Big Dave Classic
(All boys games at Northside High)
Thursday’s Games
Zachary 84, Peabody 74 (OT)
Washington-Marion 62, Plaquemine 55
Delhi 56, Beau Chene 44
Ville Platte 61, Lafayette High 52 Ville Platte
Northside 66, Sam Houston 61
Carroll 41, Southside 40
Beau Chene 44, Delhi 38
DELHI (38) E. Washington 15, J. Wright 12, D. Williams 4, D. Morrison 2, C. Dural 2, J. Starton 14, J. Spruch 7. Totals: 23 (3) 1-6.
BEAU CHENE (44) D. Pitre 1, C. Charlot 10, J. Sharp 10, K. Aggison 5, M. Mayfield 13, J. Charles 5. Totals: 7 (6) 12-17.
Delhi 9 10 19 18 - 56
Beau Chene 16 9 11 8 - 44
3-pointers - DEL: Washington 1, Starton 2; BC: Charlot 1, Sharp 3, Mayfield 1, Charles 1. Total Fouls: DEL 20, BC 12.
SAM HOUSTON (61) Max Quarles 6, Seth Ned 17, Brendon Guidroz 16, Brailon Bellard 4, Blaine Davey 2, Marick Senegal 2, Carter Malveaux 8, Kyren Talbert 4, Broc Vines 2. 18 (6) 7-12.
NORTHSIDE (66) Zion McCoy 14, Micah Broussard 12, Jaydan Dugas 9, Ke'Andre Barfield 5, Bri'Trevian Lee 14, Jamarian Johnnie 9. Totals: 19 (5) 13-23.
Sam Houston 12 18 17 14 - 61
Northside 12 19 17 18 - 66
3-pointers - SH: Quarles 2, Ned 1, Guidroz 1, Malveaux 2; NOR: McCoy 1, Broussard 3, Dugas 1. Total Fouls: SH 20, NOR 12.
Friday’s Games
Carroll 71, Ville Platte 49
Washington-Marion 51, Mentorship 48
Lafayette High 59, Beau Chene 34
Port Allen 62, Delhi 38
Southside 62, Northside 58
Peabody vs. Plaquemine
Saturday’s Games
(All in boys gym)
Noon – Delhi vs. Peabody
1:30 p.m. – Mentorship vs. Lafayette Renaissance
3 p.m. – Washington-Marion vs. Carroll
4:30 p.m. – Ville Platte vs. Port Allen
6 p.m. – Lafayette High vs. Zachary
BOYS SCORES
Carencro 35, Bunkie 34
Comeaux 60, Natchitoches-Central 54
Breaux Bridge 51, Patterson 49
Carver 60, David Thibodaux 49
St. Thomas More 46, Karr 36
Assumption 60, Westgate 56
Ascension Episcopal 62, Crowley 48
St. Edmund 51, South Cameron 14
Erath 60, Centerville 42
Port Barre 53, Catholic-PC 49
Eunice 61, Opelousas Catholic 48
Episcopal-Acadiana 47, Jehovah Jireh 45
Family Christian 55, JS Clark 39
Westlake 65, Midland 48
Crowley 51, Northside Christian 41
Northwood 58, Acadiana 26
Carencro 55, Tioga 50
New Iberia 50, Liberty 49
Cecilia 55, Port Barre 32
Richwood 62, David Thibodaux 56
North Vermilion 47, DeRidder 46
St. Thomas More 60, Warren Easton 58
Caldwell Parish 58, Teurlings 53
Brother Martin 60, Westgate 28
DeRidder 51, Iota 47
St .Martinville 63, Catholic-NI 45
Delcambre 67, Highland Baptist 54
Loreauville 60, Jeanerette 54
ST. THOMAS MORE (60) Peyton Pratt 3, Monwell Willis 2, Mason Guillory 12, Michael Mouton 24, Elijah Guidry 4, Chad Jones 15. Totals: 13 (5) 19-29
WARREN EASTON (58) G. Donaldson 14, A. Satcher 9, K. Fulton 8, D. Weaver 9, E. Fortner 8, W. Wells 7, G. Hall 3. Totals: 16 (4) 14-19.
STM 16 11 17 16 - 61
Warren Easton 11 10 11 26 - 58
3-pointers - STM: Pratt 1, Guillory 1, Mouton 3; WE: Donaldson 2, Weaver 2. Total Fouls: STM 14, WE 21.
St. Martinville 63, Catholic High 45
ST. MARTINVILLE (63) Jayvyn Duncan 14, Raytyrion Narcisse 21, Jayion Jones 2, Jamyri Bernard 3, Delian Mallery 7, Tevion Sam 16. Totals: 26 (0) 11-19.
CATHOLIC HIGH (45) Jaiden Mitchell 5, Tristian Lewis 16, Christopher Green 6, Tyler Templeton 5, Kaiden Faulk 5, Franklin Hockless 2, Kylen Chretien 2, Jacob Trosclair 4. Totals: 10 (6) 7-10.
SMSH 12 6 23 24 - 63
Catholic High 7 11 8 19 - 45
3-pointers - CATH: Lewis 4, Templeton 1, Faulk 1. Total Fouls: SMSH 15, CATH 14.
GIRLS SCORES
Hahnville 49, New Iberia 41
Southside 43, Oakdale 38
Beau Chene 54, North Central 37
Westgate 38, Cecilia 33
Barbe 61, North Vermilion 22
Church Point 41, Rayne 35
Sulphur 35, Iota 31
David Thibodaux 67, Loreauville 4
Acadiana 57, Winnfield 51
Lafayette High 63, Jennings 16
New Iberia 48, Karr 38
South Beauregard 67, Southside 26
Breaux Bridge 38, Patterson 27
Port Barre 31, Cecilia 25
North Vermilion 46, Lake Arthur 45
Westgate 47, South Terrebonne 41
Church Point 42, Washington-Marion 31
St. Louis 49, Iota 22
Kaplan 42, Gueydan 7
Highland Baptist 73, Delcambre 26
Covenant Christian 51, Westminster-Laf. 7
Northside Christian 33, Acadiana Renaissance 30
Midland 52, Hackberry 15