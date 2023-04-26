LHSAA Region II-2A
BOYS TEAM STANDINGS
1. Episcopal 134; 2. Acadiana Renaissance 76; 3. Notre Dame 58; 4. East Feliciana 53; 5. Northeast High 51; 6. Ascension Episcopal 48; 7. Dunham 28; 8. Delcambre 24; 9. Catholic-NI 21; 10. Franklin 20; 11. Vinton 18; 12. Welsh 16; 12. Lake Arthur 16; 14. West St. Mary 15; Capital 8; 16. Grand Lake 2; 17. DeQuincy 1.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1. Brarden George, Episcopal, 11.01; 2. Edmond Barker, ARCA, 11.06; 3. Kade Cooley, Notre Dame, 11.13; 4. ZaMarion Webber, Franklin, 11.16.
200 - 1. Braeden George, Episcopal, 22.47; 2. ZaMarion Webber, Franklin, 22.55; 3. J’Maurian Belin, Northeast, 22.83; 4. Ian Wade, Northeast, 22.87.
400 - 1. Ashton Davis, Lake Arthur, 50.73; 2. Gykel Bessard, Delcambe, 51.59; 3. Brian Duncan, Northeast, 51.72; 4. Jacob Berg, Episcopal, 51.98.
800 - 1. Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 2:04.47; 2. Carter McLean, Episcopal, 2:05.63; 3. Reese Davis, Dunham, 2:06.46; 4. Hayes Trotter, Ascension Episcopal, 2:10.12.
1600 - 1. Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 4:44.11; 2. Alex Hollier, Episcopal, 4:45.41; 3. Reese Davis, Dunham, 4:47.64; 4. Christopher Schexnaider, ARCA, 4:49.56.
3200 - 1. Sacha Dernoncourt, Episcopal, 10:18.08; 2. Alex Hollier, Episcopal, 10:28.38; 3. Christopher Schexnaider, ARCA, 10:46.17; 4. Tennyson Foshee, Ascension Episcopal, 11:09.12.
100H - 1. Finn Galyean, ARCA, 14.88; 2. Herman Batiste, 15.13; 3. Terry Matthews, ARCA, 15.42; 4. Patrick Ted Menard, Notre Dame, 16.56.
300H - 1. Herman Batiste, East Feliciana, 38.98; 2. Finn Galyean, ARCA, 40.56; 3. Jackson Ford, Dunham, 42.65; 4. Andre Abshire, Ascension Episcopal, 43.25.
4x100 - 1. East Feliciana, 43.46; 1. ARCA, 43. 86; 3. Notre Dame, 43.89; 4. Franklin, 43.95.
4x200 - 1. Acadiana Renaissance, 1:29.94; 2. Notre Dame, 1:30.34; 3. Northeast High, 1:30.80; 4. Episcopal, 1:31.85.
4x400 - 1. Episcopal, 3:32.30; 2. Notre Dame, 3:36.59; 3. Northeast High, 3:36.73; 4. Delcambre, 3:39.42.
4x800 - 1. Episcopal, 8:51.16; 2. Ascension Episcopal, 8:56.54; 3. Dunham, 8:57.46; 4. Acadiana Renaissance, 9:01.22.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump - 1. Herman Batiste, East Feliciana, 6-4; 2. Jeremy Green, Capitol, 6-0; 3. Kyle Bourgeois, Delcambre, 6-0; 4. Jymier Garry-Shields, West St. Mary, 6-0.
Long jump - 1. Herman Batiste, East Feliciana, 21-4.5; 2. Braeden George, Episcopal, 21-0; 3. Ray Levi, Lake Arthur, 20-3; 4. Jackson Casanova, Notre Dame, 20-2.
Triple jump - 1. Jkaylon Carter, West St. Mary, 41-6; 2. Jonavon Begnaud, Welsh, 41-2.5; 3. Marquise Gordan, Northeast High, 40-4.5; 4. Lane Mendoza, Episcopal, 40-4.5.
