There is a specific sound that Eunice baseball coach Scott Phillips is yearning to hear in the coming weeks.
It's the sound of spikes on cement.
"Every year at the state tournament, I hear the players' spikes on the cement as they walk to the stadium," Phillips said. "We want to be the team that others hear walking on the concrete. Our goal is the state tournament."
The Bobcats have gotten close to reaching the semifinal round in Sulphur, making back to back quarterfinal appearances in 2018 and 2019.
In 2018, the fifth-seeded Bobcats lost both games of a Class 3A series at eventual state champion Berwick. In 2019, the 11th-seeded Bobcats lost both games of a Class 3A series at No. 3 South Beauregard.
Phillips hopes to land a first round bye and then host the second two rounds.
"The number one goal is to play all your games at home (before the state tournament)," Phillips said. "We've only lost one game at home.
"We have a good shot at making it to Sulphur. It all comes down to the draw."
Eunice (18-5) is No. 5 in the Division II non-select power ratings with eight games scheduled over the next 11 days. Phillips is especially proud of his team's ability to win close games. Seven of the Bobcats' wins have been decided by three or fewer runs.
"We have a senior-laden bunch who find a way to win," Phillips said. "We've come from behind in eight or nine of our wins. We never feel like we're out of a game. That's a good feeling. It's the mark of a solid baseball team."
Unlike many high school teams, the bullpen is a team strength for Eunice. Julien Granger (4-0), Connor Jodon (2-0) and Hayden Darbonne (2-0, two saves) have the ability to shut down opponents in the latter innings.
The two primary starters are Hudson Manuel (5-2, 3.75 ERA) and Hudson Conner (3-2, 3.29 ERA). Phillips emphasized the importance of winning the first two games once the playoff series begin.
"We have two quality starters," he said. "Once you get to Game 3, you never know what will happen. Our third pitcher is a mystery. We might have to do it by committee. Our guys in the bullpen do a better job there than starting."
Offensively, the Bobcats are led by Evan Fruge (.430, 9 doubles, 9 triples, 2 HRs, 27 RBIs), Dru Phillips (.361, 3 doubles, 15 RBIs) and Darbonne (.296, two doubles, two triples, 2 HRs, 15 RBIs).
Dru Phillips (shortstop) and first baseman John Bellard are defensive catalysts.