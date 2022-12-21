Teurlings Round Robin
(Boys games at Teurlings Catholic)
Wednesday’s Games
2 p.m. – Ascension Episcopal vs. Highland Baptist
3:30 p.m. – Opelousas Catholic vs. Family Christian
5 p.m. – Central Catholic vs. Episcopal-BR
6:30 p.m. – Sacred Heart-VP vs. St. Frederick
8 p.m. – Port Barre vs. ESA
Thursday’s Games
2 p.m. – Teurlings vs. St. Frederick
3:30 p.m. – Highland Baptiste vs. Sacred Heart-VP
5 p.m. – Northside Christian vs. ESA
6:30 p.m. – Episcopal-BR vs. Opelousas Catholic
8 p.m. – Central Catholic vs. Ascension Episcopal
Friday’s Games
2 p.m. – Opelousas Catholic vs. Highland Baptist
3:30 p.m. – Scared Heart-VP vs. Episcopal-BR
5 p.m. – Notre Dame vs. Vermilion Catholic
6:30 p.m. – ESA vs. Central Catholic
8 p.m. – Vermilion Catholic vs. Teurlings
BOYS SCORES
Church Point 48, Acadiana 32
Carencro 62, Morgan City 47
Breaux Bridge 54, North Vermilion 33
Erath 50, Acadiana Renaissance 33
Iota 56, Hathaway 47
Northwest 69, LaGrange 49
Opelousas Catholic 73, Gueydan 36
Westminster 80, South Cameron 20
Southwood 45, JS Clark 32
Westlake 58, Midland 49
Northside 96, Jennings 58
New Iberia 69, St. Martinville 61
St. Thomas More 70, Sophie B. Wright 65
Northside Christian 70, Kaplan 37
Lafayette Christian 66, Cecilia 49
Abbeville 48, Jeanerette 40
Erath 70, Delcambre 54
Thrive Academy 54, Westminster-Laf 24
JENNINGS (58) Zae Douglas 9, Sterling Guillory 2, Jeremy Legros 25, Dakeylin Sam 9, Azure Simon 13.
NORTHSIDE (96) Zion McCoy 26, Micah Broussard 16, Keagan Dugas 2, JaNathan Bonnet 4, Akai Byers 3, Jayden Dugas 18, Bri’trevain 8, Omarion Christian 2, Jamarian Johnnie 17.
Jennings 17 17 13 11 - 58
Northside 22 30 27 17 - 96
3-pointers: JEN: Legros 2, Sam 1; NSIDE: McCoy 5, Broussard 2, Dugas 4. Total Fouls: JEN 10, NSIDE 17.
New Iberia 69, St. Martinville 61
ST. MARTINVILLE (61) Jayvyn Duncan 27, Raytytion Narcisse 2, Jamyri Bernard 6, Delian Mallery 2, Harvey Broussard 10, Jevion Sam 11, Konner Wiltz 3. Totals: 19 (7) 2-2.
NEW IBERIA (69) Wayne Randall 25, Christian Walker 21, Jayden Westley 2, Austin Delahoussaye 6, Kylan Dugas 6, Devin Frank 9. Totals: 18 (8) 9-15.
SMSH 14 12 10 25 - 61
NISH 16 22 17 14 - 69
3-pointers - SMSH: Duncan 3, Broussard 2, Sam 1, Wiltz 1; NISH: Randall 1, Walker 4, Frank 3. Total Fouls: SMSH 19, NISH 9.
St. Thomas More 70, Sophie B. Wright 65
ST. THOMAS MORE (70) Hays Regard 2, Peyton Pratt 7, Monwell Willis 7, Anthony Angelle 10, Mason Guillory 14, Michael Mouton 13, Chad Jones 17. Totals: 18 (5) 19-26.
SOPHIE B. WRIGHT (65) Rassan Mitchell 2, Jared Jones 9, Derrick Smith 15, Tyrone Miner 2, Davonte Landry 16, Edward McKinnis 10, Jacorey Washington 11. Totals: 11 (10) 13-20.
STM 18 18 13 21 - 70
Sophie B. Wright 9 11 23 22 - 65
3-pointers - STM: Pratt 1, Willis 1, Angelle 2, Guillory 1; SBW: Jones 2, Smith 1, Landry 4, McKinnis 1, Washington 2. Total Fouls: STM 20, SBW 19.
GIRLS SCORES
St. Thomas More 66, Kaplan 21
Midland 51, Westlake 28
Acadiana 29, Church Point 24
Dutchtown 49, Carencro 41
Abbeville 63, Comeaux 56
Lafayette 54, Scotlandville 52
Southside 45, University Lab 32
North Vermilion 50, Breaux Bridge 35
David Thibodaux 51, Cecilia 27
Iota 52, Sam Houston 48
Denham Springs 50, Northwest 32
Erath 48, Acadiana Renaissance 27
Catholic-NI 44, Loreauville 28
Westminster 61, South Cameron 18
Elton 44, Crowley 16
Bolton 43, New Iberia 37
White Castle 39, Southside 36
Port Barre 42, David Thibodaux 32
Liberty 56, Opelousas 21
Highland Baptist 57, Rayne 52
West St. Mary 71, Delcambre 20
St. Thomas More 66, Kaplan 21
ST. THOMAS MORE (66) Blaire McCauley 6, Jules Spiess 10, Colleen Domingue 17, Camille Hebert 14, Brynnan Boyd 2, AC Frochlich 11, Ava Roger 2, Kate Camille Tatman 2. Totals: 24 (4) 6-14.
KAPLAN (21) MaKenzie David 2, Ajia Comeaux 4, Kylie Suggs 3, Morgan Comeaux 2, Reagan Smith 2, Katelyn Leger 2, Elair Winch 7. Totals: 8 (0) 0-6.
ST. Thomas More 15 14 25 10 - 66
Kaplan 5 6 6 4 - 21
3-pointers - STM: McCauley 1, Domingue 1, Hebert 2. Total Fouls: STM 9, KAP 11.
Elton 44, Crowley 16
CROWLEY (16) Spiritual Guidry 9, TaMyriah Scott 2, Macy Butler 4, Ailannah Lazard 1.
ELTON (44) Tearra Hardy 2, Brianna Lughlin 12, Laylah Fontenot 7, Kaylah Guillory 8, Jamarsha Lacomb 8, Neveah Robinson 5.
Crowley 11 0 0 5 - 16
Elton 10 9 15 0 - 44
3-pointers - ELTON: Fontenot 1. Total Fouls: CROW 12, ELTON 5.