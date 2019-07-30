Editor's note: This is the third preview in a 30-day series highlighting high school football teams in the Acadiana area. Up next is the Iota Bulldogs.
WHAT WE KNOW
Is it too soon to call the Iota football program a perennial Class 3A power?
You can certainly call it a new era in Bulldog Country. In fact, it only took Josh Andrus four years to complete a turnaround of a program that had fallen on hard times.
Before 2017, Iota hadn’t experienced a winning season since 2008 and had gone 0-10 during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The days of three appearances in the state championship game from 1999-2002 appeared long gone.
But when Andrus took over in 2015, modest beginnings turned into a rapid ascent. The 2017 team tripled its win total from the previous two seasons. Then last year, Iota didn’t lose until the semifinals.
Don’t expect the Bulldogs to suddenly regress, either. Their best player from a year ago, running back Luke Doucet, is back after earning all-state honors as a junior. The 5-foot-9, 227-pound tailback is a true workhorse with punishing strength, tallying 2,367 yards and 26 TDs on 224 carries a season ago.
Doucet will have two four-year contributors blocking for him, too — tackle Wyatt Shuff and guard Connor Braquet, the latter of whom earned first-team all-district honors last year. On the other side of the line of scrimmage, the Bulldogs return three of their four starting defensive linemen, including all-district first-teamer Dylan Montgomery. Montgomery might not look like a typical defensive tackle, but he often commands double teams.
WHAT WE DON’T KNOW
Andrus’ 14-man senior class last season — the first group to play for Andrus all four years of its high school career — is now gone, including two all-state players (offensive tackle Juwan Felix and linebacker Tayte Langley). Perhaps more importantly, quarterback Trae Rambin, a steadying presence for the Bulldogs last year, has departed.
Still, Andrus isn’t concerned about the potential of his offense with Dawson Wallace under center. Wallace started at wide receiver last year, but Andrus said Wallace’s throwing ability allows the Bulldogs’ offense to continue to be diverse. Even with three new starters on the offensive line, Andrus still sees that unit as a strength of the team.
Defensively, the back seven features the least experience. Brayden Hebert is the lone returning starting linebacker, and five other players are competing for the three linebacker spots. The Bulldogs do welcome back senior safety Andrew Ashby, a second-team All-District selection last season.
HOW WE SEE IT
Iota played a few close games last year, including a barnburner in the regular-season finale against eventual champion Eunice, but it always found a way to win — until the semifinals.
Sterlington proved to be somewhat of a buzzsaw, as turnovers and inability to stop the Panthers’ option offense led to a 21-12 loss. Winning a state championship is always the goal, but teams have to get there first to do it, which is especially tough in the consistently-competitive Class 3A playoffs. Another local 3A team, Kaplan, knows all about that, having lost in the semifinals three years in a row.
So as much potential as the Bulldogs have in 2019, returning to the title game for the first time in 17 years is going to require building depth for the deepest parts of the postseason. Like it was the past two years, lack of depth is Andrus’ biggest overall concern. Avoiding major injuries has been as big a part of the turnaround as anything.
If they can manage to do that for the third year in a row, the Bulldogs should be in state contention. Their nondistrict schedule appears to be manageable, and the district should come down to a three-horse race between Iota, Church Point and Northwest.
MARQUEE MATCHUP
Oct. 11: at Church Point
There was plenty of hype surrounding this district matchup last year, and the outcome was fitting of two physical teams going toe-to-toe.
Iota, who entered the Week 6 tilt No. 2 in the LSWA’s Class 3A poll, trailed 12-0 at halftime. But the Bulldogs rode a pair of second-half touchdowns from Doucet for a 15-12 win, keeping their unblemished record in tact.
Considering Doucet’s heroics, the production of Church Point fullback Rodney Dupuis, who finished with 141 yards, may have been easily forgotten. Now, both Dupuis and Doucet are seniors and are clearly two of the better rushers in the Acadiana area.
So if you like elite ball carriers and hard-nosed football with district implications, this is a contest for you.
COACHSPEAK
“The town was always behind us. Even during those bad seasons, our stadium was full. But now with a couple seasons of winning, you got even more buzz in town every year when it comes around football (season). So it’s a fun place to be right now.” — Josh Andrus, Iota coach
NOTABLE NAMES
RB Luke Doucet, 5-9, 227, Sr.
