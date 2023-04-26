The Episcopal Knights piled up over 100 points in both boys and girls competition on Tuesday to humble the opposition in the LHSAA Class II-2A Meet at UL's Cajun Track.
Alana Simon won the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles, high jump and was second in the long jump for 38 points.
Lucy Kramer made her own state meet pitch with wins in the 800, 1600, 3200 and anchor on the concluding 4x400 relay.
Episcopal boys were led by Sacha Dernoncourt, who won the 800, 1600 and 3200, as well as 1600 and 3200 runner-up Alex Hollier.
Just another day at the office.
There were moments when the Acadiana area stood tall, paced by the Acadiana Renaissance Charter Academy.
Finn Galyean won the 110 hurdles in 14.88, was second in the 300 hurdles, and excelled on 4x200 (1:29.94) and 4x100 relays.
Teammate Edmund Barker was second in the 800.
ARCA's girls got Macci Sheppard's 1:01.01 in the 400 and the team added relay wins of 4x100 (57.70), 4x200 (1:46.35), 4x800 (10:32.29) and a runner-up in the 4x400.
Also, Rachel Owens won the pole vault (10-6).
Notre Dame's Mary Herbert was outstanding field performer by winning the shot put (33-5) and discus (105-5).
Other Acadiana area winners were Javon Brown (43-9 shot put), Ascension Episcopal's Cade Dardar (150-4 javelin), Loreauville's Brayles Derouen (109-4 javelin) and Ascension Episcopal's Beau Domengeaux (13-4 pole vault).