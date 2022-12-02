Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Friday's Games
No. 10 Westgate at No. 3 Destrehan
PREVIEW - Westgate relishes chance to advance to state finals after overcoming injuries, youth
RECORDS - Westgate (10-3), Destrehan (12-0)
NEXT - Winner vs. No. 1 Ruston/No. 5 Zachary at 7 p.m. on Friday.
No. 13 Brother Martin at No. 8 Carencro
PREVIEW - Carencro's senior leadership has Bears on cusp of select Division I finals
RECORDS - Brother Martin (8-5), Carencro (9-2)
NEXT - Winner vs. No. 2 Catholic-BR/No. 3 John Curtis winner at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
No. 4 E.D. White at No. 1 STM
PREVIEW - STM Cougars seeking revenge in semifinals matchup with E.D. White
RECORDS - E.D. White (10-2), St. Thomas More (11-1)
NEXT - Winner vs. No. 6 Lafayette Christian/No. 2 Teurlings winner at noon on Friday.
No. 6 Lafayette Christian at No. 2 Teurlings
PREVIEW - Teurlings' semifinal game has more at stake than bragging rights over Lafayette Christian
RECORDS - Lafayette Christian (9-3), Teurlings (11-1)
NEXT - Winner vs. No. 4 E.D. White/No. 1 St. Thomas More winner at noon on Friday.
No. 3 Notre Dame at No. 2 St. Charles
PREVIEW - Notre Dame seeks redemption win over St. Charles in semifinals
RECORDS - Notre Dame (10-2), St. Charles (9-3)
NEXT - Winner vs. No. 8 University/No. 4 Dunham winner 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
No. 4 St. Martin's at No. 1 Vermilion Catholic
PREVIEW - No. 1 VC Eagles face huge obstacle in St. Martin's talented RB
RECORDS - St. Martin (11-1), Vermilion Catholic (12-0)
NEXT - Winner vs. No. 3 Ouachita Christian/No. 10 Ascension Catholic winner at 7 p.m. on Thursday