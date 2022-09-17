Landon Baptiste, Southside
After two weeks of the Sharks’ offense battling turnovers, their quarterback orchestrated a flawless night in upsetting Carencro with 169 yards rushing and a score, as well as two passing TDs.
Jaylen Lawrence, Acadiana
The Wreckin’ Rams linebacker contributed heavily to the win over New Iberia with nine solos, three assist, a stop behind the line, a sack, a fumble recovery, a pass breakup and two QB hurries.
JuJuan Johnson, Lafayette Christian
The Knights' quarterback just continues to shine. In Friday's road win over Jesuit, Johnson threw for 295 yards and three touchdowns and also added 91 yards rushing to lead LCA to a comeback road win over Jesuit of New Orleans.
Sam Altman, St. Thomas More
Altman emerged from STM’s two-quarterback system with a big 15-of-22 passing night for 239 yards and two touchdowns in the Cougars’ impressive win over Brother Martin for coach Jim Hightower’s 450th career win.
Caden Campisi, Kaplan
The Pirates' workhorse running back carried Kaplan to its first win of the season with 269 yards rushing and three touchdowns on 26 carries, including a 56-yard TD run.