Pole vault - 1. Beau Domengeaux, Ascension Epsicopal, 13-6; 2. Will Ribes, Episcopal, 13-6; 3. Lucas Owens, Acadiana, Renaissance, 13-6; 4. James Be, Episcopal, 13-0.
Discus - 1. Jeremiah Holts, Vinton, 138-6; 2. Drew Desormeaux, Catholic-NI, 130-4; 3. Luke Leblanc, Notre Dame, 129-2; 4. JaKayis Bailey, Northeast High, 120-1.
Javelin - 1. Cade Dardar, Ascension Episcopal, 150-4; 2. Hayden VanNess, Welsh, 144-9; 3. John Brady Sessums, Episcopal, 142-1; 4. Joseph Quebodeaux, Notre Dame, 141-8.
Shot put - 1. Javon Brown, Catholic-NI, 43-9; 2, Jeromone Sampson, Northeast, 42-9.5; 3. Jeremiah Holts, Vinton, 42-8; 4. Samuel Kirsch, Notre Dame, 41-6.5.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING
1. Episcopal 160; 2. Acadiana Renaissance 87; 3. Dunham 85; 4. Ascension Episcopal 66; 5. Delcambre 35; 6. Capital 27; 7. Notre Dame 22; 8. Franklin 16; 9. Northeast High 14; 10. East Feliciana 11; 11. DeQuincy 10; 11. Vinton 10; 11. Lake Arthur 10; 11. Loreauville 10; 15. Welsh 8; 15. West St. Mary 8; 17. Catholic-NI 5; 18 Grand Lake 4.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1. Jordyn Minor, Dunham, 12.22; 2. Lydia Dardar, DeQuincy, 12.75; 3. Nyla Bernard, Ascension Episcopal, 12.76; 4. Nevaeh Kimmie, Dunham, 12.86.
200 - 1. Jordyn Minor, Dunham, 26.84; 2. Jordyn Robvais, Dunham, 26.51; 3. Nyla Bernard, Ascension Episcopal, 26.75; 4. Alayarran Fueslier, Franklin, 27.0.
400 - 1. Maci Sheppard, ARCA, 1:01.01; 2. Amiyah Decuire, Delcambre, 1:01.34; 3. Hope Haynes, Capital, 1:03.41; 4. Grace Robvais, Dunham, 1:03.85.
800 - 1. Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 2:20.52; 2. Mia Pulliam, Episcopal, 2:27.09; 3. Bella Biggerstaff, Ascension Episcopal, 2:27.33; 4. Gracie Daigle, ARCA, 2:33.18.
1600 - 1. Lucy Cramer, Episcopal, 5:12.96; 2. Molly Cramer, Episcopal, 5:18.56; 3. Bella Biggerstaff, Ascension Episcopal, 5:37.89; 4. Amelia Cleveland, Ascension Episcopal, 5:46.12.
3200 - 1. Lucy Cramer, Episcopal 11:21.73; 2. Molly Cramer, Episcopal, 11:27.79; 3. Sara Godley, Ascension Episcopal, 12:02.89; 4. Ava Lebouef, ARCA, 12:35.73.
100H - 1. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 15.64; 2. Emma Smith, Delcambre, 16.12; 3. Sophie Arnold, Episcopal, 16.94; 4. Avery Marcantel, Lake Arthur, 17.42.
300H - 1. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 45.86; 2. Hollie Metz, ARCA, 49.11; 3. Ivy Jiang, Episcopal, 49.50; 4. Madison Stephens, 50.27.
4x100 - 1. Acadiana Renaissance, 50.70; 2. Capitol, 51.91; 3. Episcopal, 52.07; 4. Franklin, 52.65.
4x200 - 1. Acadiana Renaissance, 1:46.35; 2. Episcopal, 1:49.01; 3. Capitol, 1:49.14; 4. Dunham, 1:49.52.
