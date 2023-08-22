Comeaux High School first-year football coach Marquis Newsome and his coaching staff are off to a winning start, and they haven’t even played a game yet.
Spartans assistant coach Jack Franks, who was tasked with speaking at the 71st annual Kiwanis Club Jamboree luncheon by Newsome, claimed the Bob LeJeune Crying Towel award on Tuesday.
The award is given to the coach who can give the funniest tongue-in cheek reasons as to why their teams won’t be good this season.
“It’s awesome to win,” Franks said. “I had to try. I did everything I could (to win).”
Franks told jokes and utilized props that all but sealed the victory for him before anyone else took the podium.
“(It took) about a day,” said Franks of his preparation time. “I don’t sleep at night.”
Franks discussed how badly the Spartans needed money. To convey that message, he described Comeaux as “the orphanage of Lafayette Parish athletes.”
“(Teams) use Hudl to swap film, but with us you get this,” Franks said as he held up a VHS tape. “We have to go to Adrien’s (supermarket) to get those meat-packing things to use for knee pads. Our shoulder pads don’t have strings and we had to borrow helmets from a team up north (Ruston High).”
While Franks' remarks garnered laughs from the coaches, Kiwanis Club members and guests in attendance, Franks closed it out with a bang.
“I told y’all that we needed money, right?” Franks asked as he pulled out a sign. “Well, we’re holding a telethon.”
As he began to sing, Franks’ sign read “OCHS Football Equipment Telethon 1-800-Help Us Please” which resulted in more laughter. Although he was the first of 12 coaches to speak, his poor-mouthing act proved to be a tough to beat.
Franks dedicated the award to Dr. Robert LeJeune, who died in October 2022.
“This would go to him,” Franks said on a serious note. “It was a blessing to have known that man.”