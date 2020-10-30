Powered by a deep group of veteran players, Acadiana High's volleyball team has enjoyed a 16-3 regular season with the Division I playoffs set to begin next week.

"The bulk of our squad from last year is back," Acadiana coach Celie LeBlanc-Ulm said. "Most of my kids were starters last year.

"They've gotten stronger and more competitive, and they have this desire to compete and not give up, no matter the circumstances."

The Wreckin' Rams, who were 10th in the most recent power ratings, finished second in District I-2 behind undefeated Sulphur.

Acadiana's only other losses were to Division II No. 2 St. Thomas More and Division II No. 6 Assumption.

"The girls have been working hard," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "This is the toughest team I've coached in terms of perseverance and resilience. I have a lot of confidence in them."

That's lofty praise considering that Acadiana reached the second round of the playoffs in 2019 and made a quarterfinal appearance in 2017.

The Rams are led by senior outside/middle hitter Amaya Crutcher, a first-team all-district selection in 2019.

"She's leading the team in kills and blocks," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "At 5-foot-10, she's a physical presence with good size and a naturally strong upper body. She's averaging 13 kills."

Crutcher is joined at the net by junior Iniya Coleman.

"Iniya is definitely a leader for us," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "She's an outside hitter who is averaging 11 kills. But she's also a defensive player and is very consistent.

"She has this drive about her where she always wants to be better than the day before. Her leadership style shows through the example she sets, and she's one of the smartest players on the court."

Both Coleman and sophomore setter Lilly Hebert were second-team all-district picks last year.

"For being as young as she is, Lilly is a leader who takes control of the game," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "She's very smart when it comes to her volleyball knowledge and reading the court.

"She makes phenomenal decisions on going away from opposing blockers and is averaging 32 assists."

Trinady Swan, the 2019 District III-4 Most Valuable Player, transferred to Acadiana from David Thibodaux.

"She had a really strong start but went down with an ankle injury later," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "It took some time to get her back on the court.

"Trinady has definitely been a key to our success. Her ankle is still giving her trouble, buts she's pushing through the pain and has successfully made the difficult adjustment with changing positions from middle to outside hitter."

Emma Boudreaux is another player who made the transition to a new position and has exceeded expectations.

"It's her first year in the libero position," LeBlanc-Ulm said. "Defensively, Emma has really learned how to read the opposing team's hitters and is averaging 26 digs."