4x400 - 1. Episcopal, 4:13.30; 2. ARCA, 4:23.09; 3. Capitol, 4:23.47; 4. Delcambre, 4:23.50.
4x800 - 1. Acadiana Renaissance, 10:21.39; 2. Episcopal, 10:48.80; 3. Ascension Episcopal, 10:52.48; 4. Catholic-NI, 11:35.81.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump - 1. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 5-6; 2. Emma Smith, Delcambre, 5-2; 3. Jaci Doucette, West St. Mary, 5-0; 4. Aniya Flowers, Northeast High, 5-0.
Long jump - 1. Jordyn Minor, Dunham, 19-1; 2. Alana Simon, Episcopal, 18-0; 3. Teryn Robinson, Franklin, 17-3; 4. Nevaeh Kimmie, Dunham, 17-0.
Triple jump - 1. Patrionna Miller, East Feliciana, 36-11.5; 2. Nevaeh Kimmie, Dunham, 35-6; 3. Lauren McGrath, Episcopal, 35-2.5; 4. Kassidee Achane, Welsh, 34-0.25.
Pole vault - 1. Rachel Owens, ARCA, 10-6; 2. Mia Pulliam, Episcopal, 9-0; 3. Meg Graves, Ascension Episcopal, 9-0; 4. Maggie King, Episcopal, 8-6.
Discus - 1. Mary Herbert, Notre Dame, 105-5; 2. Molly Cormier, Ascension Episcopal, 104-3; 3. Nelli Molina, Vinton, 87-3; 4. Mia Richard, Welsh, 82-4.
Javelin - 1. Braylee Derouen, Loreauville, 109-6; 2. Rhaia Davey, Dunham, 102-10; 3. Molly Cormier, Ascension Episcopal, 94-1; 4. Nelli Molina, Vinton, 91-4.
Shot put - 1. Mary Herbert, Notre Dame, 33-5.5; 2. Rhaia Davey, Dunham, 32-6.5; 3. Braniya Fisher, Northeast High, 31-10; 4. Niyah Achane, Lake Arthur, 31-8.5.
Class 1A, Region II
BOYS TEAM SCORING
Hanson 70, 2. Westminster 64, 3. Highland Baptist 52, 4. Hamilton Christian 49, 5. Basile 41, 6. North Central 39, 7. Centerville 36, 8. Oberlin 33, 9. Jeanerette 30, 10. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 23, 11. Opelousas Catholic 22, (tie) East Beauregard 22, 13. Sacred Heart-Ville Platte 20, 14. Vermilion Catholic 16, 15. Covenant Christian 15, 16. Merryville 10, 17. Central Catholic 8, 18. Elton 4, 19. St. Edmund 3, 20. Gueydan 1.
BOYS RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1. Parker Janes, Westminster, 11.09; 2. Chris Brown, Opelousas Catholic, 11.24; 3. Travis Bolden, Hamilton Christian, 11.36; 4. Braelon McCleon, Oberlin, 11.41.
200 - 1. Chris Brown, Opelousas Catholic, 22.60; 2. Travis Bolden, Hamilton Christian, 22.67; 3. Parker Janes, Westminster, 22.70; 4. Eugene Foulcard, Hanson, 23.31.
400 - 1. Colby Cloud, Sacred Heart, 51.64; 2. Tyler Newman, Basile, 52.11; 3. William Jordan, Sacred Heart, 53.65; 4. Landon Winslow, Covenant Christian, 55.24.
800 - 1. Kaleb Bigwood, Hamilton Chrirstian, 1:59.10; 2. Tyler Blissett, Highland Baptist, 2:01.66; 3. Neal Mason, Highland Baptist, 2:08.66; 4. Owen Melancon, Westminster, 2:10.94.
1600 - 1. Tyler Blissett, Highland Baptist, 4:45.49; 2. Owen Melancon, Westminster, 4:47.41; 3. Neil Mason, Highland Baptist, 4:51,93; 4. Chisom Okechukwu, Westminster, 5:01.81.
