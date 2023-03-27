Tuesday’s Baseball Schedule
Lafayette at Acadiana, Sulphur at Carencro, Comeaux at Barbe, New Iberia at Southside, Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene, Livonia at Cecilia, David Thibodaux at Northside, Eunice at Kinder, Lafayette Christian at University Lab, St. Thomas More at North Vermilion, LaGrange at Rayne, Westgate at Teurlings, Abbeville at Erath, Mamou at Church Point, Kaplan at St. Martinville, Northwest at Port Barre, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, Notre Dame at Lake Arthur, Hamilton at Gueydan, Jeanerette at Hanson, Westminster-LAF at Highland Baptist, Opelousas Catholic at Berwick, Covenant Christian at Vermilion Catholic, Midland at Bell City, Iota at Northside Christian.
Tuesday’s Softball Schedule
Lafayette at Acadiana, Sulphur at Carencro, Comeaux at Barbe, New Iberia at Southside, Breaux Bridge at Beau Chene, Livonia at Cecilia, David Thibodeaux at Northside, Eunice at Kinder, Lafayette Christian at University Lab, St. Thomas More at North Vermilion, LaGrange at Rayne, Westgate at Teurlings, Abbeville at Erath, Opelousas Catholic at Berwick, Iota at Northside Christian, Kaplan at St. Martinville, Ville Platte at Pine Prairie, West St. Mary at Catholic-NI, Notre Dame at Lake Arthur, Hamilton Christian at Gueydan, Jeanerette at Hanson Memorial, Westminster-Lafayette at Highland Baptist, Covenant Christian at Vermilion Catholic.