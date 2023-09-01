Acadiana High's Dominick McKinley will continue his football career at the next level in College Station, Texas, after verbally committing to Texas A&M on Friday.
"I am very excited to start my career," McKinley said. "It's a place where I felt comfortable and could go and improve."
McKinley, a five-star recruit, is rated the state’s top prospect in the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports composite.
McKinley had received more than 30 scholarship offers during the recruiting process, and the star defensive lineman ultimately chose the Aggies over Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Texas and Oklahoma.
"It was really hard," McKinley said of his decision to choose the Aggies. "I wanted to be part of that family and be comfortable."
The 6-foot-6, 275-pound McKinley has a tremendous combination of size, speed and athleticism that has made him one of the top prospects in the country. He runs a 4.7 40-yard dash, bench presses 345 pounds, power cleans nearly 400 pounds and has a vertical jump of 36 inches.
"Dom is as freakish of an athlete as anyone we have ever had here,” Rams coach Matt McCullough said in May. “He’s long, strong and fast. He’s just a tremendous defensive lineman.”
McKinley, a three-year starter along the Rams defensive front, enjoyed a breakout season in 2022 as he established himself as a force against both the run and pass. As a junior, McKinley recorded 90 tackles, 12 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, two interceptions and scored two touchdowns to garner all-district and all-metro first-team honors.
McKinley said playing close to home wasn't a major factor in his decision.
"I made my decision like two weeks ago," he said. "It (playing close to home) wasn't a main factor in my decision. It was sort of in the middle."
With a decision on his future made, McKinley is happy the process is over. He now can focus on helping the Rams compete for a state championship.
"It was stressful at one point," McKinley said of the recruiting process. "But once I got my decision and knew where I was going, it was not as bad. I'm very excited with my decision."