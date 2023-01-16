Not too many people foresaw the Acadiana High Wreckin’ Rams girls basketball program enjoying the amount of success they have so far this season.
However, if there was anyone who did, it was Rams coach Dustin Cole.
Cole said he entered the season confident and couldn’t help but imagine the program's possibilities. As a result of that confidence and a wealth of experience returning this season, Cole and his Rams set lofty expectations.
“I’ve always told my teams that if you can get to 20 wins in a season, that’s a successful season,” Cole said. “I’ve only had one or two 20-win seasons in my coaching career. I’ve some 18-win and 19-win seasons, but when you get to 20-win seasons you are setting yourself up for a higher seed and the opportunity to have a home playoff game.”
After 24 games, the Rams have put themselves within two victories of accomplishing a 20-win season, compiling an 18-6 record going into Monday’s game against LaGrange in the MLK Classic in Lake Charles.
“Things have been going pretty well this year,” Cole said. “We got off to a slow start at the beginning of the year, but we were able to claw our way up to 18-6. We started out dropping our opener and then were 3-4 through the first seven games. But as of late, things have gone pretty good.”
The Rams are winners of four of their past five games and have won 15 of their past 17 which included an 11-game winning streak.
“I felt coming into this season that we had a chance to be successful,” said Cole, whose Rams will return to action at 6 p.m. Tuesday when they travel to face New Iberia in District 3-5A action. “Sure, there have been a couple of games that we have won that surprised me. But because of the pieces we had coming back, I was expecting us to do fairly well.”
Headlining those returning pieces are senior Zoe Spain, junior Nyla Goodman, and sophomore Alanay Dugar, who have been instrumental in the Rams’ success. Spain leads the Rams with 14 points per game, while Dugar and Goodman are second and third with 12.5 and 10.1 points per game.
Cole also attributes the Rams’ success to their defense, and that starts with junior Jon’navia Simmons.
“Jon’navia is the person we have guarding the opposing team's best player,” Cole said. “She either starts the game or comes off the bench, but she does a great job of taking good angles. She moves her feet well, and she doesn’t get out of position by reaching in. She never puts herself in a bad situation, and she is constantly pestering opposing players.”
And for Cole, who prides himself on having teams that defend well, the ability to stop teams is what the Rams will hang their hat on. That was evident on Friday, when the Rams stunned Barbe, one of the district favorites, 41-35.
“We definitely won that game on the defensive end,” Cole said. “To be able to hold a team like Barbe to 35 points that says a lot about our effort defensively. We know that if we are going to do the things that we want to do this year, playing defense is going to be key. We tell the girls that they have to be able to play defense if they want to stay on the court.”
As the season progresses, if there is one concern Cole has it is the Rams’ lack of postseason experience. Last year, the Rams were eliminated in the first round by Parkway and the past two seasons they failed to make the playoffs. However, Cole hopes the Rams’ game experience and team camaraderie can help override that lack of playoff experience.
“We have a lot of girls on this team who have been playing since they were freshmen,” Cole said. “So, they have a lot of game-time experience, and they also have a lot of experience playing together. Our goal is to be the best we can be in district, get to the playoffs and hopefully have a home playoff game in the first round.”