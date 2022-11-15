NONSELECT DIVISION I
No. 13 Northshore (8-3) at No. 4 Southside (9-1)
No. 10 Westgate (8-3) at No. 7 Slidell (9-2)
SELECT DIVISION I
No. 9 Acadiana (8-3) at No. 8 Carencro (7-2)
SELECT DIVISION II
No. 16 Helen Cox (5-6) at No. 1 St. Thomas More (9-1)
No. 1 McDonogh 35 (8-3) at No. 6 Lafayette Christian (7-3)
No. 15 Carver (5-5) at No. 2 Teurlings (9-1)
NONSELECT DIVISION II
No. 17 Abbeville (7-4) at No. 1 Iowa (9-1)
No. 12 Iota (9-2) at No. 28 Breaux Bridge (5-6)
No. 13 Cecilia (8-3) at No. 4 North DeSoto (9-1)
No. 14 Lakeshore (9-2) at No. 3 Opelousas (9-1)
No. 11 St. Martinville (7-4) at No. 6 Lutcher (10-1)
No. 7 Church Point (10-1) at No. 23 North Vermilion (5-6)
No. 15 Erath (8-3) at No. 2 West Feliciana (10-0)
SELECT DIVISION III
No. 19 Lake Charles College Prep (5-6) at No. 3 Notre Dame (8-2)
No. 15 Ascension Episcopal (6-5) at No. 2 St. Charles (7-3)
NONSELECT DIVISION III
No. 13 Loreauville (7-4) at No. 4 St. James (8-2)
SELECT DIVISION IV
No. 16 Cedar Creek (7-4) at No. 1 Vermilion Catholic (10-0)
No. 15 Opelousas Catholic (8-3) at No. 2 Central Catholic (8-2)