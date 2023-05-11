GIRLS COACH OF THE YEAR
Tarunye Kanonu, Lafayette High basketball
Lafayette High girls basketball coach Tarunye Kanonu knew her Lions would try to reach their goal of winning a state title after having fallen short the previous year.
And although they lost a great amount of talent to graduation, Kanonu was confident a title run was once again in the cards.
Kanonu was correct. She led the Lions to a 28-6 overall record and the Division I select state championship.
"We are very excited about what we were able to accomplish," Kanonu said. "It was a special moment that we were able to share with so many people. That experience of falling short only made us hungrier this season."
It was the second girls basketball state championship in school history for the Lions, whose first came in 2012.
In order to accomplish that feat, they had to take down John Curtis, which had been the six-time reigning Division I state champion.
Kanonu led the Lions to an impressive finish, capping the campaign with a 10-game winning streak.
Kanonu’s team thought it would play for the state championship a year ago, but the Lions suffered a heartbreaking 55-54 loss to No. 2 Parkway in the semifinals.
Lafayette High’s coaches and players said they just knew this was the year.
“This was our moment, and we knew it was our game,” Kanonu said after defeating No. 1-seeded John Curtis 52-46 in the select Division I state championship game.
Kanonu was also named the Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro girls basketball coach of the year.
"It's exciting," Kanonu said of winning the honor. "It's great when people see all of the hard work that goes into it. I'm not one that looks for validation, because I know what I bring to the table."
Daniel Underwood, St. Thomas More soccer
St. Thomas More girls soccer coach Daniel Underwood continues to show how unique and powerful his Cougars program is. It surprised no one when Underwood’s well-oiled machine won a sixth consecutive state championship this season. That sixth straight title set the state soccer record, breaking STM's tie with Northshore.
St. Thomas More didn’t lose a game this season with a 31-0-2 record.
Although Underwood’s roster is filled with talented scorers, the team’s defense was what made his program a cut above the rest. St. Thomas More outscored its opponents in the state playoffs 36-0, and for the season, the Cougars posted 21 shutouts.
Keith Leon, Westminster volleyball
For the first time ever, coach Keith Leon’s Westminster Christian Crusaders made it to the Division V state finals after years of heading in that direction.
Their 35-8 campaign was the culmination of a continual climb for the program. It came after the Crusaders suffered a five-game marathon loss to ESA in the semifinals last year. The year before, they fell to McGehee in four games in the quarterfinals.
Westminster’s hopes of taking home the state championship ended in a five-game thriller in the state finals to perennial powerhouse Country Day.