SCOTT – Acadiana High’s Dominick McKinley is one of the most sought-after recruiting prospects in the country.
But you wouldn’t know it by talking to him.
McKinley, a five-star recruit who is rated the state’s top prospect in the Class of 2024, is about as modest as they come, according to Wreckin’ Rams head coach Matt McCullough.
“That’s not him (to gloat or boast),” McCullough said. “I feel like he has handled the entire process so far really well. There’s no telling how many texts he is getting.”
The Rams’ defensive star has garnered a ton of attention on the recruiting trail and has received more than 30 scholarship offers which includes from schools such as the two-time national champions Georgia, Alabama, Texas, LSU and Tennessee to name a few.
“It has been surprising,” McKinley said. “All of the attention and all the offers have really caught me off guard. It has been a bit overwhelming.”
McKinley, who stands 6-6 and weighs 275 pounds, has wowed college coaches with his unique combination of size, speed and athleticism.
“Dom is as freakish of an athlete as anyone we have ever had here,” McCullough said. “He’s long, strong and fast. He power cleans almost 400-pounds, runs a 4.7 40-yard and has a vertical jump of 36 inches. He’s just a tremendous defensive lineman.”
As a junior, McKinley turned in a stellar season as he recorded 90 tackles, 12 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, two interceptions and scored two touchdowns.
“Dom can play anywhere across the defensive line,” McCullough said. “He has great size and speed, and he does a great job of getting off the ball and keeping his pads down. He’s not normal. That’s why he has been offered by nearly every college in the country who believes they have a chance at him. He’s special.”
And McKinley isn’t the only person in his household receiving interest from colleges as his younger brother Darryus, who didn’t play varsity this past season as a freshman, has captured the eyes of several coaches as well.
“Things have been going really good so far,” Darryus said. “I’m surprised by all the attention because that isn’t something that I was expecting to get at such a young age. But it has been really fun.”
Darryus, a 15-year-old defensive lineman, is 6-3 and 225 pounds. He has already received scholarship offers from Texas, Miami, Texas A&M, Colorado, Oklahoma and Tennessee.
“Darryus is only going to continue to get better,” McCullough said. “He’s going through his first true spring, and he has improved a bunch. There is no question that he has giant upside.”
While Dominick provides versatility along the defensive line, McCullough expects Darryus to be more of a defensive end.
“Darryus has a great first step,” McCullough said. “He has put on some weight, gotten stronger, tougher and more physical. The sky is the limit for him.”
Considering he still has nearly three years before having to decide on his college career, Darryus said he is grateful to have the opportunity to watch and learn as Dominick goes through the process.
“I’ve talked to him about it and his advice to me has been to make sure that I talk to the coaches to really get to know them,” Darryus said. “He told me to ask as many questions as possible so that I can learn how they are both on and off the field.”
Dominick hasn’t decided when he will begin to shorten his list, but he does expect to visit Ohio State, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma starting in June.
“It’s getting to a point where Dom is going to have to narrow his list,” McCullough said. “Not just for his sake, but for the schools that are interested sake as well. He’s going to take some official visits and narrow it down.”
And when Dominick leaves for those official visits, Darryus expects to be right by his side.
“It has been really cool to be getting recruited at the same time as my brother,” Darryus said. “To get the attention from colleges together has been great. So, when he goes on his visits, I will be going with him.”
Dominick, who knows what he is looking for in his college, plans to verbally commit “sometime in January 2024.”
“I’m looking for a school where I can stay for three to four years,” Dominick said. “I’m looking for a school with a very high graduation rate.”
However, until the times comes for a decision to be made, Dominick is focused on the Rams’ upcoming season.
“My focus is to be better than last year,” Dominick said.