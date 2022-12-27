The Abbeville boys basketball team hasn't had a problem winning basketball games, but the Wildcats have had an issue with playing quality basketball for four quarters.
Coach Trevor Eaton's team downed Acadiana 63-50 in the first round of the Darrel Mitchell Sr. Holiday Classic on Tuesday in St. Martinville.
It was the fourth win in the past five games for the Wildcats, who placed three in double figures. Tyrone Glover led the way with 24 points. Jaydeon Turner and Chad Nolan each chipped in 10.
"I don't think we've put any complete games together," said Eaton, whose team will face 11-0 New Iberia in the winners bracket at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
"It's hard for us to keep momentum. I have a good group of seniors who play hard, but they don't stay motivated. That's been our battle the whole season."
Abbeville played well in spurts on Tuesday, but the Wildcats let a persistent Acadiana team hang around until a 10-0 run in the final three minutes.
Acadiana guard Jacob Aillet's jumper evened the score at 19-19 with :45 seconds left in the first half. With 14 seconds left in the second quarter, Nolan's steal and coast-to-coast lay-up gave the Wildcats a 21-19 halftime lead.
The second half started differently as the Wildcats went with an 18-0 run to move ahead 37-19.
Turner had eight points as Abbeville built a huge cushion in the third, but the Wreckin' Rams weren't done.
Acadiana used an 18-5 run to cut the deficit to 45-41 on Trent Thibeaux's 3-pointer at the 7:10 mark of the fourth quarter. The Rams also benefited from two technical fouls assessed against the Wildcats.
Abbeville outscored the Rams 18-5 the rest of the way. Derrian Washington, a 6-0, 215-pound forward, helped the Wildcats finish strong with three inside buckets.
"We've been asking our big men to stop looking to pass it outside when they get the ball down low," Eaton said. "It was big to see him catch that thing underneath the rim and go back up with it. That's where we're going to score our points."
The Wildcats feature three quick, physical guards in Glover, Nolan and Turner. Washington and Jaysen Shelvin (6-3, 225, Sr.) do the dirty work down low. Abbeville was playing without power forward Tezarron Stewart (shoulder) and guard Tyler Cherry, who was at a football all-star game.
"Glover has been our rock the whole season," Eaton said. "When we need a basket, we look for No. 3."
Shelvin and Turner are defensive specialists. Turner, a 5-foot-11 senior, held Northside guard Zion McCoy to 12 points in Abbeville's 53-52 win over Northside at the Southside Tournament. McCoy was averaging 25 points per game.
"I don't think our program has had a win of that caliber in three or four years," Eaton said of the Northside win. "It was big for our kids.
"We're going to see undefeated 5A New Iberia (Wednesday). They're a team that wants to play with pace. We need to learn how to control the tempo and speed of the game. We're going to try to mix it up."
Dalyn Lewis finished with 17 points for Acadiana (1-14). Thibeaux added eight.