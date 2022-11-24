ACA.nvermhoops.adv.022.jpg

Acadiana Renaissance's Laken Day (23) drives down the court as Abbeville's Justice Williams (24) defends during the North Vermilion High School Lady Pats Thanksgiving Classic.

 STAFF PHOTO BY LESLIE WESTBROOK

Lady Cougar Courtesy Classic

(All girls, at St. Thomas More)

Monday’s Games

Highland Baptist 63, Sam Houston 52

Barbe 62, Liberty 48

Albany 88, Fairview 84

Hathaway 45, Ruston 35

St. Louis 49, Ponchatoula 42

Lafayette Christian 58, Fairview 53

St. Thomas More vs. Northwest

Lafayette vs. South Beauregard

Tuesday’s Games

Sam Houston 45, Ruston 38

Barbe 69, Hathaway 64

Albany 75, Highland Baptist 61

Lafayette 52, St. Louis 28

St. Thomas More 49, Acadiana 29

Lafayette Christian 59, Ponchatoula 38

South Beauregard 58, Ruston 35

Fairview 55, Liberty 51

Wednesday’s Games

9:30 p.m.- Albany vs. Ponchatoula

Hathaway 65, Acadiana 31

Walker 74, Highland Baptist 43

St. Thomas More 43, Sam Houston 30

Monica Meyers State Farm Invitational

(Boy’s games at Ascension Episcopal)

Monday’s Games

Erath 65, Jeanerette 60

Berwick 58, Hanson 39

ESA 48, Delcambre 30

Ascension Episcopal 48, Acadiana Renaissance 34

Tuesday’s Games

Delcambre 54, Jeanerette 50

Acadiana Renaissance 56, Hanson 30

ESA 60, Erath 38

Ascension Episcopal 56, Berwick 13

Wednesday’s Games

Jeanerette 50, Hanson 41

Acadiana Renaissance 43,  Delcambre 29

Erath 54, Berwick 41

ESA 58, Ascension Episcopal 55

Lady Patriots Thanksgiving Classic

(All girls games at North Vermilion)

Monday’s Games

Northside 61, Iowa 28

Abbeville 63, Acadiana Renaissance 28

Midland 60, Church Point 43

Rayne 53, Lake Arthur 42

Bunkie 56, Southside 35

Iota 45, Delcambre 28

Reeves 39, North Vermilion 34

Tuesday’s Games

Iota 56, Comeaux 37

Church Point 45, Bunkie 38

Reeves 66, Northside 50

Rayne 52, Acadiana Renaissance 19

Wednesday’s Games

Iota 42, Rayne 38

Lake Arthur 55, Acadiana Renaissance 9

 

Beau Chene Thanksgiving Classic

Monday’s Games

Port Barre 67, Lafayette Renaissance 61

Lafayette 47, St. Martinville 28

Beau Chene vs. Rayne

Tuesday’s Games

Northwest 79, Lafayette Renaissance 52

Northside 72, Rayne 71 

Lafayette 54, Beau Chene 37

 

 

