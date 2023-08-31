SCOTT – From the moment the two teams agreed to begin playing each other in 2019, Acadiana High versus Lafayette Christian Academy has been arguably the most anticipated regular season football game in the Acadiana area.
And while the previous four meetings have been competitive and highly entertaining, Friday’s season opener could very well be the best in the series.
“Anytime you start the season there is going to be a lot of excitement just because it is Week 1,” Rams coach Matt McCullough said. “It’s big because it is the first game of the year and you have been working for this moment since the previous December. Then, also you’re playing a really good football team. I am sure there will be a bunch of people at the game because this game always draws a good crowd.”
The series is split thus far with each team having won two games; however, the Knights have won each of the past two meetings. So, when the Rams play host to the Knights for the fifth time in as many seasons, the series lead will be on the line.
“It’s a game that everyone has been waiting for,” Knights first-year head coach Hunter Landry said. “But we have told our kids not to make this game bigger than it needs to be.”
It’s going to be a star-studded contest as both the Rams – Dominick McKinley, Darryus McKinley and Russell Babineaux - and the Knights – Ju’Juan Johnson, Melvin Hills and Sandy Lewis - have several highly recruited players on both sides of the football.
“There is going to be talent all over the field,” Landry said.
Dominick McKinley is a five-star recruit who will announce his college choice at 3 p.m. on Friday. The senior defensive tackle is choosing out of Georgia, Ohio State, LSU, Texas, Texas A&M and Oklahoma.
Johnson is an LSU commit, while Hills has verbally pledged to Texas and Lewis is a McNeese State commit.
“This is a game that is really good for both teams and the Acadiana area,” McCullough said. “Both teams have a bunch of players who will be good college football players and both teams have won state championships. Games like this is really exciting for the area.”
It’s no secret when you play the Rams, opposing defenses must prepare to defend the “veer machine,” but if the scrimmage and jamboree is any indication, the Knights will have to beware of Acadiana High’s big-play potential in the passing game behind quarterback Caden Dibetta and receivers Babineaux and Omari Dupas.
“Offensively, Acadiana High has added another dynamic with their ability to throw the football,” Landry said. “Their quarterback and the receivers they have has made them even more dangerous. We’re going to have our hands full for sure.”
As will the Rams’ defense, as they will be tasked with defending Johnson, who is arguably the most explosive playmaker in the state and his stable of receivers led by Trae Grogan and T.J. Marzell.
“LCA is extremely explosive offensively and it starts with their quarterback, who is as good as anyone in the state,” McCullough said. “He’s probably the best all-around football player in the state that you’ll see. But also, they go about four to six deep at receiver and their backs are good.”
In a game in which both teams are evenly matched, McCullough and Landry agree it will come down not only to the little things such as protecting the football and sustaining drives, but also which team can handle adversity the best.
“You want to avoid giving up big plays and avoid turnovers,” McCullough said. “But you have to be able to face adversity. In a game like this, you have to be able to handle adversity both ways. Can you come back and make a play when something goes wrong?”
Regardless of the outcome, McCullough believes both programs will be better moving forward because of this game.
“We always want to play the best competition that we can play,” McCullough said. “No matter who wins this game, both teams are going to be better because of it. A game like this, win or lose it is only going to make both teams better.”