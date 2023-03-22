North Vermilion High School opened District 4-4A play with a 2-1 win over Lafayette Christian on Tuesday night in Lafayette.
The Patriots (14-3) were led by pitcher Aiden Leonard, who allowed two hits in 6⅓ innings and got the go-ahead RBI to seal the win. One of those hits Leonard allowed was a solo home run by LCA's Cooper Martin.
“Yeah that (home run) was the first earned run he has given up all year, but he didn’t get rattled and he did what he does every time which is give us a good chance to win,” North Vermilion coach Jeremy Trahan said.
Leonard struck out 12 against the Knights (8-9), who had won four of their past five games.
Leonard credited senior leadership with the win over a tough district opponent.
“We've got a solid group of guys and a lot of maturity with 13 seniors," he said. "We’ve got a lot of leadership, and I think we can do a lot this season."
Landon Duhon, who went 3 for 3 with two singles and a double, opened the scoring in the top of the second with an RBI single to left field that scored Cody Breaux from second. Duhon later scored the go-ahead run after hitting a lead-off double in the top of the sixth.
“I got a couple of barrels (on the ball) this year and that (double) was one of the hardest ones, but you've got to remember to run out of the box," Duhon said. "You can’t stare at the ball."
Martin’s solo home run tied the game for the Knights, who couldn't muster much offense.
“(Cooper) has been a great catalyst for us," LCA coach Austin Robichaux said. "He can swing the bat really well. He’s a game-changer. When he tied the game up, that kind of changed some momentum for us. We just couldn’t build off of it offensively."
The loss won't define the Knights' season, Robichaux said.
“We’re going to have to take care of the games we have to win," he said. "Against the district teams that are not as good as us, we're going to have to take care of business there. The losses against the better teams aren’t going to hurt quite as much."
The Knights will look to bounce back against Northside (2-7) on Thursday at Northside.