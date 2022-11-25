ACA.stmteurfoot.102322.223.jpg

St. Thomas More defender Brody Latiolais, left, tries to bring down Teurling Catholic wide receiver Kentrelle Prejean (1) during their high school football game at Teurlings Catholic High School on Friday, October 21, 2022 in Lafayette, La..

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD KEMP

Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.

Friday's Games

No. 5 Zachary at No. 4 Southside 

PREVIEW - Southside hopes to extend 10-game winning streak against perennial power Zachary

RECORDS - Zachary (9-2), Southside (10-1)

NEXT -  winner vs. No. 1 Ruston/No. 9 Denham Springs winner.

No. 2 Neville at No. 10 Westgate 

PREVIEW - Surging Westgate prepares for a major challenge in the playoffs. 'Neville is Neville.'

RECORDS - Neville (8-2), Westgate (9-3)

NEXT - winner vs. No. 3 Destrehan/No. 11 East St. John winner.

No. 4 North DeSoto at No. 28 Breaux Bridge

PREVIEW - Breaux Bridge defense playing huge role in Cinderella playoff run

RECORDS -  North DeSoto (10-1), Breaux Bridge (6-6)

NEXT - winner No. 1 Iowa/No. 9 Leesville winner.

No. 2 West Feliciana at No. 23 North Vermilion 

PREVIEW - Undefeated West Feliciana ready for next challenge in North Vermilion

RECORDS - West Feliciana (11-0), North Vermilion (6-6)

NEXT - winner No. 14 Lakeshore/No. 6 Lutcher winner.

No. 8 Carencro at No. 1 Warren Easton

PREVIEW - Carencro hopes to knock off top-seeded Warren Easton in quarterfinals

RECORDS - Carencro (8-2), Warren Easton (9-1) 

NEXT - winner No. 5 Northwood/No. 15 Brother Martin winner.

No. 8 Madison Prep at No. 1 St. Thomas More 

PREVIEW - Balanced St. Thomas More primed to reach semifinals once again

RECORDS - Madison Prep (8-3), St. Thomas More (10-1)

NEXT - winner No. 5 John F. Kennedy/No. 4 E.D. White winner.

No. 6 Lafayette Christian at No. 3 De La Salle 

PREVIEW - Lafayette Christian eyes sixth consecutive semifinals appearance at De La Salle

RECORDS -  Lafayette Christian (8-3), De La Salle (11-0)

NEXT -  winner No. 7 Shaw/No. 2 Teurlings winner.

No. 6 Shaw at No. 2 Teurlings 

PREVIEW -  Teurlings focused on Shaw as Rebels seek first semifinals appearance since 2015

RECORDS - Shaw (9-2), Teurlings (10-1)

NEXT - winner No. 3 De Le Salle/No. 6 Lafayette Christian winner.

No. 6 Episcopal at No. 3 Notre Dame

PREVIEW - Notre Dame counting on some holiday support in quarterfinal showdown

RECORDS - Episcopal (10-1), Notre Dame (9-2)

NEXT - winner No. 10 Parkview Baptist/No. 2 St. Charles winner.

No. 1 Vermilion Catholic at No. 9 Southern Lab 

RECORDS - Vermilion Catholic (11-0), Southern Lab (8-3)

NEXT - winner No. 5 St. Mary/No. 4 St. Martin's Episcopal winner.

No. 15 Opelousas Catholic at No. 10 Ascension Catholic 

RECORDS - Opelousas Catholic (9-3), Ascension Catholic (10-2)

NEXT - winner No. 3 Ouachita Christian/No. 6 Glenbrook winner.