3200 - 1. Tyler Blissett, Highland Baptist, 10:23.74; 2. Owen Melancon, Westminster, 10:42.06; 3. Neil Mason, Highland Baptist, 11:13.12; 4. Wade Roubique, Westminster, 11:18.04.
100H - 1. Gabe Baker, Hanson, 15.83; 2. Tyler Newman, Basile, 16:00; 3. Gavin Ardoin, Basile, 16.79; 4. Tyler Dejean, Westminster, 16.83.
300H - 1. Kylan Alexander, Hamilton Christian, 42.75; 2, Dallas Halligan, Hanson, 43.39; 3. Gavin Ardoin, Basile, 43.47; 4. Brian Wiggins, Central Catholic, 43.81.
4x100 - 1. Hanson, 44.25; 2. North Central, 44.41; 3. Oberlin, 44.73; 4. Vermilion Catholic, 44.90.
4x200 - 1. Vermilion Catholic, 1:32.84; 2. Oberlin, 1:33.34; 3. Basile, 1:34.69; 4. Hanson, 1:36.02.
4x400 - 1. Hamilton Christian, 3:37.39; 2. Catholic High-PC, 3:41.11; 3. Oberlin, 3:42.95; 4. Covenant Christian, 3:43.98.
BOYS FIELD EVENTS
High jump - 1. Kelby Guillory, Jeanerette, 6-4; 2. Chase Singleton, East Beauregard, 6-4; 3. McKennis Savoie, North Central, 6-2; 4. Gabe Baker, Hanson, 6-0.
Long jump - 1. McKennis Savoie, North Central, 22-2.5; 2. Chase Singleton, East Beauregard, 21-1; 3. Javarri Samuel, Merryville, 20-11; 4. Parker Janes, Westminster, 19-8.5.
Triple jump - 1. McKennis Savoie, North Central, 42-3.5; 2. Hudson Moore, Catholic-PC, 41-1; 3. Kelby Guillory, Jeanerette, 41-0; 4. Javarri Samuel, Merryville, 40-9.5.
Pole vault - 1. John Uze, Hanson, 10-0; 2. Stellan Hill, Westminster, 10-0; 3. Nathan Adams, Hanson, 10-0; 4. Timothy Walker, Oberlin, 10-0.
Discus - 1. Milton Schexnayder, Centerville, 143-8; 2. Jamari Ayrow, Centerville, 121-5; 3. Justin Suire, Highland, 119-0; 4. Josh Woods, Elton, 114-9.
Javelin - 1. Reid Lovell, Hanson, 172-4; 2. Traville Frederick, Jeanerette, 148-8; 3. Christian Bergeron, Basile, 147-3; 4. Ian Campo, North Central, 140-5.
Shot put - 1. Milton Schexnayder, Centerville, 47-0; 2. Jamari Ayrow, Centerville, 42-7.5; 3. Javonte Williams, Jeanerette, 39-10; 4. Rory Lambert, Catholic-PC, 39-6.
GIRLS TEAM SCORING
Westminster 132, 2. Highland 97, 3. Central Catholic 60, 4. Elton 48, 5. East Beauregard 36, 6. Merryville 32, 7. Opelousas Catholic 26, 8. St. Edmund 22, 9. Vermilion Catholic 20, 10. Hanson 10, 11. Covenant Christian 18, 12. Oberlin 13, 13. North Central 9, (tie) Basile 9, 15. Catholic-Pointe Coupee 8, 16. Hamilton Christian 7, 17. Jeanerette 2.
GIRLS RUNNING EVENTS
100 - 1. Kiara Comeaux, Highland, 12.56; 2. Rheagan Butler, Opelousas Catholic, 12.81; 3. Caroline Lalonde, Westminster, 12.90; 4. Da’Vonni Thompson, Merryville, 13.09.
