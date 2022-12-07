ACA.northsidehoops.011322.2784.adv.JPG

Northside coach Jason Herbstler will be hosting the Big Dave Classic starting Thursday.

 PHOTO BY ROBIN MAY

Big Dave Classic

(All boys games at Northside High)

Thursday’s Games

5 p.m. – Zachary vs. Peabody (boys gym)

5 p.m. – Plaquemine vs. Washington-Marion (girls gym)

6:30 p.m. – Delhi vs. Beau Chene (boys gym)

6:30 p.m. – Lafayette High vs. Ville Platte (girls gym)

8 p.m. – Sam Houston vs. Northside (boys gym)

8 p.m. – Southside vs. Carroll (girls gym)

Friday’s Games

5 p.m. – Carroll vs. Ville Platte (boys gym)

5 p.m. – Washington-Marion vs. Mentorship (girls gym)

6:30 p.m. – Beau Chene vs. Lafayette High (boys gym)

6:30 p.m. – Port Allen vs. Delhi (girls gym)

8 p.m. – Northside vs. Southside (boys gym)

8 p.m. – Peabody vs. Plaquemine (girls gym)

Saturday’s Games

(All in boys gym)

Noon – Delhi vs. Peabody

1:30 p.m. – Mentorship vs. Lafayette Renaissance

3 p.m. – Washington-Marion vs. Carroll

4:30 p.m. – Ville Platte vs. Port Allen

6 p.m. – Lafayette High vs. Zachary

BOYS SCORES

Teurlings 67, Highland Baptist 29

Lafayette Christian 71, Northwest 48

Lafayette High 56, Abbeville 53

New Iberia 69, Franklin 58

Patterson 45, Southside 40

Brusly 50, Cecilia 38

David Thibodaux 58, Ville Platte 43

Comeaux 56, Tara 19

Beau Chene 55, Acadiana 37

St. Thomas More 52, Dunham 36

Rayne 73, Carencro 68

Crowley 61, Pine Prairie 40

Eunice 67, Church Point 41

Alexandria 59, Opelousas 58

Lake Arthur 48, Iota 45

Opelousas Catholic 59, St. John 37

St. Edmund 39, Grace Christian 37

South Beauregard 51, Midland 46

Port Allen 63, St. Martinville 34

Opelousas Catholic 72, Ascension Episcopal 61

Erath 50, Delcamhre 41

Kaplan 58, Acadiana Renaissance 45

Northside Christian 62, Westminster-Laf. 36

Episcopal 75, ESA 48

Mamou 54, Westminster 48

St. Thomas More 52, Dunham 36

DUNHAM (36) L. Monsoon 2, S. Levy 20, B. Wharton 6, N. Edmundson 5, B. Rabalais 3. Totals: 8 (4) 10-16.

ST. THOMAS MORE (52) Logan Simon 2, Peyton Pratt 7, Monwell Willis 4, Mason Guillory 7, Michael Mouton 12, Elijah Guidry 4, Chad Jones 14, Andrew Gardner 2. Totals: 16 (4) 8-11.

Dunham 4 12 10 10 - 36

STM 15 18 7 12 - 52

3-pointers - DUN: Levy 1, Wharton 2, Edmundson 1; STM: Pratt 1, Guillory 1, Mouton 2. Total Fouls: DUN 16, STM 17.

Beau Chene 55, Acadiana 37

ACADIANA (37) Dontavian Demouchet 5, Trenton Thibeaux 3, Leyton Mills 9, Treylan LeBlanc 8, Larry Ross 11, Daylin Lewis 1.

BEAU CHENE (55) Dontrelle Pitre 6, CJ Charlot 7, Jjhaki Sharp 13, Ki’Sean Aggison 2, Matthew Mayfield 8, Melchi Milton 2, Javontre Charles 15, Zion Williams 2.

Acadiana 14 9 10 4 - 37

Beau Chene 13 8 19 15 - 55

3-pointers - ACAD: Demouchet 1, Thibeaux 1, Mills 3, LeBlanc 2; BC:Charlot 1, Sharp 2, Charles 2. Total Fouls: ACAD 12, BC 8

Port Allen 63, St. Martinville 34

ST. MARTINVILE (34) Jayvyn Duncan 12, Raytyrion Narcisse 5, Jalon Jones 3, Damyri Bernard 2, Javon Sam 8, Konner Wiltz 4.Totals: 15 (1) 1-2.

PORT ALLEN (63) EJ McQuillan 10, Frank Samuel 8, JiSiah Fernandez 8, Isaiah Howard 8, Mason Boston 6, Corey Kaufman 2, Aries Lewis 14, Warren Bessie 2, Koiey Ferguson 2, Shemar Morgan 3. Totals: 20 (6) 5-7.

SMSH 11 8 7 8 0 - 34

Port Allen 15 20 17 11 - 63

3-pointers - SMSH: Jones, PA: McQuillian 3, Samuel 2, Morgan 1. Total Fouls: SMSH 4, PA 7.

GIRLS SCORES

St. Thomas More 46, New Iberia 37

Acadiana 55, Westgate 27

Northside 56, Carencro 36

Lafayette High 59, St. Amant 40

Beau Chene 52, Abbeville 46

Cecilia 51, St. Martinville 46

Opelousas 53, Sam Houston 40

Lafayette Christian 49, Brusly 24

North Vermilion 54, Rayne 51

Church Point 43, Breaux Bridge 27

Highland Baptist 71, Teurlings 52

Hamilton Christian 56, Crowley 30

Catholic-NI 47, Centerville 13

Kaplan 51, Acadiana Renaissance 3

Glen Oaks 57, Comeaux 44

St. Martinville 47, Patterson 29

Berwick 33, Loreauville 19

Majou 38, Westminster 35

St. John 53, Opelousas Catholic 32

Lake Arthur 43, Iota 29

Delcambre 41, Erath 35

Vermilion Catholic 39, David Thibodaux 36

St. Edmund 47, Grace Christian 12

Northside Christian 41, Westminster-Laf. 2

Midland 68, Oak Hill 62

St. Thomas More 46, New Iberia 37

NEW IBERIA (37) Laila Sigure 13, La’Nasia Lively 6, Zoriahn Davis 13, Ahriyel JeanBatiste 3, Jasmine Picard 2. Totals: 11 (4) 3-4.

ST. THOMAS MORE (46) Blaire McCauley 14, Jules Spiess 4, Colleen Domingue 12, Brynnan Boyd 8, AC Froehlich 8. Totals: 15 (5) 1-3.

New Iberia 6 11 9 11 - 37

STM 15 10 14 7 - 46

3-pointers  - NISH: Sigure 1, Davis 2, JeanBatiste 1; STM: McCauley 4, Domingue 1. Total Fouls: NISH 11, STM 7.

 

View comments