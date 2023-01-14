Boys Scores
Abbeville 77, Crowley 43
Northwest 49, Cecilia 34
New Iberia 52, Westgate 41
Beau Chene 56, Comeaux 45
Pickering 73, Mamou 46
St. Thomas More 41, Southside 40
St. Martinville 51, Central 44
Mentorship 62, Teurlings 59
Northside 63, Tara 28
David Thibodaux 74, Church Point 20
E.D. White 63, Catholic-NI 57
Fairview 77, Northside Christian 33
JS Clark 34, ESA 25
Erath 59, Kaplan 53
Notre Dame 53, Vinton 47
Highland Baptist 50, Covenant Christian 45
Vermilion Catholic 80, Jeanerette 64
Loreauville 54, Acadiana Renaissance 36
Westminster 70, St. Edmund 35
Opelousas Catholic 59, North Vermilion 49
Midland 77, Hathaway 72
Acadiana 44, Lafayette 43
Teurlings 64, Port Barre 38
Iota 69, Gueydan 14
Ascension Episcopal 74, Delcambre 51
LaGrange 57, Rayne 38
Ascension Episcopal 74, Delcambre 51
ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (74) Cade Dardar 20, Austin Mills 10, Cole Colligan 10, Nelson Elmore 6, Luke Guidry 6, Eugene Vega 1, Rubens Vega 6, Josh Lugo 5, Stacey Singleton 2, Noah Trawick 3, Mark Miller 3, John Jumonville 2. Totals: 22 (5) 2-2.
DELCAMBRE (51) Kyle Bourgeois 5, Kenyon Holt 9, Tre Leleux 10, Jaxon Wiggins 19, Andre Venable 3, Hunter Brown 2, Michael Melancon 3. Totals: 11 (9) 2-4.
Ascension 20 13 20 21 - 74
Delcambre 7 11 11 22 - 51
3-pointers - AES: Dardar 1, Elmore 2, Guidry 2; DEL: Wiggins 4, Leleux 2, Holt 1, Venable 1. Total Fouls: AES 7, DEL 17.
Mentorship 62, Teurlings 59
TEURLINGS (59) Travis Gallien 21, Bradford Cain 16, Hayden Vice 6, DeVonn Warren 5, Logan Myers 1. Totals: 15 (3) 20-27.
MENTORSHIP (62) Michael Stockton 2, Tristen Elzie 14, Karahn Holden 11, Jonathan Edwards 16, Sam Ott 3, Corey Fields 8, Cam Banks 8. Totals: 20 (5) 7-11.
Teurlings 12 12 17 18 - 59
Mentorship 12 12 20- 18 - 62
3-pointers - TEUR: Gallien 2, Cain 1, MENT: Elize 2, Holden 1, Banks 2. Total Fouls: TEUR 13, MENT 20.
Northwest 49, Cecilia 34
NORTHWEST (49) Chaney Robson 14, Reginald Lavern 11, Kaiven Moore 2, Jayden Chavis 1, Caleb Collins 13, Logan Jolivette 7. Totals: 10 (3) 19-29.
CECILIA (34) Mateo Gaddison 9, Germonie Davis 9, Jakerrick Menard 9, Jermaine Davis 7. Totals: 8 (4) 5-16.
Northwest 13 12 13 7 - 49
Cecilia 6 6 8 14 - 34
3-pointers - NOR: Robson 1, Lavern 1, Collins 1; CEC: Gaddison 1, Menard 1, J. Davis 2. Total Fouls: NOR 13, CEC 11.
St. Thomas More 41, Southside 40
SOUTHSIDE (40) Noah Brookter 1, Bryson Williams 15, Jason Breaux 14, Jayce Toliver 5, Quentin Carey 3, Dynell Jones 2. Totals: 8 (6) 6-12.
ST. THOMAS MORE (41) Peyton Pratt 2, Monwell Willis 2, Mason Guillory 19, Michael Mouton 12, Chad Jones 6. Totals: 11 (2) 13-20.
Southside 10 9 10 11 - 40
STM 11 14 9 17 - 41
3-pointers - STM: Guillory 1, Mouton 1; SOU: Breaux 4, Toliver 1, Carey 1. Total Fouls: STM 17, SOU 18.
St. Martinville 51, Central 44
ST. MARTINVILLE (51) Jayvyn Duncan 10, Jaylon Jones 3, JaMyri Bernard 2, Delian Mallery 14, Harvey Broussard 12, Jevion Sam 10. Totals: 20 (1) 8-14.