Even for all-state players, there’s always room for improvement. In Doucet’s case, he managed to lower his 40-yard dash time while putting on weight in the offseason. That’s an intimidating proposition for opposing defenses, especially after the Bulldogs’ tailback rushed for more than 2,000 yards as a junior. Although Iota doesn’t use its running backs in the passing game much, Andrus said Doucet has improved as a receiver. He has offers from Arkansas-Monticello, Louisiana College and Mississippi College.
RG Connor Braquet, 6-4, 218, Sr.
One of two four-year contributors on the Bulldogs’ offensive line, Braquet’s all-district junior season a year ago may have somewhat fallen under the radar. But there’s no doubt he played a vital role in the Bulldogs’ success on the ground in 2018. While his athleticism might be his best tool, Andrus said he’s strengthened his upper body. He also has a solid understanding of his position and the jobs of the linemen around him.
LT Wyatt Shuff, 6-4, 285, Sr.
The other four-year contributor on the Iota offensive line, Shuff certainly has the measurables to play on the college level. Shuff, like Braquet, may have been overlooked as a junior, but Andrus said he believes he could start for any team. So expect the big left tackle to garner his fair share of attention this year as he protects the blindside of new starting quarterback Dawson Wallace.
WR Tyrone Charlot, 5-9, 159, Sr.
A second-team all-district performer a year ago at two positions, Charlot “can do everything,” Andrus said. Fast and athletic, Charlot is a returning starter at wide receiver and return specialist, but his coach said he even has arm talent. The plan is to use him in as many ways as the Bulldogs can, including as a Wildcat quarterback.
S Andrew Ashby, 5-8, 173, Sr.
After starting as a freshman, Ashby took a year off from football during his sophomore year, but he didn’t miss a beat when he returned. Ashby boxed while he was in junior high, and Andrus lauds his competitiveness. He’s a stellar all-around athlete, making the All-District team in baseball, and plays much bigger than his frame. He’ll be key to a secondary that doesn’t return any starters and loses all-district first-teamer Mitchell Lege.
Head coach: Josh Andrus
Record: 25-21
2019 SCHEDULE
September
6 Iowa
12 WELSH
20 LAKE ARTHUR
27 SOUTH BEAUREGARD
October
4 North Vermilion
11 Church Point*
18 VILLE PLATTE*
25 Pine Prairie*
November
1 NORTHWEST*
8 Mamou*
*--denotes district game
HOME GAMES IN ALL CAPS
2018 REWIND
Regular season
Beat BASILE 28-10
Beat OAKDALE 44-7
Beat Lake Arthur 42-21
Beat NORTHWEST 49-12
Beat Mamou 37-0
Beat Crowley 41-20
Beat CHURCH POINT 15-12
Beat Port Barre 39-6
Beat PINE PRAIRIE 38-0
Beat Eunice 35-34
Playoffs
Beat KIPP RENAISSANCE 49-0
Beat Baker 31-14
Beat NORTH WEBSTER 21-14
Lost STERLINGTON 21-12
LAST FIVE SEASONS
2018: 13-1
2017: 9-3
2016: 2-8
2015: 1-9
2014: 0-10
Key losses: LB Tayte Langley, OT Juwan Felix, QB Trae Rambin, CB/P Mitchell Lege
Base offense: Pro style
Base defense: 4-3
PROJECTED STARTING LINEUP
Offense
WR Tyrone Charlot (5-9, 159 Sr.)*
WR Zan Connor (5-9, 152, Jr.)
TE Micah Renfro (6-1, 215, Sr.)*
LT Wyatt Shuff (6-4, 285, Sr.)*
LG Ashton Breaux (5-11, 204, Soph)
C Nick Hebert (6-1, 262, Soph.)
RG Connor Braquet (6-4, 218, Sr.)*
RT Gage Monceaux (5-10, 191, Jr.)
QB Dawson Wallace (6-1, 172, Soph.)
FB Landon Doucet (5-11, 175, Sr.)*
RB Luke Doucet (5-9, 227, Sr.)*
Defense
DL Ethan Zachbrecher (5-10, 205, Jr.)*
DL Dylan Montgomery (6-0, 207, Sr.)*
DL Chris Newman (5-9, 246, Sr.)
DL Dakell Thibodeaux (6-1, 180, Jr.)*
LB Braeden Hebert (5-9, 173, Sr.)*
LB Landon Doucet (5-11, 175, Sr.)
LB Seth Shuff (6-0, 200, Soph.)
CB Parker Hayes (5-7, 146, Soph.)
CB Grant Callahan (5-9, 165, Jr.)
S Andrew Ashby (5-8, 173, Sr.)*
S Jeb Decuir (5-4, 134, Jr.)
*--denotes returning starter