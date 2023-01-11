Boys Basketball Scores
Teurlings 52, Carencro 51
Abbeville 63, Comeaux 61
New Iberia 54, Opelousas 36
Southside 65, North Central 56
Beau Chene 51, Northwest 42
Cecilia 48, Rayne 44
David Thibodaux 60, Lafayette Christian 49
Eunice 58, Menard 40
East Ascension 58, Northside 55
St. Thomas More 57, Westgate 23
Crowley 57, Kaplan 47
St. Martinville 72, Erath 41
Rosepine 85, Mamou 54
West St. Mary 69, Acadiana Renaissance 41
Catholic-NI 44, Ascension Episcopal 30
Franklin 69, Delcambre 34
Lafayette Renaissance 39, Sacred Heart 38
Lake Arthur 50, Notre Dame 34
Jeanerette 67, Hanson 66
Opelousas Catholic 72, Basile 34
St. Edmund 44, Slaughter Community 40
Vermilion Catholic 69, Covenant Christian 19
Westminster 68, Pine Prairie 42
JS Clark 52, Hathaway 36
Lacassine 67, Episcopal of Acadiana 45
Plainview 64, Northside Christian 62
St. Martinville 52, Acadiana 24
Elton 63, Iota 47
Berwick 52, Kaplan 38
St. Edmund 65, Westminster-Laf 56
Vandebilt 75, Vermilion Catholic 45
Bell City 71, Midland 47
Catholic-PC 74, Northside Christian 65
Thursday’s Games
Cecilia at Abbeville, Westgate at Assumption, Iota at Notre Dame, Westminster at False River, MIdland at Fairview, Beau Chene at Catholic-BR.
Friday’s Games
Comeaux at Morgan City, Northside at Lafayette, Eunice at Mamou, Marksville at Opelousas, Lake Arthur at Church Point, Northwest at Tara, Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre, Pine Prairie at Crowley, Notre Dame at Northside Christian, Acadiana Renaissance at Franklin, Loreauville at Ascension Episcopal, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, Opelousas Catholic at Port Barre, St. Edmund at Central Private, Westminster at South Cameron, Highland Baptist at Vermilion Catholic, Jeanerette at Central Catholic, Slaughter Community at Westminster-Laf., Episcopal of Acadiana at Erath.
Abbeville 63, Comeaux 61
COMEAUX (61) Jaylen Domingeaux 20, Jayden Sonnier 2, Sacori Hills 18, Clyde George 11, Warren Walker 2, Xavier Celestine 8.
ABBEVILLE (63) Jayson Shelvin 6, Chad Nolan 8, Tyrone Glover 38, Jaydean Turner 5, Tyson Durieux 4, Tezarron Stewart 2.
Comeaux 13 5 23 20 - 61
Abbeville 14 13 18 18 - 63
3-pointers - ABB: Turner 1, Glover 1; COM: Domingeaux 3, Hills 3, George 2. Total Fouls: ABB 12, COM 14.
Southside 66, North Central 56
NORTH CENTRAL (56) De’Vion Lavergene 16, Tristan Brown 10, Bryon Smith 8, Michael Green 4, Dylan Robertson 4, Thomas Menard 6, Jonterrious Offord 6, Chris Glennon 3.
SOUTHSIDE (66) 4, Noah Brockter 4, Bryson Williams 28, Jasen Breaux 2, Jayce Toliver 13, Quentin Carey 11, Dynell Jones 5, Zander Stevens 2.
North Central 12 12 16 17 0 - 56
Southside 18 10 15 12 9 - 66
3-pointers - SOU: Williams 3, Toliver 1, Jones 1; NC: Lavergne 1, Brown 1, Menard 2, Glennon 1. Total Fouls: SOU 17, NC 17.
Lake Arthur 50, Notre Dame 34
LAKE ARTHUR (50) W. Levy 7, K. Borel 6, T. Robinson 12, R. Levi 13, K. Boese 9, K. Guidry 3.
NOTRE DAME (34) Tate Savant 6, Teddy Menard 11, Jackson Casanova 4, Kagan Semmes 4, Parker Faust 7.
Lake Arthur 7 15 12 16 - 50
Notre Dame 13 7 8 6 - 34
3-pointers - ND: Savant 2, Menard 2, Faust 1; LA: Guidry 1, Levy 1. Total Fouls: ND 16, LA 19.
Teurlings 52, Carencro 51
CARENCRO (51) Dylan Paddio 12, Davante Lewis 10, Kenyon Bias 8, Ziyion Celestine 5, Jeremy Lawrence 5, Dmari Francis 11. Totals: 19 (4) 1-6.
