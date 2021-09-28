Following a 2020 3A semifinals appearance, the Church Point Bears have continued to excel at their brand of smash-mouth, run-oriented football.
Tylon Citizen currently ranks fifth among metro area rushers with 46 carries for 455 yards and seven touchdowns, even though the Bears didn't accumulate any stats from a Week 1 COVID forfeit over Port Barre.
"Tylon is a kid who really came on in the midseason last year," Church Point coach J.C. Arceneaux said. "He's a coach's dream in the sense that he always practices hard. He's not afraid to jump on the scout team and get extra reps against our defense. He does everything we ask him to do. He's not a prima donna-type back."
Fullback Jalen Reese is averaging 91 yards rushing per game and senior Andy Briceno is averaging 10.85 yards per carry.
"Jalen isn't a long strider," Arceneaux said of the 5-foot-6, 210-pound junior. "His short stride gives him the ability to be very shifty in the hole. He seldom falls backward, either.
"Andy played quarterback earlier in his career when we were using Dylan Stelly some on defense. He's a great athlete who does a lot of things for this team."
The Bears have rushed for over 1,000 yards in three games behind an offensive line that returned four of six starters, including 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end Holden Daigle.
"Anytime you can put up those numbers, your line is doing what they're supposed to do," Arceneaux said. "Daigle has put on some weight since last year. Hopefully a college program will give him a chance. He has great hands. He had a really nice catch in traffic in the playoffs against St. James. He got crushed, but he held onto it."
QBs shining in VC-Erath tilt
Following a Week 1 loss to Loreauville, the Erath Bobcats have won three straight and will face Vermilion Catholic (2-2) this week.
The contest is shaping up as a battle between two young quarterbacks. Erath sophomore Lynkon Romero is fourth among area passers with 968 yards and eight touchdowns. In last week's 28-20 win over Ascension Catholic, VC freshman Jonathan Dartez totaled 271 all-purpose yards and accounted for all four of his team's scores.
"Lynkon is a young QB with a young receiving corps," Erath coach Eric LeBlanc said. "He puts us in a great position to win games by doing the right things.
"We're planning on it being a battle this week. For a freshman, Dartez is really athletic. It was his night last week, for sure. They called his number a bunch."
After missing the first two weeks of the season in quarantine, Erath sophomore Christian Pillette has caught six passes for 209 yards and three scores. Senior running back Trent Bristo, who missed Week 1 with a concussion, scored two touchdowns in last week's win over North Vermilion.
"If teams continue to stack the box, we'll throw," LeBlanc said. "Trent has had some good games the past three weeks. It doesn't necessarily show in the stats column, but we're not a big stats team."
The Bobcats have four capable receivers. In addition to Pillette, Romero frequently targets David Richard, Austin Hebert and Coy Broussard, who have combined for 36 catches and 627 yards with five touchdowns.
Joseph sparking Highland
After evaluating his personnel, Highland Baptist coach Rick Hutson made the switch from a spread offense to a run-heavy approach spearheaded by running back Jarworski Joseph.
Joseph ranks third in the area with 508 yards on 57 carries with seven touchdowns for the 3-1 Bears, who got a forfeit win over Beekman Charter last week.
"Jarworski has been doing as well as we hoped in the preseason," Highland coach Rick Hutson said. "He's been durable and he's also been a leader. We lost 13 seniors from last year. He's not a rah-rah guy, but he will talk to the other players. He leads by playing hard and playing both ways."
The Bears travel to Westminster Christian (4-0) for a final tune-up before District 6-1A begins next week at home against Covenant Christian.
"Westminster seems to be a second half team,' Hutson said. "I think they were tied 7-7 at the half against Northlake Christian and won 34-7. Last week, they were tied 7-7 at the half against Ascension Christian and won 42-21. They're obviously doing something right at halftime."
Travis Blaize, who previously served as offensive coordinator at Vermilion Catholic, a district rival of the Bears, is in his first year as WCA head coach.
Westminster's offense is powered by fullback Bryant Moore, the area's fourth-leading rusher with 496 yards and seven scores, and quarterback Gage Barton, who is seventh among area passers with 663 yards and six touchdowns.
"My hat is off to Coach Blaize for what he's done so far," Hutson said. (Barton) gets rid of the ball so quickly that it's hard to get a lot of pressure on him. (Moore) makes them go. He makes big plays, makes key runs and is also a good receiver out of the backfield."