GIRLS TEAM OF THE YEAR
St. Thomas More soccer
St. Thomas More coach Daniel Underwood knows his Cougars aren't like other soccer teams.
While many programs enter the season hoping to play for a state championship, the Cougars have come to expect their season will end with them hoisting up one of two trophies.
And for the sixth straight year, St. Thomas More has raised the biggest trophy, having earned the Division II state championship each season.
"Consistency has been the biggest key for us," Underwood said. "One thing that we talk about a lot around here is being consistent. We want to be consistent at the fundamentals. Consistency is a foundational piece for our program."
In winning their sixth consecutive state title, the Lady Cougars set a new state soccer record, breaking a tie with Northshore.
“Looking back through the history of soccer in Louisiana, this is something that hadn’t been achieved on the boys or girls side,” Underwood said. “It definitely was a motivating factor for us. You would have thought Jesuit, St. Paul’s or Catholic of Baton Rouge boys, or Dominican or Newman on the girls side — that one of those programs would have done it. I feel like this solidifies us as a soccer powerhouse.”
STM, which was undefeated this season with an impressive 31-0-2 record, was extremely dominant, outscoring opponents 36-0 in the playoffs. The Cougars posted 21 shutouts on the year.
"We are the first state champion to have 30-plus wins in a season," Underwood said. "I thought it would be difficult to go undefeated because of how tough our schedule was, but the girls did it."
Getting to the 30-win plateau was especially impressive considering St. Thomas More defeated each of the four semifinalists in Division I — St. Joseph’s, Dominican, Dutchtown and Northshore — along the way.
“They don’t feel pressure,” he said after winning the state title. “They are like diamonds. The more pressure they are under, the brighter they shine.”
St. Thomas More volleyball
Finalist
One year after winning a state championship, St. Thomas More was even more dominant, repeating as Division II champion.
It was the first time the Cougars had won consecutive volleyball state titles since 2016 when they claimed the fifth of five in a row.
The Lady Cougars went 41-1, their lone loss coming in the regular-season finale against crosstown rival Teurlings Catholic.
During the season, the Lady Cougars defeated two teams two other state champions and two others who finished as state runners-up.
Lafayette Christian basketball
Finalist
The Lafayette Christian girls basketball team just answered every challenge during the 2022-23 season. Coming in as a two-time state champion in smaller classifications, moving up proved a smooth transition for coach Errol Rogers’ club.
During the state playoffs, the Knights beat two opponents by 37 points and another by 24 points, then defeated powerful St. Louis 55-46 to secure a third consecutive state championship. During the season, LCA beat eventual Division I state champion Lafayette High and Division I semifinalist St. Thomas More by double figures. Led by LSU commitment Jada Richard, the Knights finished 31-2.