Friday's Games
No. 5 Zachary at No. 4 Southside
PREVIEW - Southside hopes to extend 10-game winning streak against perennial power Zachary
RECORDS - Zachary (9-2), Southside (10-1)
NEXT - winner vs. No. 1 Ruston/No. 9 Denham Springs winner.
No. 2 Neville at No. 10 Westgate
PREVIEW - Surging Westgate prepares for a major challenge in the playoffs. 'Neville is Neville.'
RECORDS - Neville (8-2), Westgate (9-3)
NEXT - winner vs. No. 3 Destrehan/No. 11 East St. John winner.
No. 4 North DeSoto at No. 28 Breaux Bridge
PREVIEW - Breaux Bridge defense playing huge role in Cinderella playoff run
RECORDS - North DeSoto (10-1), Breaux Bridge (6-6)
NEXT - winner No. 1 Iowa/No. 9 Leesville winner.
No. 2 West Feliciana at No. 23 North Vermilion
PREVIEW - Undefeated West Feliciana ready for next challenge in North Vermilion
RECORDS - West Feliciana (11-0), North Vermilion (6-6)
NEXT - winner No. 14 Lakeshore/No. 6 Lutcher winner.
No. 8 Carencro at No. 1 Warren Easton
PREVIEW - Carencro hopes to knock off top-seeded Warren Easton in quarterfinals
RECORDS - Carencro (8-2), Warren Easton (9-1)
NEXT - winner No. 5 Northwood/No. 15 Brother Martin winner.
No. 8 Madison Prep at No. 1 St. Thomas More
PREVIEW - Balanced St. Thomas More primed to reach semifinals once again
RECORDS - Madison Prep (8-3), St. Thomas More (10-1)
NEXT - winner No. 5 John F. Kennedy/No. 4 E.D. White winner.
No. 6 Lafayette Christian at No. 3 De La Salle
PREVIEW - Lafayette Christian eyes sixth consecutive semifinals appearance at De La Salle
RECORDS - Lafayette Christian (8-3), De La Salle (11-0)
NEXT - winner No. 7 Shaw/No. 2 Teurlings winner.
No. 6 Shaw at No. 2 Teurlings
PREVIEW - Teurlings focused on Shaw as Rebels seek first semifinals appearance since 2015
RECORDS - Shaw (9-2), Teurlings (10-1)
NEXT - winner No. 3 De Le Salle/No. 6 Lafayette Christian winner.
No. 6 Episcopal at No. 3 Notre Dame
PREVIEW - Notre Dame counting on some holiday support in quarterfinal showdown
RECORDS - Episcopal (10-1), Notre Dame (9-2)
NEXT - winner No. 10 Parkview Baptist/No. 2 St. Charles winner.
No. 1 Vermilion Catholic at No. 9 Southern Lab
RECORDS - Vermilion Catholic (11-0), Southern Lab (8-3)
NEXT - winner No. 5 St. Mary/No. 4 St. Martin's Episcopal winner.
No. 15 Opelousas Catholic at No. 10 Ascension Catholic
RECORDS - Opelousas Catholic (9-3), Ascension Catholic (10-2)
NEXT - winner No. 3 Ouachita Christian/No. 6 Glenbrook winner.