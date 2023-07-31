St. Thomas More softball coach Andria Waguespack was fully aware of the state championship drought her Cougars were in the midst of.
And she couldn't be happier to see it end this season, as the Cougars won the Division I select state title —their first crown since 2014.
"We have had some great teams and some great kids over the years here," Waguespack said. "But when I look at the wins we had and the losses against the schedule we played, this was definitely one of the best seasons. It was special to watch."
After ending the title drought and leading the Cougars to a 33-3 overall record, Waguespack is The Acadiana Advocate's All-Metro Softball Coach of the Year.
"To be chosen with all of the great coaches in the area — who did some great things — is awesome," Waguespack said. "I'm truly thankful."