CENTRAL (44) Malachi James 5, Jax Johnson 2, Alvin Stewart 7, Gage Burkhalter 4, Chuck Rawls 2, Ellis Johnson 5, Trevor McBride 2, Collin Verrett 2, Jace Conrad 13, Steven Ranel 2. Totals: 11 (7) 1-2.
St. Martinville 11 11 18 11 - 51
Central 8 9 10 17 - 44
3-pointers - SMSH: Broussard 1; CENT: Conrad 4, Johnson 1, Stewart 1, James 1. Total Fouls: SMSH 8, CENT 13.
New Iberia 52, Westgate 41
WESTGATE (41) A. Simon 2, J. Antoine 9, B. Raymond 19, M. Ledet 3, Z. Landry 4, Dedrick Latulas 4. Totals: 5 (7) 10-17.
NEW IBERIA (52) Wayne Randall Bashay 9, Christian Walker 16, Jayden Westley 5, Austin Delahoussaye 4, Kylan Dugas 12, Devin Frank 6. Totals: 11 (4) 18-26.
Westgate 11 6 11 13 - 41
New Iberia 17 13 8 14 - 52
3-pointers - WEST: Raymond 5, Antoine 1, Landry 1; NISH: Frank 2, Walker 2. Total Fouls: WEST 21, NISH 17.
Northside 63, Tara 28
TARA (28) David Dixon 7, Ray Jackson 3, David Matthews 4, John Conley 10, Rob Hill 4. Totals: 6 (1) 7-16.
NORTHSIDE (63) Zion McCoy 10, Micah Broussard 6, JaNathan Bonnet 5, Akai Byers 2, Tristan White 2, Jayden Dugas 3, KeAndre Barfield 8, BriTrevain Lee 10, Jamarian Johnnie 17. Totals: 24 (1) 12-20.
Tara 7 11 6 4 - 28
Northside 17 20 21 11 - 63
3-pointers - Tara; Jackson 1; NOR: Bonnet 1. Total Fouls: Tara 18, NOR 13.
Beau Chene 56, Comeaux 45
COMEAUX (45) J. Domingue 7, J. Sonnier 2, S. Hills 6, X. Celestine 6, C. George 15, W. Walker 2, T. Bryant 7. Totals: 10 (7) 4-10
BEAU CHENE (56) Dontrelle Pitre 8, CJ Charlot 18, Jhykai Sharp 8, Kisean Aggison 12, Matthew Mayfield 5, Javontre Charles 5. Totals: 20 (3) 7-11.
Beau Chene 15 14 14 17 - 56
Comeaux 10 10 11 14 - 45
3-pointers - COM: George 4, Hills 2, Domingue 1; BC: Charles 1, Charlot 2. Total Fouls: COM 15, BC 8.
Teurlings 64, Port Barre 38
TEURLINGS (64) Kevin Narcisse 2, Jordan Senegal 3, Travis Gallien 11, Vance Meche 6, Bradford Cain 17, Hayden Vice 8, Preston Welch 3, DeVonn Warren 2, Logan Myers 12. Totals: 18 (4) 16-27.
PORT BARRE (38) Keenan Hardy 3, Cade Metrejean 3, Paul Mallet 9, Omar Ware 11, Bralon Pickney 2, Kristin Babineaux 2, Xavier Joseph 5, Kedren Stelly 3. Totals: 11 (4) 4-5.
Teurlings 12 15 15 22 - 64
Port Barre 7 11 12 8 - 38
3-pointers - TEUR: Senegal 1, Cain 1, Myers 2; PB: Metrejean 1, Mallet 1, Joseph 1, Stelly 1. Total Fouls: TEUR 10, PB 19.
Abbeville 77, Crowley 43
CROWLEY (43) Omar Butler 10, James Collins 2, Trevon Flugence 3, Floyd Flugence 14, Rasheed Charles 14.
ABBEVILLE (77) Jaysen Shelvi 10, Chad Nolan 17, Tyrone Glover 20, Kaylon Fletcher 5, Derrian Washington 6, Jaydeon Turner 8, Tyler Cherry 2, Dazavion Maze 9.
Crowley 10 10 16 7 - 43
Abbeville 17 16 23 21 - 77
3-pointers - CROW: Butler 1, T. Flugence 1, F. Flugence 1; ABB: Nolan 1, Glover 2, Turner 1, Maze 1. Total Fouls: CROW 15, ABB 12.
