Marquest Newsome has always wanted what was best for Comeaux High.
And seeing what the Spartans’ football program has endured in recent years, Newsome returned to his alma mater as the defensive coordinator hoping to become part of the solution.
However, things didn’t go as well as Newsome had hoped. The Spartans went 0-10 this past season to extend their losing streak to 12 - dating back to the 2021 season - and their head coach Eric Holden resigned.
Now, Newsome is doubling down on his commitment to Comeaux. He will step into the top role within the program after being named the Spartans’ new head football coach.
“I’m very excited about this opportunity to lead this football program,” said Newsome, a 2001 graduate of Comeaux High. “It has taken me 16 years to come back home, but God opened up the doors for me to come back and I’m glad those doors opened.”
Newsome felt he was the right person for the job, because of his familiarity with the area, school and his desire to provide the players with consistency.
“I have a sense of pride when it comes to Comeaux,” Newsome said. “I came to school here and the kids here deserve consistency. All I ever ask of my players is to give me everything they have. To give me their all and I will give them my all. I’m familiar with the area because I grew up here. So, I know the lay of the land.”
Newsome, who played football at Alcorn State before transferring to Southeastern Louisiana where he graduated in 2006, does have prior head coaching experience having served in that role at West St. Mary for three years. He also previously worked as an assistant coach at Westgate.
When asked what should people expect from him, Newsome quickly replied “commitment.”
“People can expect someone who will give his all to this program,” Newsome said. “Someone who will give 110 percent. I live five minutes up the road, so I’ll be here often. But I’m also big on academics. Grades are key and like my father would always tell me, your body will fail you, but your mind will keep you longer.”
Although he didn’t experience the success he had hoped during his time at West St. Mary, Newsome believes he learned valuable lessons that has prepared him for this second opportunity with the Spartans.
“My time at West St. Mary was a learning experience,” Newsome said. “Being a young head coach, I was stubborn and I felt like I knew it all. I quickly realized I didn’t know it all and that I can’t do it all.”
Newsome, who is a math teacher, will rely heavily on delegating duties to his assistant coaches.
“I know that I can’t do it all on my own and in order for me to be a good football coach, I have to have a great staff," he said. "Having many hands will make a light load. Our failures are what teaches us the most.”
As a result, Newsome doesn’t plan to continue to call defensive plays and hopes to lure as many former Spartans players back to the school in an effort to turn things around.
“I don’t want to give up my play calling duties, but again this is me learning from my past mistakes,” Newsome said. “In order for me to manage the entire team, I have to give up some things if we want to be successful.”