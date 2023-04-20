NEW IBERIA - The celebration was as loud as it was emotional.
When Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy's 4x400 boys relay team crossed the finish line at Catholic High of New Iberia's track, there was hollering, jumping, hugging and probably a few tears as well as the school, which started nine years ago, celebrated it first district title in boys track and field.
ARCA held off a challenge from both host Catholic High and Ascension Episcopal to win the District 8-2A track meet with 141 points, while Ascension finished with 135 points and Catholic High had 106.
"It's been a three-year long journey with this group of guys and they finally had the opportunity to grow up and compete on this level and see the results of there hard work," ARCA coach Travis Scott said. "We've seen it from the girls side from quite some time and the whole time there were getting a little better and a little better and they have grown and matured and as they have gotten a little more responsible they've had a little success and this is the culmination of a great deal of hard work.
"They went from third place two years ago, to second place last year to the first district title in boys track."
"When the school opened nine years ago, we couldn't have imagined being at this point, this soon."
On the girls side of the meet, there was just as much emotion as Ascension Episcopal battled ARCA for most of the meet, pulling away late on the track to claim its second straight district title with 200 points as ARCA finished second with 178 and host Catholic High was a distant third with 78 points.
"It's been a great year," AES coach Jason Guidry said. "We have 18 girls on the team and I think that we scored in every event. It's our third consecutive district title, second with me as head coach."
The Ascension coach credited his team's success to a total team effort.
"That's how I sold it to them all year long," Guidry said. "Everyone contributes, everyone succeeds and everyone takes credit."
For ARCA, Finn Galyean won the 110 hurdles, and the 300 hurdles; Christopher Schenexaider won the 3200; Lucas Owens won the pole vault and ARCA won the 4x100 meter relay although there were more than enough second and third place finishes in the meet for the points to add up for the win.
In the girls meet, Ascension winners included Rebeka Vega in the 100, 400 and lone jump; Nya Bernard in the 200; Bella Biggerstaff in the 800 and 1600; Sara Godley in the 3200; Molly Cormier in the discus and Gabby Ahrabi in the shot put.
"We have a tough regional next week to prepare for but we have enough quality girls going that we should be able to get some points and some qualified for the state meet and with a little luck we can make some noise at the state meet," Guidry added.