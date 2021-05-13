The Opelousas Catholic Vikings were down to their final strike in the state semifinals at McMurry Park in Sulphur, but they weren’t to be counted out.
The No. 7-seeded Vikings entered the state tournament as an underdog in Division IV after upsetting No. 2-seeded Ascension Catholic in the quarterfinals. They pulled off another upset in the semifinals with a 4-3 victory over Calvary Baptist to advance to the state title game.
The Vikings will be taking on the No. 1-seeded Ouachita Christian Eagles, and while they’ll be entering as the underdogs again, they’ve been playing their best baseball at the right time.
“We’ve got good enough pitching to keep us in the game,” Vikings coach Justin Boyd said. “We’ve proven the last few games that it’s not over till it’s over. Their (Calvary’s) lefty was really strong, and we were down to our last strike at one point, so I’m proud of our kids for never giving up. It was a great team win, everyone contributed.”
The Vikings’ pitching has been a strength all season led by Bryce Rozas and Alex Breaux along with Drake Guidry, who relieved Rozas in the semis.
“Bryce (Rozas) always gives us 100 percent,” Boyd said. “He pitched into the seventh (inning) and gave us a chance to win for sure. He definitely pitched his heart out. Drake (Guidry) came in and pitched the final two outs in the seventh and the eighth. It was a good feeling to get a hit in the top of the eighth after giving it back in the seventh. