Carencro High School powerlifting coach Michael Courville admits he and his Bears are a little more excited about the state tournament this year.
It being held at the Cajundome is a big reason for that excitement.
"We are fired up," Courville said. "It is very cool having the state tournament right here in Lafayette, and to actually be able to compete in it is very exciting."
The tournament, which began Wednesday, continues on Friday with Divisions I, II, and III girls and will conclude on Saturday with Divisions I, II and III boys. The action starts at 10 a.m. each day.
"It's a really big opportunity for Lafayette Parish School System and the city of Lafayette," Southside coach Zachary Bertrand said. "It hasn't been here for a long time and to be able to have it in such a great venue like the Cajundome is great."
The Acadiana area has several female athletes who will make a run at individual state championships such as Southside's Gracie Cassidy (at 123 pounds) and Anaya Walker (114 pounds) in Division I and North Vermilion's Lydia Shields (123), Teurlings Catholic's Amelie Dupuis (132) and Lily Girouard (198) in Division II.
In Division III, Abbeville's Khandi Schuford (114), Kirsten Peter (105), Elizabeth Phillips (123), Haylee Bourque (181), Iota's Nyssa Fontenot (165) and Church Point's Jazmine Deshotel (super heavyweight), the reigning state champion, are among the top seeds in their weight classes.
"We feel that Gracie and Anaya both have a great opportunity to make the podium with a good day," Bertrand said. "This is our third year at state and we haven't had a girl to make the podium. With a real consistent day, I think we have a good chance to have them make the podium."
On the boys side, the top area seeds include Carencro's Keevon George (275) in Division I, Teurlings' Gavin Guilbeau (148) and North Vermilion's Rone Hebert (181) in Division II. Abbeville's Bryand Mao (114), Carter Robertson (123) and Peter Nguyen (132), Church Point's Damarcus Bellard (114) and Wyatt Daigle (242) and Iota's Hayden Vasseur (132) are among top seeds in Division III.
"For as young and inexperienced as we are, I'm very pleased with where we are going into state," Church Point boys coach Eddie Bergeron said. "We did better at some meets than others, but that comes with being young."
When it comes to team championships, the Church Point and Iota boys and Abbeville girls appear to have the best chances to accomplish that feat.
"Iota is seeded first and are the favorites by 11 points," said Bergeron, whose Bears last won a team state championship in 2019. "We are seeded second, followed by Abbeville and then Wossman. We are fortunate to be able to field a full team this year. We have a couple of freshman and a bunch of sophomores, so the future looks good. We'll be really excited to be in the top four."