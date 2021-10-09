NEW IBERIA - For someone who has only five varsity starts at quarterback, Westgate's Jordan Doucet sure doesn't play like it.
The Westgate senior, who took over for an injured Brennan Landry in the second week of the season, threw for three touchdowns and ran for one as Westgate scored early and often in beating St. Thomas More 41-13 Friday in the District 5-4A opener for both teams.
Doucet had touchdown passes of 70 and 38 yards to Danny Lewis and five yards to Amaaz Eugene and ran 72 yards for another score as the Tigers improved to 5-1 overall, 1-0 in district and have won five straight games since dropping the season opener to Lafayette Christian Academy.
"I came into the game nervous but it's good to be nervous because you're going to have a good outcome," Doucet said. "I had a feeling this week that we were going to beat them so we came out and executed and did the right things.
"We had a couple of silly little penalties but that didn't faze us."
Doucet is a four-year starter for the Tigers and has practice extensively at quarterback just not played in a game at the position,
"It's a blessing that the coaches trust me to be in that position," he said. "The want me to be the quarterback and they trust me with the ball in my hands to make plays. I've been practicing at quarterback since I was a freshman and I have the hang of it, I just needed a full week of practice so I could be ready to go."
And go he did Friday night.
The senior ran for more than 100 yards and threw for more than 100 yards as the Tigers dominated the Cougars on both sides of the ball.
"We feel like Jordan is money with the ball in his hands," Westgate coach Ryan Antoine said. "He makes us better.
"But Brennan is back from his injury and we have a good 1-2 punch with those guys and everyone around them is doing their job to support them."
Doucet connected with Lewis, who went up for the ball, grabbed it and broke free from the STM defender to complete the catch and run for the score to go up 7-0 in the first quarter.
Later in the opening quarter, Doucet connected with Amaaz Eugene for the second Westgate touchdown and a 14-0 lead.
STM briefly rallied on a touchdown run from Jack Stefanski to cut the lead to 14-7 in the second quarter but the Tigers rolled off 26 straight points from that point onward. Tthe Westgate defense stopped the Cougars inside the red zone four times in the game and another time from inside the 30.
"The defense came to play today," Doucet said. "They really put the clamps on them."
"It was a little bit more of the defense tonight but we play complementary ball," Antoine said. "The offense made some early touchdowns, the defense made some stops and we just kept punching them."
STM (2-4, 0-1), playing without star quarterback Walker Howard due to a broken leg, played well, according to head coach Jim Hightower.
"Westgate has some fine athletes on both side of the ball," Hightower said. "They played with great effort and hustled a lot.
"I thought our young quarterbacks stepped in and did a competent job and they are going to learn from this experience and be better next week. I was pretty proud of the effort our kids gave. I thought that with the score getting lopsided our kids stayed in the game and fought."
The venerable coach said that offensively, the plan was to protect the young quarterbacks as much as possible and on defense they knew that with the way Westgate spreads the field the Cougars knew that they could be in some binds.
"We just had to make some plays on defense and we couldn't make them," Hightower said.