You would think St. Thomas More have every advantage heading into Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. Division II state semifinals against Liberty at the Cajundome.
After all, the Cougars are riding a 24-game winning streak and are two wins shy of a fourth straight state championship.
But if you listen to STM coach Danny Broussard, his Cougars (30-4) definitely are holding all the cards against Liberty (22-6).
For starters, there’s Liberty’s defensive approach.
“I have not seen a team in I don’t know how long that takes charges like this team does,” Broussard said. “Every game I see, it’s five or six charges. Yes, you get the block every now and then, but they’re in position to take them.
“That really concerns me because we’re really good at getting to the rim in our dribble drive five-man motion. We’ve got guys who can get to the rim, so my concern is foul trouble. We can’t afford for Jaden (Shelvin) or Carter (Domingue) to get in foul trouble, and those guys do a tremendous job of taking charges.”
Next on the list is Liberty’s ability to rebound.
“The other thing that is scary about them is they’re going to be taller at every position than us,” Broussard said. “They rebound the ball well on both ends. I don’t think we’re going to get a lot of second shots against them, and I see them getting second shots.”
Along that line, the Patriots take a lot of 3-pointers, so long rebounds are a big concern for Broussard even when his Cougars do block out properly.
Liberty is led by a trio of double-figures scorers in David Weber (14.8), Jacob Wilson (14.7) and Zavier Sims (11.6).
“They’ve got two shooters,” Broussard said. “Hopefully, the Cajundome will have an effect on them and they won’t hit quite as many. They’re going to make some, but maybe not for as high a percentage.”
Not even STM’s impressive depth is an edge on paper.
“That’s usually where we have an advantage, because we’re so deep,” he said. “But no, they’re just as deep as us. They’ve got a bunch of guys off the bench. They’ve got tremendous athletes. That’s not going to be an advantage for us.”
One card STM certainly possesses is more state tournament experience, as well as playing in its hometown.
“I think it’s kind of new to them, and we’ve got some pretty experienced guys,” Broussard said. “So we’ve got some things in our favor. It’s probably going to take all of those things together to get by this very talented Liberty team.”
The winner will meet the University-St. Michael winner at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
"I think they’re right up there with the Scotlandvilles and Madison Preps," Broussard said.