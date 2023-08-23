High school football coaches and their players have been enduring extremely hot temperatures throughout summer practices. Coaches and trainers, however, have adopted protocols to keep players safe in triple-digit temperatures.
"We have just made a way and found a way to get the necessary work in that we need to be prepared for the season," Breaux Bridge head coach Zach Lochard said. "For us, we have just used other alternatives like practicing in different locations, wearing different apparel in different modes of practice. So, despite the temperatures, we have gotten our work in."
"Whatever the trainer tells me to do, that is what I do," Comeaux Spartans head coach Marquis Newsome said. "They keep track of it, and they tell me when we need to be inside and when it is safe to go outside. No one wants to have a situation where a kid or coach dies."
Many if not all the high schools within the Lafayette Parish School System are utilizing the Zelus WBGT app.
According to the app, Zelus combines details of hyperlocal weather data, such as the relative humidity, solar radiation, angle of the sun, cloud cover and air temperature, among other things.
"When the app hits a certain level, we can go outside," Southside head coach Josh Fontenot said.
Not only have coaches implemented more water breaks during practice, but they have been flexible with their practice structure as well as the start and end times for practices to help accommodate players with the scorching temperatures.
"We do certain parts of practice with helmets only and we'll do another part with pads," Newsome said. "Obviously we have been dealing with a ridiculous amount of heat, so we make sure the kids have access to and consume lots, and lots of water. We are constantly giving them breaks and I'll even walk around spraying them with the water bottle."
Newsome also spends more time communicating with and observing players' body language.
"I talk to them to make sure they are coherent, and I listen to the things they say," Newsome said. "If a kid says, ‘I'm not sweating’ or ‘my mouth is dry,’ that gets our attention because it means you are dehydrated to a point where you don't have any water to sweat out."
In the end, coaches agree that taking the necessary precautions is more than worth it.
"Just follow the rules," Fontenot said. "If you follow the rules and protocols that are in place, you'll be fine."