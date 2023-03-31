SCOTT Acadiana battered old rivals Lafayette High in a five-inning 13-2 mercy rule victory in District 3-5A Thursday and will look to maintain its momentum going into a congested part of its schedule.
The Lady Rams (12-8) have won four games in row averaging 15.75 runs per game since March 23 with four upcoming games next week.
“I think we have as much talent as we had last year (despite losing six seniors),” Acadiana coach Kevin Smith said. “I think our biggest thing is maturity level. I don’t think we’re quite as mature softball-wise as we need to be and we’re gonna make some simple mistakes that I refer to as ‘puppy mistakes’. . . We just have to keep working them and keep telling them to keep their heads up and good things are gonna happen and they are,” Acadiana coach Kevin Smith said.
Acadiana opened the scoring in its four-run top of the second inning when Zevy Menard’s double to right-center brought Ashlyn Hebert home from second base. Maryah Richard, who went 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Kathryn Montz also contributed to the big inning for the Lady Rams.
“Everybody’s energy and vibe were positive, and we all picked each other up if we did something bad or wrong which helped us get the win,” Richard said.
Lafayette applied pressure in the bottom of the second inning scoring two runs and having two runners in scoring position with two outs before Kailey Dwyer got out of the jam with a crucial strikeout.
“I just had to lock back in and get focused, keep working hard, and make sure I was hitting my spots,” Dwyer said.
The Lady Rams blew the game open in the top of the third inning when they scored seven runs including a three-run home run from Sophia Romero.
“You look at (Romero) and she’s not a very big kid, but that ball will go when she decides she wants to sit back and hit,” Smith said.
Acadiana batter nine of 17 with runners in scoring position against the Lady Lions and leaving runners on base is not going to be an option if the Lady Rams want to replicate their historic success from last season, according to Smith.
“The bats are gonna have to be hot, because I can tell you when you’re in Division 1 Select some of those teams in there are no slouches,” Smith said.