Lady Cougar Courtesy Classic
(All girls, at St. Thomas More)
Monday’s Games
Highland Baptist 63, Sam Houston 52
Barbe 62, Liberty 48
Albany 88, Fairview 84
Hathaway 45, Ruston 35
St. Louis 49, Ponchatoula 42
Lafayette Christian 58, Fairview 53
St. Thomas More vs. Northwest
Lafayette vs. South Beauregard
Tuesday’s Games
Sam Houston 45, Ruston 38
Barbe 69, Hathaway 64
Albany 75, Highland Baptist 61
Lafayette 52, St. Louis 28
St. Thomas More 49, Acadiana 29
Lafayette Christian 59, Ponchatoula 38
South Beauregard 58, Ruston 35
Fairview 55, Liberty 51
Wednesday’s Games
9:30 p.m.- Albany vs. Ponchatoula
Hathaway 65, Acadiana 31
Walker 74, Highland Baptist 43
St. Thomas More 43, Sam Houston 30
Monica Meyers State Farm Invitational
(Boy’s games at Ascension Episcopal)
Monday’s Games
Erath 65, Jeanerette 60
Berwick 58, Hanson 39
ESA 48, Delcambre 30
Ascension Episcopal 48, Acadiana Renaissance 34
Tuesday’s Games
Delcambre 54, Jeanerette 50
Acadiana Renaissance 56, Hanson 30
ESA 60, Erath 38
Ascension Episcopal 56, Berwick 13
Wednesday’s Games
Jeanerette 50, Hanson 41
Acadiana Renaissance 43, Delcambre 29
Erath 54, Berwick 41
ESA 58, Ascension Episcopal 55
Lady Patriots Thanksgiving Classic
(All girls games at North Vermilion)
Monday’s Games
Northside 61, Iowa 28
Abbeville 63, Acadiana Renaissance 28
Midland 60, Church Point 43
Rayne 53, Lake Arthur 42
Bunkie 56, Southside 35
Iota 45, Delcambre 28
Reeves 39, North Vermilion 34
Tuesday’s Games
Iota 56, Comeaux 37
Church Point 45, Bunkie 38
Reeves 66, Northside 50
Rayne 52, Acadiana Renaissance 19
Wednesday’s Games
Iota 42, Rayne 38
Lake Arthur 55, Acadiana Renaissance 9
Beau Chene Thanksgiving Classic
Monday’s Games
Port Barre 67, Lafayette Renaissance 61
Lafayette 47, St. Martinville 28
Beau Chene vs. Rayne
Tuesday’s Games
Northwest 79, Lafayette Renaissance 52
Northside 72, Rayne 71
Lafayette 54, Beau Chene 37