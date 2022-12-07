Big Dave Classic
(All boys games at Northside High)
Thursday’s Games
5 p.m. – Zachary vs. Peabody (boys gym)
5 p.m. – Plaquemine vs. Washington-Marion (girls gym)
6:30 p.m. – Delhi vs. Beau Chene (boys gym)
6:30 p.m. – Lafayette High vs. Ville Platte (girls gym)
8 p.m. – Sam Houston vs. Northside (boys gym)
8 p.m. – Southside vs. Carroll (girls gym)
Friday’s Games
5 p.m. – Carroll vs. Ville Platte (boys gym)
5 p.m. – Washington-Marion vs. Mentorship (girls gym)
6:30 p.m. – Beau Chene vs. Lafayette High (boys gym)
6:30 p.m. – Port Allen vs. Delhi (girls gym)
8 p.m. – Northside vs. Southside (boys gym)
8 p.m. – Peabody vs. Plaquemine (girls gym)
Saturday’s Games
(All in boys gym)
Noon – Delhi vs. Peabody
1:30 p.m. – Mentorship vs. Lafayette Renaissance
3 p.m. – Washington-Marion vs. Carroll
4:30 p.m. – Ville Platte vs. Port Allen
6 p.m. – Lafayette High vs. Zachary
BOYS SCORES
Teurlings 67, Highland Baptist 29
Lafayette Christian 71, Northwest 48
Lafayette High 56, Abbeville 53
New Iberia 69, Franklin 58
Patterson 45, Southside 40
Brusly 50, Cecilia 38
David Thibodaux 58, Ville Platte 43
Comeaux 56, Tara 19
Beau Chene 55, Acadiana 37
St. Thomas More 52, Dunham 36
Rayne 73, Carencro 68
Crowley 61, Pine Prairie 40
Eunice 67, Church Point 41
Alexandria 59, Opelousas 58
Lake Arthur 48, Iota 45
Opelousas Catholic 59, St. John 37
St. Edmund 39, Grace Christian 37
South Beauregard 51, Midland 46
Port Allen 63, St. Martinville 34
Opelousas Catholic 72, Ascension Episcopal 61
Erath 50, Delcamhre 41
Kaplan 58, Acadiana Renaissance 45
Northside Christian 62, Westminster-Laf. 36
Episcopal 75, ESA 48
Mamou 54, Westminster 48
DUNHAM (36) L. Monsoon 2, S. Levy 20, B. Wharton 6, N. Edmundson 5, B. Rabalais 3. Totals: 8 (4) 10-16.
ST. THOMAS MORE (52) Logan Simon 2, Peyton Pratt 7, Monwell Willis 4, Mason Guillory 7, Michael Mouton 12, Elijah Guidry 4, Chad Jones 14, Andrew Gardner 2. Totals: 16 (4) 8-11.
Dunham 4 12 10 10 - 36
STM 15 18 7 12 - 52
3-pointers - DUN: Levy 1, Wharton 2, Edmundson 1; STM: Pratt 1, Guillory 1, Mouton 2. Total Fouls: DUN 16, STM 17.
Beau Chene 55, Acadiana 37
ACADIANA (37) Dontavian Demouchet 5, Trenton Thibeaux 3, Leyton Mills 9, Treylan LeBlanc 8, Larry Ross 11, Daylin Lewis 1.
BEAU CHENE (55) Dontrelle Pitre 6, CJ Charlot 7, Jjhaki Sharp 13, Ki’Sean Aggison 2, Matthew Mayfield 8, Melchi Milton 2, Javontre Charles 15, Zion Williams 2.
Acadiana 14 9 10 4 - 37
Beau Chene 13 8 19 15 - 55
3-pointers - ACAD: Demouchet 1, Thibeaux 1, Mills 3, LeBlanc 2; BC:Charlot 1, Sharp 2, Charles 2. Total Fouls: ACAD 12, BC 8
Port Allen 63, St. Martinville 34
ST. MARTINVILE (34) Jayvyn Duncan 12, Raytyrion Narcisse 5, Jalon Jones 3, Damyri Bernard 2, Javon Sam 8, Konner Wiltz 4.Totals: 15 (1) 1-2.
PORT ALLEN (63) EJ McQuillan 10, Frank Samuel 8, JiSiah Fernandez 8, Isaiah Howard 8, Mason Boston 6, Corey Kaufman 2, Aries Lewis 14, Warren Bessie 2, Koiey Ferguson 2, Shemar Morgan 3. Totals: 20 (6) 5-7.
SMSH 11 8 7 8 0 - 34
Port Allen 15 20 17 11 - 63
3-pointers - SMSH: Jones, PA: McQuillian 3, Samuel 2, Morgan 1. Total Fouls: SMSH 4, PA 7.
GIRLS SCORES
St. Thomas More 46, New Iberia 37
Acadiana 55, Westgate 27
Northside 56, Carencro 36
Lafayette High 59, St. Amant 40
Beau Chene 52, Abbeville 46
Cecilia 51, St. Martinville 46
Opelousas 53, Sam Houston 40
Lafayette Christian 49, Brusly 24
North Vermilion 54, Rayne 51
Church Point 43, Breaux Bridge 27
Highland Baptist 71, Teurlings 52
Hamilton Christian 56, Crowley 30
Catholic-NI 47, Centerville 13
Kaplan 51, Acadiana Renaissance 3
Glen Oaks 57, Comeaux 44
St. Martinville 47, Patterson 29
Berwick 33, Loreauville 19
Majou 38, Westminster 35
St. John 53, Opelousas Catholic 32
Lake Arthur 43, Iota 29
Delcambre 41, Erath 35
Vermilion Catholic 39, David Thibodaux 36
St. Edmund 47, Grace Christian 12
Northside Christian 41, Westminster-Laf. 2
Midland 68, Oak Hill 62
St. Thomas More 46, New Iberia 37
NEW IBERIA (37) Laila Sigure 13, La’Nasia Lively 6, Zoriahn Davis 13, Ahriyel JeanBatiste 3, Jasmine Picard 2. Totals: 11 (4) 3-4.
ST. THOMAS MORE (46) Blaire McCauley 14, Jules Spiess 4, Colleen Domingue 12, Brynnan Boyd 8, AC Froehlich 8. Totals: 15 (5) 1-3.
New Iberia 6 11 9 11 - 37
STM 15 10 14 7 - 46
3-pointers - NISH: Sigure 1, Davis 2, JeanBatiste 1; STM: McCauley 4, Domingue 1. Total Fouls: NISH 11, STM 7.