TEURLINGS CATHOLIC (52) Jordan Senegal 4, Travis Gallien 17, Bradford Cain 9, Hayden Vice 2, Preston Welch 2, DeVonn Warren 11, Logan Myers 7. Totals: 18 (2) 10-17.
Carencro 11 6 17 17 - 51
Teurlings 6 14 14 18 - 52
3-pointers - TEUR: Myers 1, Cain 1; CAR: Lewis 2, Celestine 1, Lawrence 1. Total Fouls: TEUR 7, CAR 17.
New Iberia 54, Opelousas 36
NEW IBERIA (54) Christian Walker 13, Jayden Westley 12, Austin Delahoussaye 14, Kylan Dugas 4, Devin Frank 11. Totals: 15 (4) 12-17.
OPELOUSAS (36) Thomas Lewis 10, Mehki Walker 6, Mekhi Jones 4, Korey Fontenot 3, Braylon Arthurlee 6, Noah Mayon 5, Dontae Washington 2. Totals: 13 (2) 4-8.
New Iberia 12 13 16 13 - 54
Opelousas 7 11 4 14 - 36
3-pointers - NISH: Frank 2, Walker 1; OPEL: Lewis 1, Fontenot 1. Total Fouls: NISH 9, OPEL 15.
Loreauville 54, Highland Baptist 43
LOREAUVILLE (54) Hayden Benoit 13, Pharrell Nora 3, Tyler Mora 12, Kylan Polk 7, Quinton Taylor 3, Vaschon Blount 10, Dylan Singleton 6.
HIGHLAND BAPTIST (43) Garrant Barras 18, Kaiden Dumas 4, Charles Dartez 9, Bronson Charles 12.
Loreauville 16 17 9 12 - 54
Highland 5 16 10 12 - 43
3-pointers - LOR: Benoit 3, Nora 1, Mora 1, Polk 1, Taylor 1; HIGH: Barras 4. Total Fouls: LOR 17, HIGH 16.
St. Martinville 72, Erath 41
ERATH (41) Ben Fourroux 19, Austin Borel 2, Christian Pillette 9, Chase Broussard 2, Lynkon Romero 9. Totals: 10 (5) 6-6.
ST. MARTINVILLE (72) Jayvyn Duncan 12, Jaylon Jones 3, JaMyri Bernard 2, Kristian Batiste 7, Delian Mallery 4, Harvey Broussard 20, Jakory Blanchard 1, Jevion Sam 23. Totals: 16 (12) 4-7.
Erath 4 11 13 15 - 41
St. Martinville 20 21 23 8 - 72
3-pointers - SMSH: Sam 5, Broussard 2, Batiste 2, Jones 1, Duncan 2; ERA: Fourroux 3, Pillette 1, Romero 1. Total Fouls: SMSH 5, ERA 6.
St. Thomas More 57, Westgate 23
ST. THOMAS MORE (57) Hays Regard 2, Peyton Pratt 9, Nicholas Beckwith 2, Monwell Willis 5, Anthony Angelle 5, Mason Guillory 12, Michael Mouton 11, Elijah Guidry 4, Chad Jones 7. Totals: 14 (6) 9-13.
WESTGATE (23) Antoine 1, Raymond 9, Mitchell 2, Landry 3, Jacob 4, Dedrick Latulas 4. Totals: 4 (3) 4-11.
STM 7 15 20 15 - 57
Westgate 7 3 9 4 - 23
3-pointers - STM: Jones 1, Mouton 2, Guillory 1, Angelle 1, Pratt 1; WEST: Raymond 3. Total Fouls: STM 12, WEST 11.
Catholic-NI 44, Ascension Episcopal 30
ASCENSION EPISCOPAL (30) Cade Dardar 8, Austin Mills 6, Nelson Elmore 8, Luke Guidry 6, J-Paul Guidry 2. Totals: 7 (4) 4-6.
CATHOLIC-NI (44) Jake Lissard 1, Jaiden Mitchell 9, Tristan Lewis 5, Chris Green 12, Tyler Templeton 4, Kaiden Faulk 2, Caryler Segura 9. Totals: 13 (2) 12-23.
Ascension 2 4 15 9 - 30
Catholic 12 10 6 16 - 44
3-pointers - CATH: Mitchell 1, Lewis 1; AES: Elmore 2, Guidry 2. Total Fouls: CATH 16, AES 24.
Cecilia 48, Rayne 44
RAYNE (44) Forrest Griffin 5, Dashaunte Cormier 11, Mason Senegal 7, Brian Brown 5, Jaquantreral Wilridge 5, Paul Guillory 7, Andrew Cope 4.
CECILIA (48) Mateo Gaddison 2, Germonie Davis 14, Jermaine Davis 11, Tavon Sam 4, Brent Gordon 5, Ellis Stewart 3, Gavin Solomon 5, Kendrick Alexander 2, Christian Menard 2.