LaGrange 57, Rayne 38
LAGRANGE (57) Tim Johnson 9, Jordan Lewis 10, Calys Mitchell 6, Courtan Mitchell 2, David Martin 4, Jason Wilson 6, Kaylus Randle 1, Omarion Randolph 8, Kyden Gibson 2. Totals: 22 (2) 7-8.
RAYNE (38) Forrest Griffin 13, Dashaunte Cormier 6, Brian Brown 6, Paul Guillory 6, Andrew Cope 2, Ja’mant White 2, Anthony Blount 3. Totals: 11 (3) 7-16.
LaGrange 18 10 12 17 - 57
Rayne 4 8 12 14 - 38
3-pointers - LAG: Lewis 1, Johnson 1; Rayne: Griffin 3. Total Fouls: LAG 19, Rayne 12.
Girls Scores
Acadiana 41, Barbe 35
New Iberia 40, Carencro 39
Ponchatoula 52, Lafayette 42
Southside 46, Sam Houston 34
Opelousas 37, Beau Chene 27
Breaux Bridge 60, Livonia 54
Church Point 59, David Thibodaux 42
Washington-Marion 59, Eunice 12
North Vermilion 54, Opelousas Catholic 14
Hathaway 66, Midland 56
Fairview 87, Northside Christian 16
Lafayette Christian 53, Carencro 24
Lafayette 68, Comeaux 22
Teurlings 48, Elton 30
St. Thomas More 49, Iota 32
Abbeville 54, Crowley 34
St. Martinville 51, Westgate 42
Delcambre 36, Ascension Episcopal 26
Highland Baptist 56, Covenant Christian 31
Vermilion Catholic 42, Jeanerette 32
St. Edmund 56, Westminster 55
Mamou 37, Pickering 30
University Lab 51, Northwest 43
Port Barre 48, Pine Prairie 18
St. Thomas More 49, Iota 32
ST. THOMAS MORE (49) Blaire McCauley 5, Jules Spiess 1, Caroline Zehnder 5, Colleen Domingue 15, Camille Hebert 1, Brynnan Boyd 8, AC Froehlich 10, Hayden Quinlan 4. Totals: 14 (4) 9-17.
IOTA (32) Chloe Cooley 2, Emily Hebert 4, Brinna Hebert 10, Laiken Vige 14, Addison Young 2. Totals: 12 (1) 5-5.
STM 11 17 9 12 - 49
Iota 6 9 10 7 - 32
3-pointers - STM: McCauley 1, Zehnder 1, Domingue 1, Boyd 1; Iota: Vige 1. Total Fouls: STM 13, Iota 16.
Abbeville 54, Crowley 34
CROWLEY (34) Spiritual Guidry 5, Alaysia Arvie 10, Macy Butler 8, Aliyah Hunter 7, D’Zyrce Thorne 2.
ABBEVILLE (54) Alissa Richard 2, D’Jayyah Levy 25, Myka Johnson 19, Nia Darby 8.
Crowley 4 3 14 11 - 34
Abbeville 15 14 12 13 - 54
3-pointers - ABB: Levy 1, Darby 2; CROW: Arvie 1. Total Fouls: ABB 15, CROW 11.
Southside 46, Sam Houston 34
SAM HOUSTON (34) Kamryn Harmen 14, Macy Bailey 10, Izzy Todd 4, Shay Lewis 6. Totals: 9 (4) 4-7.
SOUTHSIDE (46) Eymani Key 12, Kennedy Williamson 2, Tamil Cahee 17, Jalizyanae Jones 2, Karrington Eugene 13. Totals: 18 (1) 7-8.
Sam Houston 13 7 5 9 - 34
Southside 6 13 16 11 - 46
3-pointers - SH: Bailey 1, Todd 1, Lewis 2; SSIDE: Cahee 1. Total Fouls: SH 12, SSIDE 11.
Teurlings 48, Elton 30
ELTON (30) Brianna Laughlin 1, Kayla Francis 14, Laylah Fontenot 3, Kharington Thomas 2, Kayllah Guillory 4, Ariel Shallow 3, Nevaeh Robinson 1.
TEURLINGS (48) Lavasia Clark 19, Kennedy Sinitiere 7, Gracie Thibodeaux 3, Ella Hoffphair 2, Lillie Taylor 2, Justyse George 7, Alex Barrett 6, Lily Girard 2.
Elton 5 17 1 7 - 30
Teurlings 10 10 21 7 - 48
3-pointers - ELT: Shallow 1; TEUR: Clark 1, George 1. Total Fouls: ELT 13, TEUR 21.