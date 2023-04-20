SCOTT - Among the many things Acadiana High head softball coach Kevin Smith loves about his team, is their ability to not panic.
No matter how close the game gets or the circumstances that occur, the Lady Rams have consistently displayed poise.
And they did so again on Wednesday, as they defeated Dominican 6-5 on a walk-off sacrifice fly in the regional round of the Division I select playoffs.
"We just found a way to get it done," Smith said. "No one on this team ever panics. Teams before them knew when the pressure is on, but this team is always like 'there isn't much pressure.' They are just very confident."
That confidence was on display in the sixth inning after the Lady Rams blew a 4-0 lead. With two outs and nobody on base, Dominican made the Lady Rams pay for an error that was followed by a single, walk, double and home run that resulted in five runs being scored for a 5-4 lead.
"They got the momentum in the sixth inning when they took the lead," Smith said. "They get the big home run to go up 5-4. But you could see it in our girls. They were just calm and collected."
In the bottom of the sixth, the Lady Rams tied the game at 5-5 on a leadoff solo home run by freshman Zevy Menard. It was Menard's second home run of the game.
"Zevy hadn't been hitting home runs, but she has been doing that as of late," Smith said. "She has become quite confident at the plate. I think she had a home run or two on the season, but (Thursday) alone she had two. She has done a great job of driving the ball."
After holding Dominican scoreless in the seventh, the Lady Rams (20-9) scored the game-winning run on a sacrifice fly to centerfield by senior Maryah Richard.
"We just get it done. We just find a way and that shows just how much these girls have grown this season," Smith said.
With the win, the Lady Rams advances to the quarterfinals for the second consecutive season and will travel to face No. 2-seed Tioga at 11 a.m. on Saturday.
"Early on in the season, I kept telling my coaches that we were going to be a late blooming team," Smith said. "We have eliminated the errors and the young pup mistakes we were making earlier in the season. We just keep finding ways to pick up wins and we are doing it with a much younger team."
Offensively, the Lady Rams were led by Menard (3-3, 2 HRs, 3 RBIs) and Ashlyn Hebert (1-2, HR, RBI), while starting pitcher Kailey Dwyer earned the win.
"I thought Kailey did a phenomenal job," Smith said. "She threw well enough for us to get the win. She got some really big outs for us."
And now the Lady Rams will turn their attention to Tioga, as they look to secure one more win to reach the state softball tournament for the first time since 1991.
"The girls are the ones who are talking about it," Smith said. "They are the ones saying, 'let's make history.' For me, you've come this far, why stop now?"