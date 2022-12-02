ACA.teurlcafoot.101522.886.jpg

Teurlings Catholic running back Kentrelle Prejean (1) runs with the ball against Lafayette Christian defender Jon Moore-Leday (99) during their LHSAA football game at Lafayette Christian Academy on Thursday, October 13, 2022 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.

Friday's Games

No. 10 Westgate at No. 3 Destrehan

PREVIEW - Westgate relishes chance to advance to state finals after overcoming injuries, youth

RECORDS - Westgate (10-3), Destrehan (12-0)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 1 Ruston/No. 5 Zachary at 7 p.m. on Friday.

No. 13 Brother Martin at No. 8 Carencro 

PREVIEW - Carencro's senior leadership has Bears on cusp of select Division I finals

RECORDS - Brother Martin (8-5), Carencro (9-2)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 2 Catholic-BR/No. 3 John Curtis winner at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

No. 4 E.D. White at No. 1 STM 

PREVIEW - STM Cougars seeking revenge in semifinals matchup with E.D. White

RECORDS - E.D. White (10-2), St. Thomas More (11-1)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 6 Lafayette Christian/No. 2 Teurlings winner at noon on Friday.

No. 6 Lafayette Christian at No. 2 Teurlings 

PREVIEW - Teurlings' semifinal game has more at stake than bragging rights over Lafayette Christian

RECORDS - Lafayette Christian (9-3), Teurlings (11-1)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 4  E.D. White/No. 1 St. Thomas More winner at noon on Friday.

No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 2 St. Charles 

PREVIEW - Notre Dame seeks redemption win over St. Charles in semifinals

RECORDS - Notre Dame (10-2), St. Charles (9-3)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 8 University/No. 4 Dunham winner 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

No. 4 St. Martin's at No. 1 Vermilion Catholic  

PREVIEW - No. 1 VC Eagles face huge obstacle in St. Martin's talented RB

RECORDS - St. Martin (11-1), Vermilion Catholic (12-0)

NEXT - Winner vs. No. 3 Ouachita Christian/No. 10 Ascension Catholic winner at 7 p.m. on Thursday