Rayne 6 16 7 15 - 44
Cecilia 11 8 14 15 - 48
3-pointers - Rayne: Griffin 1, Cormier 2, Senegal 1, Guillory 1; Cecilia: G. Davis 1, J. Davis 3, Gordon 1, Solomon 1. Total Fouls: Rayne 12, Cecilia 15.
Girls Basketball Scores
New Iberia 53, David Thibodaux 46
Southside 47, Highland Baptist 40
Breaux Bridge 45, Opelousas 33
Livonia 60, Cecilia 45
Rayne 60, Eunice 16
Lafayette Christian 67, Southern Lab 60
Church Point 43, North Vermilion 34
Hamilton Christian 56, Westgate 47
Kaplan 49, Crowley 34
St. Martinville 41, Erath 35
Mamou 58, Gueydan 10
Family Christian 51, Port Barre 33
West St. Mary 56, Acadiana Renaissance 21
Franklin 50, Delcambre 29
Hanson 54, Jeanerette 36
Opelousas Catholic 36, Basile 34
St. Edmund 46, Slaughter Community 26
Vermilion Catholic 36, Covenant Christian 27
Westminster 62, Pine Prairie 15
Hathaway 56, JS Clark 41
Plainview 55, Northside Christian 11
Acadiana 42, North Central 29
Iota 69, Elton 49
Midland 52, Bell City 23
Catholic-PC 53, Northside Christian 36
Thursday’s Games
Carencro at Lafayette Christian, Comeaux at Lafayette, Elton at Teurlings, Northwest at University Lab, Pine Prairie at Port Barre.
Friday’s Games
Barbe at Acadiana, Carencro at New Iberia, Ponchatoula at Lafayette, Sam Houston at Southside, Washington-Marion at Eunice, LaGrange at Rayne, North Vermilion at Opelousas Catholic, St. Thomas More at Iota, Westgate at St. Martinville, Opelousas at Beau Chene, Livonia at Breaux Bridge, Cecilia at Port Barre, Cecilia at Port Barre, Church Point at David Thibodaux, St. Thomas More at Iota, Crowley at Abbeville, Erath at Kaplan, Loreauville at Acadiana Renaissance, Delcambre at Ascension Episcopal, North Vermilion at Opelousas Catholic, St. Edmund at Westminster, Covenant Christian at Highland Baptist, Vermilion Catholic at Jeanerette, Midland at Hathaway, Northside Christian at Fairview.
Franklin 50, Delcambre 29
FRANKLIN (50) Amari Butler 23, Nya Smith 8, Alarryen Fuselier 14, Monica Druilhet 4, Layla Gray 1. Totals: 15 (4) 8-19.
DELCAMBRE (29) Treasure Harris 2, Shaniya Roy 2, Adelyn Deville 6, Amiyah Decuire 9, Mortiaysia Carter 10. Totals: 8 (2) 7-17.
Franklin 16 17 10 7 - 50
Delcambre 12 4 7 6 - 29
3-pointers - DEL: Decuire 2; FRA: Butler 2, Smith 2. Total Fouls: DEL 15, FRA 17.
Southside 47, Highland Baptist 40
HIGHLAND BAPTIST (40) Kiara Comeaux 8, Yvette Olivier 9, Madison Clark 2, M’Kiyiah Olivier 12, Logan Boutte 2, Najah Johnson 6. Totals: 8 (6) 6-18.
SOUTHSIDE (47) Eymani Key 15, Tamia Cahee 9, Karrington Eugene 13, Alleyah Kennedy 10. Totals: 16 (2) 9-13.
Highland Baptist 7 11 10 12 - 40
Southside 16 12 10 9 - 47
3-pointers - SOU: Key 1, Cahee 1; HIGH: Comeaux 2, Cahee 2, M. Olivier 2. Total Fouls: SOU 14, HIGH 16.
Kaplan 46, Crowley 34
KAPLAN (46) Amijange George 4, Anireal Allen 12, Trinitee Lewis 5, Kiley Antoine 5, Kellan Batiste 5, Iraonse Batiste 14, Tayliana Hill 1. Totals: 11 (3) 15-23.
CROWLEY (34) Spiritual Guidry 8, Alaysia Arvie 18, Macy Butler 3, Aliyah Hunter 4, Allannah Lazard 2. Totals: 11 (2) 6-13.
Kaplan 12 8 16 10 - 46
Crowley 12 7 5 10 - 34
3-pointers - KAP: Allen 1, Lewis 1, Antoine 1; CROW: Arvie 2. Total Fouls: CROW 19, KAP: 13.