ACA.lhsboyshoops.121022.006.jpg

The Lions' Kevon'te Landry (2) drives past the The Bulldogs' Jaquan Lavergne (1) as Lafayette High basketball hosts Ville Platte on Thursday, December 8, 2022, during the Northside High School tournament.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRAD BOWIE

Big Dave Classic

(All boys games at Northside High)

Thursday’s Games

Zachary 84, Peabody 74 (OT)

Washington-Marion 62, Plaquemine 55

Delhi 56, Beau Chene 44

Ville Platte 61, Lafayette High 52 Ville Platte

Northside 66, Sam Houston 61

Carroll 41, Southside 40

Beau Chene 44, Delhi 38

DELHI (38) E. Washington 15, J. Wright 12, D. Williams 4, D. Morrison 2, C. Dural 2, J. Starton 14, J. Spruch 7. Totals: 23 (3) 1-6.

BEAU CHENE (44) D. Pitre 1, C. Charlot 10, J. Sharp 10, K. Aggison 5, M. Mayfield 13, J. Charles 5. Totals: 7 (6) 12-17.

Delhi 9 10 19 18 - 56

Beau Chene 16 9 11 8 - 44

3-pointers - DEL: Washington 1, Starton 2; BC: Charlot 1, Sharp 3, Mayfield 1, Charles 1. Total Fouls: DEL 20, BC 12.

Northside 66, Sam Houston 61

SAM HOUSTON (61) Max Quarles 6, Seth Ned 17, Brendon Guidroz 16, Brailon Bellard 4, Blaine Davey 2, Marick Senegal 2, Carter Malveaux 8, Kyren Talbert 4, Broc Vines 2. 18 (6) 7-12.

NORTHSIDE (66) Zion McCoy 14, Micah Broussard 12, Jaydan Dugas 9, Ke'Andre Barfield 5, Bri'Trevian Lee 14, Jamarian Johnnie 9. Totals: 19 (5) 13-23.

Sam Houston 12 18 17 14 - 61

Northside 12 19 17 18 - 66

3-pointers - SH: Quarles 2, Ned 1, Guidroz 1, Malveaux 2; NOR: McCoy 1, Broussard 3, Dugas 1. Total Fouls: SH 20, NOR 12.

Friday’s Games

Carroll 71, Ville Platte 49

Washington-Marion 51, Mentorship 48

Lafayette High 59, Beau Chene 34

Port Allen 62, Delhi 38 

Southside 62, Northside 58

Peabody vs. Plaquemine 

Saturday’s Games

(All in boys gym)

Noon – Delhi vs. Peabody

1:30 p.m. – Mentorship vs. Lafayette Renaissance

3 p.m. – Washington-Marion vs. Carroll

4:30 p.m. – Ville Platte vs. Port Allen

6 p.m. – Lafayette High vs. Zachary

BOYS SCORES

Carencro 35, Bunkie 34

Comeaux 60, Natchitoches-Central 54

Breaux Bridge 51, Patterson 49

Carver 60, David Thibodaux 49

St. Thomas More 46, Karr 36

Assumption 60, Westgate 56

Ascension Episcopal 62, Crowley 48

St. Edmund 51, South Cameron 14

Erath 60, Centerville 42

Port Barre 53, Catholic-PC 49

Eunice 61, Opelousas Catholic 48

Episcopal-Acadiana 47, Jehovah Jireh 45

Family Christian 55, JS Clark 39

Westlake 65, Midland 48

Crowley 51, Northside Christian 41

Northwood 58, Acadiana 26

Carencro 55, Tioga 50

New Iberia 50, Liberty 49

Cecilia 55, Port Barre 32

Richwood 62, David Thibodaux 56

North Vermilion 47, DeRidder 46

St. Thomas More 60, Warren Easton 58

Caldwell Parish 58, Teurlings 53

Brother Martin 60, Westgate 28

DeRidder 51, Iota 47

St .Martinville 63, Catholic-NI 45

Delcambre 67, Highland Baptist 54

Loreauville 60, Jeanerette 54

ST. THOMAS MORE (60) Peyton Pratt 3, Monwell Willis 2, Mason Guillory 12, Michael Mouton 24, Elijah Guidry 4, Chad Jones 15. Totals: 13 (5) 19-29

WARREN EASTON (58) G. Donaldson 14, A. Satcher 9, K. Fulton 8, D. Weaver 9, E. Fortner 8, W. Wells 7, G. Hall 3. Totals: 16 (4) 14-19.

STM 16 11 17 16 - 61

Warren Easton 11 10 11 26 - 58

3-pointers - STM: Pratt 1, Guillory 1, Mouton 3; WE: Donaldson 2, Weaver 2. Total Fouls: STM 14, WE 21.

St. Martinville 63, Catholic High 45

ST. MARTINVILLE (63) Jayvyn Duncan 14, Raytyrion Narcisse 21, Jayion Jones 2, Jamyri Bernard 3, Delian Mallery 7, Tevion Sam 16. Totals: 26 (0) 11-19.

CATHOLIC HIGH (45) Jaiden Mitchell 5, Tristian Lewis 16, Christopher Green 6, Tyler Templeton 5, Kaiden Faulk 5, Franklin Hockless 2, Kylen Chretien 2, Jacob Trosclair 4. Totals: 10 (6) 7-10.

SMSH 12 6 23 24 - 63

Catholic High 7 11 8 19 - 45

3-pointers - CATH: Lewis 4, Templeton 1, Faulk 1. Total Fouls: SMSH 15, CATH 14.

GIRLS SCORES

Hahnville 49, New Iberia 41

Southside 43, Oakdale 38

Beau Chene 54, North Central 37

Westgate 38, Cecilia 33

Barbe 61, North Vermilion 22

Church Point 41, Rayne 35

Sulphur 35, Iota 31

David Thibodaux 67, Loreauville 4

Acadiana 57, Winnfield 51

Lafayette High 63, Jennings 16

New Iberia 48, Karr 38

South Beauregard 67, Southside 26

Breaux Bridge 38, Patterson 27

Port Barre 31, Cecilia 25

North Vermilion 46, Lake Arthur 45

Westgate 47, South Terrebonne 41

Church Point 42, Washington-Marion 31

St. Louis 49, Iota 22

Kaplan 42, Gueydan 7

Highland Baptist 73, Delcambre 26

Covenant Christian 51, Westminster-Laf. 7

Northside Christian 33, Acadiana Renaissance 30

Midland 52, Hackberry 15

