What we know
A year ago, Acadiana endured the growing pains that come with playing a lot of young players.
Now, the Rams are primed to reap the benefits as they are set to field a group of players who are not only talented, but have a wealth of varsity experience.
"Last year we were very young because we had to play a lot of sophomores," Rams coach Matt McCullough said. "Our goal is to have more juniors and seniors playing because those are the kids who have been in the program for years. We will be a lot more experienced this year because we won't be playing nearly as many sophomores."
Only one sophomore — defensive end Darryus McKinley — is projected as a starter.
Offensively, the Rams will have six returning starters headlined by quarterback Caden Dibetta, running backs Ezekiel Hypolite and Cameron Monette and receiver Russell Babineaux.
Defensively, the Rams will make it hard on opposing offenses with the return of Dominick McKinley, Shamarius Harris, Amir Hill and Keeman Thibodeaux.
"Defensively, we are going to be experienced at every level," McCullough said. "This team is as talented as we have ever been."
What we don't know
How much of a difference will a year make for the offensive and defensive lines for the Rams? If you ask McCullough, sure youth played a factor last season, but he also wasn't overly pleased with the performance of his offensive and defensive lines.
"We have to get better and be better up front on both sides of the ball," McCullough said. "Last year, I didn't think we were good enough up front on either side."
While McCullough expects improvement along the lines, the Rams have yet to identify the starter at tight end which for Acadiana is basically another offensive lineman.
"We are going to have a new tight end and the competition is still going," McCullough said. "The guys competing there are getting better and continuing to improve. They've all had a good offseason."
How we see it
Year after year the Rams are among the better teams in the state, and with so many returning starters on both sides of the ball — especially at the skill positions — that isn't expected to change this season.
If the big guys in the trenches can improve from last year and establish themselves as a strength, the Rams will once again be a championship contender.
Players to watch
Dominick McKinley DT, 6-6, 285, Sr.
McKinley is a relentless force along the defensive line. His size, speed and overall athleticism makes him a nightmare for offensive linemen. McKinley does a great job with his pad level and is outstanding at fighting through blocks.
Shamarius Harris LB, 5-11, 225, Sr.
Harris is a three-year starter who knows the Rams defense in and out. Harris is a good athlete with good sideline to sideline speed and a good tackler.
Amir Hill LB, 6-1, 185, Sr.
Hill is the quarterback of the Rams’ defense. A three-year starter, Hill can play linebacker or safety. He does a great job in coverage and is a more than willing tackler.
Jackson Hammond RT, 6-1, 280, Sr.
Hammond has been a mainstay along the offensive line. He is a three-year starter, who is moving from center to tackle. Hammond is a strong blocker in the running game and his coaches believe he has the ability to play collegiately.
Caden DiBetta QB, 6-2, 195, Jr.
DiBeta proved last season he was more than capable of executing the Rams split veer offense. DiBetta not only can run the option, but he has a good arm that makes him a threat as a passer as well.
Projected Starters
Offense
WR Russell Babineaux (5-9, 175, Jr.)*
WR Omari Dupas (5-7, 150, Sr.)
TE Jaydon Bessard (6-4, 230, Jr.)
OT Kaveni Wilson (6-2, 245, Jr.)*
OG Braxton Scriber (5-10, 240, Jr.)
C Brody Estes (5-10, 225, Jr.)
OG Mike Willis (5-10, 265, Sr.)*
OT Jackson Hammond (6-1, 280, Sr.)*
QB Caden DiBetta (6-2, 195, Jr.)*
RB Ezekiel Hypolite (5-10, 175, Sr.)*
RB Cameron Monette (5-8, 165, Sr)
Defense
DE Jayden Lawrence (6-0, 230, Jr.)*
DT Dominick McKinley (6-61/2, 285, Sr.)*
DT Vallen Charles (6-1, 265, Jr.)*
DE Darryus McKinley (6-3, 225, Soph.)
LB Shamarius Harris (5-11, 225, Sr.)*
LB Amir Hill (6-1, 185, Sr.)*
LB Dajon Francis (5-10, 180, Jr.)
CB Maurice Brown (6-0, 175, Sr.)*
CB Dayln Lewis (5-11, 170, Jr.)
FS Keeman Thibodeaux (5-11, 175, Jr.)*
SS Braylon Noel (5-10, 170, Jr.)
* - Returning starter
Coaches
Head coach: Matt McCullough
Assistant coaches: Kyle Seibold DC, Jordan Romero LB , Jimmy Hemsell WR, Dylan Langlinais DB, Cade Dawes OL, Kent Gable RB, Trace Sutton DL, Ronald Gunner OL, George Harris OL, Doug Dotson QB, James Estes OL/TE, Keith Morgan DE, (Freshman) Jonathon Simon, Mitch Vidrine, Justin Ligon, Cory Roy and Ryan Tabb
2023 Schedule
Sept. 1 LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN
Sept. 8 Sulphur
Sept. 15 New Iberia
Sept. 22 LAFAYETTE
Sept. 29 Comeaux
Oct. 6 SAM HOUSTON
Oct. 13 John Curtis
Oct. 20 Southside
Oct. 27 CARENCRO
Nov. 2 BARBE
2022 Results
Lost Lafayette Christian 38-21
Beat Sulphur 49-0
Beat New Iberia 48-14
Beat Lafayette 55-6
Beat Comeaux 59-6
Beat Sam Houston 50-16
Lost John Curtis 35-14
Lost Southside 22-7
Beat Carencro 21-20
Beat Barbe 35-31
Playoffs
Beat Riverdale 70-0
Lost Carencro 27-17
Last 5 years
2022: 8-4
2021: 11-3
2020: 11-1 (state champions)
2019: 15-0 (state champions)
2018: 11-2