on the court as well.
Froehlich averaged 18 points and 11 rebounds per game for her basketball team.
“I’ve coached a lot of kids who have been really good defenders,” basketball coach Stephen Strojny said of Froehlich. “But I’ve never coached a player like AC, who can control game defensively like she does. She knows when to jump and when not to jump. She knows when to contest a shot and when not to. AC has high-level defensive instincts.”
Jada Richard, Lafayette Christian basketball
Finalist
Lafayette Christian's basketball star has taken on all comers and prevailed during her outstanding basketball career. Several athletes have won three straight state basketball championships, but few can say they did so in three different classifications. That’s exactly what Richard’s Knights clinched this spring in beating St. Louis to win the select Division II state title.
The LSU commitment was the All-Metro and Class 4A state Player of the Year after averaging 28.2 points, five assists, five rebounds and four steals per game, leading LCA to a 31-2 record. Richard scored 831 points. She has 2,021 points over the past three seasons.
Marie Landreneau, St. Thomas More swimming
Finalist
The junior is one of the state’s most celebrated swimmers. Landreneau has been the LHSAA Female Division II Swimmer of the Meet at the last two state tournaments and was also honored as the Louisiana Swimming Female Swimmer of the Year for 2022.
Landreneau won Division II state title in the 200 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. She was also the Southwest Acadiana Swim league record-holder for the 200 individual medley, the 100 breastsroke and the 100 freestyle. The USA Swimming Scholastic All-American is a U.S. Open and Junior National qualifier and has already committed to swimming collegiately at Georgia.