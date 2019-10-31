Rivalries thrive off history and can’t be manufactured — at least not good ones anyway — so Comeaux coach Doug Dotson and Southside coach Josh Fontenot aren’t making their teams’ Week 9 matchup more than what it actually is.
Because the Spartans and Sharks have never played a football game against each other. In fact, the schools, which are separated by less than 10 miles, have never played each other in any kind of athletic competition to this point.
“We don’t have enough experience to have rivalries,” Fontenot said. “Could it be? Absolutely. We’re right next to each other. In fact, we’re playing our home games at Teurlings. This is a closer trip for us than a home game.”
But there are circumstances that make this game different than other Lafayette Parish teams Southside has played in its first year as a member of the LHSAA. It’s hard for either to coach to argue that this matchup has all the makings of a rivalry, even if it’s hard to call it that at the moment.
“I think rivalries develop over time, but I think the table is set for this to be some type of rivalry for sure,” Dotson said. “I’d be lying to you if I said it wasn’t an important game to our kids.”
Let’s state the obvious: A large chunk of the Sharks’ roster, especially the seniors, is made up of players who previously went to Comeaux before the creation of Southside in Youngsville. Many of the other players on the team would be zoned for Comeaux if Southside didn’t exist, which has had a direct impact on Comeaux’s enrollment numbers.
“A lot of these kids they grew up with and went to school, and it kind of split,” Dotson said. “Some chose to stay. Some chose to go. I think that makes it a little bit more interesting for sure.”
“A lot of those kids I worked out for a whole year,” Dotson added. “I know them. They know me. I hope it lends itself to being a good, clean rivalry.”
The most notable former Comeaux player now staring at Southside is junior quarterback Dillon Monette. Monette actually started a few games as a freshman with the Spartans because injuries, including one to the Spartans’ current starting quarterback, Tre’ Harris.
“He came in as a freshman and really amazed a lot of people,” Dotson said. “He’s really poised. He was that way from a young age. So I’m proud of him.”
Another interesting aspect of these matchups going forward: Fontenot was Dotson’s offensive coordinator at Plaquemine when each spent a year there. Things didn’t work out for either coach at the school, but each learned valuable lessons from that experience and remained friends.
“We’re very good friends, and I have a lot of respect for Josh,” Dotson said. “They’re really good on offense, and they’re very salty on defense. I think that they’ve done a great job. They don’t look like a team that’s playing their first year in 5A football. They’ve got those kids ready to play, and that’s a tribute to Josh and his coaches.”
Even if those circumstances didn’t exist, it would be a big game anyway, especially for Comeaux. Sitting at No. 31 in the Class 5A power ratings with a 4-4 record, the Spartans need to beat either Southside or Barbe to solidify a spot in the postseason.
The Sharks are 5-3 and are ranked 20th currently, so winning their final two games against Comeaux and New Iberia may give them a shot at hosting in the first round of the playoffs.
“Right now, honestly, it’s just another big football game that we get to play,” Fontenot said. “For us, we’re excited in our first year to be playing a game significant in Week 9. I think that’s a big point for us. We could be playing a meaningless game that didn’t get us anything, but this game does a lot. It could move you up in the power ranking. It could solidify that part of it. If you win, you get to beat another district opponent, a very good district opponent at that.
“We’re excited because all of those things. The rivalry part of it? I hope. We’ll grow into a natural rivalry. We have time for that. But right now, we’re just excited to be playing a big game.”