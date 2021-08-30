In pursuit of a ninth straight state volleyball championship, the Teurlings Catholic Lady Rebels will rely on several new faces with the season scheduled to begin this week.
"We lost seven seniors from last year's team," Teurlings coach Terry Hebert said. "Six were starters, so you can do the math."
The Lady Rebels graduated Cicily Hidalgo, the 2020 All-Metro Outstanding Player, along with all-metro selections Mia Dejean and Paige Guidry from a team that went 24-2. Zoe Barnett, Molly Webre and Paige LeBlanc were also key departures.
"Our group last year was just really talented," Hebert said. "Out of that group, four are playing college volleyball. You don't get a class like that but maybe once in a lifetime."
Three of Hebert's top returning players are Reagan Richey, Emma Cother and Alex Barrett.
"Reagan blocks very well in the middle," he said. "Emma is a setter who does a great job. She's been starting for three years. Reagan and Emma have been playing together on their school and club teams for several years. Alex is probably our best all-around player on the court right now."
Hayley Hillman and Sam Fontenot are also expected to play pivotal roles.
"Hayley is a middle blocker who has been working hard," Hebert said. "She has shown glimpses of greatness. I have to give kudos to our other setter, Sam Fontenot.
She changed positions from defensive specialist to setter. At first, she didn't get a hold of the position like she has now. She is a team leader who is serving well and really playing well overall."
Hurricane Ida began to impact Teurlings' schedule over the weekend.
"We were supposed to face LCA and St. Joseph's in an official's scrimmage," Hebert said. "That would have been good competition, but it was canceled due to the storm.
"Moving forward, the season was supposed to start on September 2 at the Assumption Tournament, which included Destrehan, E.D. White, Newman, St. Amant and H.L. Bourgeois. I texted the Assumption coach an hour before the hurricane hit, but I haven't been able to get in contact since then."
The Lady Rebels recently held a team meeting where Hebert put things into perspective for his young squad.
"It's a meeting where we go over the team rules and the culture we want to have," he said. "One of the first things I said was not to look at this as going for state title No. 9. This team just needs to win one. That's the only time we mention the number. After that, we just go try to win games.
"We say not to think about it, but they know what's at stake. We lost maybe eight games over the last three to four years. I told them that we don't have to be those teams. It's okay if we lose early. Let's just get ourselves better for the end of the season. Nobody cares if you're 40-0 or 25-15 if you win the championship."