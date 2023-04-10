Although it hasn't quite become a trend, the concept of districts determining their champion with a tournament is an idea certainly gaining traction.
A couple of baseball districts across the state have already implemented it, and District 8-2A did it for the first time two weeks ago.
"I enjoyed it. It is something different and fun," said Ascension Episcopal coach Lonny Landry, whose Blue Gators won the 8-2A championship tournament. "It was the first time that we held the tournament. It was a complete trial run, but the kids really enjoyed it."
Now, District 4-4A can be added to the list with its district tournament getting under way this week.
"I like it and I was one of the ones pushing to try it out," North Vermilion head coach Jeremy Trahan said. "I just thought it would be exciting and bring a little meaning to winning the district."
The Patriots, St. Thomas More, Teurlings Catholic, Lafayette Christian, David Thibodaux, Northside, and Westgate will compete in a double-elimination tournament after playing one round of district play to determine seeding.
Ascension Episcopal and its fellow district members elected not to play district games outside of the district tournament and instead used power rankings to seed their tourney.
Among the pros to the district tournament concept is that it can serve to not forced a team to play a non-competitive team, while also making room for more non-district games.
"The idea of it is very interesting," STM coach Cass Hargiss said. "You're only allowed to play 34 games in a season, so you have to account for the possibility of playing as many games as possible without knowing exactly how many games you'll have to play to win the district. But it is going to create a great atmosphere and great games. I'm excited about it."
Another favorable aspect of it is teams with one or two ace pitchers aren't necessarily able to ride them in a tournament as they can through the district season. Because with the tournament format, a team potentially could play at least one game every day for one week.
"That's sort of the reason also that we wanted to do it," Trahan said. "Whoever wins our district, it is going to be pretty impressive. You're going to need three to six pitchers to win district. You're not going to win our district with one arm."
Among the cons are the potential for a team playing as few as two district games in the tournament or as many as seven games in one week.
"It's a lot of baseball," Landry said. "If there is a negative, it is that you have to play that many games in a week."
"A negative could be a team going two and out and now that's the only two games they play in district," Hargiss said. "Playing seven games could be the other negative. But the argument to that is don't lose."
While some changes could be made to the format and qualifications for qualifying, everyone agrees the district tournaments are the future of district play.
"I definitely see it becoming the future," Hargiss said. "There is no incentive for the playoffs for winning district. District champions used to get a point in the power rankings but that's not the case anymore. So, it's kind of lost its luster. By playing a tournament it makes it matter."
"There are more districts doing it this year," Trahan said. "In our tournament, you're going to get some state tournament caliber games. Some are for district play and some are against district play. I'm for it.
"Winning a district championship still means a lot to me. Only one team can win state, so having a district championship to play for gives a team something else to focus on until then."