200 - 1. Kiara Comeaux, Highland, 26.14; 2. Caroline Lalonde, Westminster, 26.62; 3. Rheagan Butler, Opelousas Catholic, 26.69; 4. Laila Gauthier, Westminster, 27.10.
400 - 1. Kiara Comeaux, Highland, 59.75; 2. Lila Lewis, East Beauregard, 1:00.11; 3. Aaliyah Arvie, Westminster, 1:00.51; 4. Jayla Davis, Hamilton, 1:01.08.
800 - 1. Betchina Amy, Westminster, 2:38.66; 2. Gianna Case, Central Catholic, 2:40.85; 3. Maegan Champagne, Highland, 2:43.54; 4. Allene Martin, Highland, 2:45.11.
1600 - 1. Ella Blake, Highland, 5:47.11; 2. Gianna Case, Central Catholic, 6:00.49; 3. Amelia Perello, Highland, 6:00.98; 4. Betchina Amy, Westminster, 6:13.76.
3200 - 1. Ella Blake, Highland, 12:54.04; 2. Amelia Perello, Highland, 13:28.14; 3. Gianna Case, Central Catholic, 14:19.22; 3. Kate Eggers, East Beauregard, 14:37.26.
100H - 1. Mya Harmon, Elton, 15.42; 2. Ava Claire Calais, Central Catholic, 16.66; 3. Avery Cournoyer, Merryville, 17.86; 4. Bree Duhon, Vermilion Catholic, 17.89.
300H - 1. Mya Harmon, Elton, 47.14; 2. Ava Claire Calais, Central Catholic, 48.73; 3. Samantha Johnson, Merryville, 51.63; 4. Avery Cournoyer, Merryville, 51.86.
GIRLS RELAYS
4x100 - 1. Westminster 50.05; 2. Elton 51.77; 3. Covenant Christian 53.18; 4. North Central 53.34.
4x200 - 1. Westminster 1:4590; 2. Elton 1:48.95; 3. Covenant Christian 1:52.50; 4. North Central 1:52.60.
4x400 - 1. Elton 4:27.46; 2. Westminster 4:28.66; 3. Covenant Christian 4:30.77; 4. Highland Baptist 4:34.52.
GIRLS FIELD EVENTS
High jump - 1. Bethany Casey, Westminster, 5-6; 2. Hilary Pillaro, Hanson, 5-0; 3. Miya Battley, Catholic-PC, 5-0; 4. Carlie Horton, Westminster, 4-10.
Long jump - 1. Rheagan Butler, Opelousas Catholic, 18-11; 2. Kiara Comeaux, Highland, 17-7.5; 3. Laila Gauthier, Westminster, 17-7; 4. Bethany Casey, Westminster, 16-4.5
Triple jump - 1. Lila Lewis, East Beauregard, 34-9.5; 2. Jordan Geason, Central Catholic, 34-2.5; 2. Henley LeJeune, Basile, 33-9.5; 4. Bethany Casey, Westminster, 33-3.
Pole vault - 1. Maegan Champagne, Highland, 10-0; 2. Carlisle Quackenbos, Vermilion Catholic, 9-0; 3. Gabrielle Scott, Westminster, 7-6; 4. Ada Horton, Westminster, 7-0.
Discus - 1. Addison Grizzaffi, Central Catholic, 112-2; 2. Emma Beall, East Beauregard, 99-4; 3. Bethany Stoute, Westminster, 90-5; 4. Madison Comeau, St. Edmund, 89-1.
Javelin - 1. Eliana Manuel, St. Edmund, 134-0; 2. Aubree LeJeune, St. Edmund, 127-7; 3. Addie Lovell, Hanson, 118-11; 4. Anna Kate Hagle, Vermilion Catholic, 104-2.
Shot put - 1. Abigail Cunningham, Westminster, 34-3.75; 2. Miranda Williams, Merryville, 34-1.75; 3. Sage Wolfe, Oberlin, 33-4; 4. Hali Thomas, Westminster, 33-0.75.