Teurlings Catholic coach Jake Dueitt's Rebels are hosting a round robin boys basketball tournament this week.

Teurlings Round Robin

(Boys games at Teurlings Catholic)

Wednesday’s Games

2 p.m. – Ascension Episcopal vs. Highland Baptist

3:30 p.m. – Opelousas Catholic vs. Family Christian

5 p.m. – Central Catholic vs. Episcopal-BR

6:30 p.m. – Sacred Heart-VP vs. St. Frederick

8 p.m. – Port Barre vs. ESA

Thursday’s Games

2 p.m. – Teurlings vs. St. Frederick

3:30 p.m. – Highland Baptiste vs. Sacred Heart-VP

5 p.m. – Northside Christian vs. ESA

6:30 p.m. – Episcopal-BR vs. Opelousas Catholic

8 p.m. – Central Catholic vs. Ascension Episcopal

Friday’s Games

2 p.m. – Opelousas Catholic vs. Highland Baptist

3:30 p.m. – Scared Heart-VP vs. Episcopal-BR

5 p.m. – Notre Dame vs. Vermilion Catholic

6:30 p.m. – ESA vs. Central Catholic

8 p.m. – Vermilion Catholic vs. Teurlings

BOYS SCORES

Church Point 48, Acadiana 32

Carencro 62, Morgan City 47

Breaux Bridge 54, North Vermilion 33

Erath 50, Acadiana Renaissance 33

Iota 56, Hathaway 47

Northwest 69, LaGrange 49

Opelousas Catholic 73, Gueydan 36

Westminster 80, South Cameron 20

Southwood 45, JS Clark 32

Westlake 58, Midland 49

Northside 96, Jennings 58

New Iberia 69, St. Martinville 61

St. Thomas More 70, Sophie B. Wright 65

Northside Christian 70, Kaplan 37

Lafayette Christian 66, Cecilia 49

Abbeville 48, Jeanerette 40

Erath 70, Delcambre 54

Thrive Academy 54, Westminster-Laf 24

JENNINGS (58) Zae Douglas 9, Sterling Guillory 2, Jeremy Legros 25, Dakeylin Sam 9, Azure Simon 13.

NORTHSIDE (96) Zion McCoy 26, Micah Broussard 16, Keagan Dugas 2, JaNathan Bonnet 4, Akai Byers 3, Jayden Dugas 18, Bri’trevain 8, Omarion Christian 2, Jamarian Johnnie 17.

Jennings 17 17 13 11 - 58

Northside 22 30 27 17 - 96

3-pointers: JEN: Legros 2, Sam 1; NSIDE: McCoy 5, Broussard 2, Dugas 4. Total Fouls: JEN 10, NSIDE 17.

New Iberia 69, St. Martinville 61

ST. MARTINVILLE (61) Jayvyn Duncan 27, Raytytion Narcisse 2, Jamyri Bernard 6, Delian Mallery 2, Harvey Broussard 10, Jevion Sam 11, Konner Wiltz 3. Totals: 19 (7) 2-2.

NEW IBERIA (69) Wayne Randall 25, Christian Walker 21, Jayden Westley 2, Austin Delahoussaye 6, Kylan Dugas 6, Devin Frank 9. Totals: 18 (8) 9-15.

SMSH 14 12 10 25 - 61

NISH 16 22 17 14 - 69

3-pointers - SMSH: Duncan 3, Broussard 2, Sam 1, Wiltz 1; NISH: Randall 1, Walker 4, Frank 3. Total Fouls: SMSH 19, NISH 9.

St. Thomas More 70, Sophie B. Wright 65

ST. THOMAS MORE (70) Hays Regard 2, Peyton Pratt 7, Monwell Willis 7, Anthony Angelle 10, Mason Guillory 14, Michael Mouton 13, Chad Jones 17. Totals: 18 (5) 19-26.

SOPHIE B. WRIGHT (65) Rassan Mitchell 2, Jared Jones 9, Derrick Smith 15, Tyrone Miner 2, Davonte Landry 16, Edward McKinnis 10, Jacorey Washington 11. Totals: 11 (10) 13-20.

STM 18 18 13 21 - 70

Sophie B. Wright 9 11 23 22 - 65

3-pointers - STM: Pratt 1, Willis 1, Angelle 2, Guillory 1; SBW: Jones 2, Smith 1, Landry 4, McKinnis 1, Washington 2. Total Fouls: STM 20, SBW 19.

GIRLS SCORES

St. Thomas More 66, Kaplan 21

Midland 51, Westlake 28

Acadiana 29, Church Point 24

Dutchtown 49, Carencro 41

Abbeville 63, Comeaux 56

Lafayette 54, Scotlandville 52

Southside 45, University Lab 32

North Vermilion 50, Breaux Bridge 35

David Thibodaux 51, Cecilia 27

Iota 52, Sam Houston 48

Denham Springs 50, Northwest 32

Erath 48, Acadiana Renaissance 27

Catholic-NI 44, Loreauville 28

Westminster 61, South Cameron 18

Elton 44, Crowley 16

Bolton 43, New Iberia 37

White Castle 39, Southside 36

Port Barre 42, David Thibodaux 32

Liberty 56, Opelousas 21

Highland Baptist 57, Rayne 52

West St. Mary 71, Delcambre 20

St. Thomas More 66, Kaplan 21

ST. THOMAS MORE (66) Blaire McCauley 6, Jules Spiess 10, Colleen Domingue 17, Camille Hebert 14, Brynnan Boyd 2, AC Frochlich 11, Ava Roger 2, Kate Camille Tatman 2. Totals: 24 (4) 6-14.

KAPLAN (21) MaKenzie David 2, Ajia Comeaux 4, Kylie Suggs 3, Morgan Comeaux 2, Reagan Smith 2, Katelyn Leger 2, Elair Winch 7. Totals: 8 (0) 0-6.

ST. Thomas More 15 14 25 10 - 66

Kaplan 5 6 6 4 - 21

3-pointers - STM: McCauley 1, Domingue 1, Hebert 2. Total Fouls: STM 9, KAP 11.

Elton 44, Crowley 16

CROWLEY (16) Spiritual Guidry 9, TaMyriah Scott 2, Macy Butler 4, Ailannah Lazard 1.

ELTON (44) Tearra Hardy 2, Brianna Lughlin 12, Laylah Fontenot 7, Kaylah Guillory 8, Jamarsha Lacomb 8, Neveah Robinson 5.

Crowley 11 0 0 5 - 16

Elton 10 9 15 0 - 44

3-pointers - ELTON: Fontenot 1. Total Fouls: CROW 12, ELTON 5.

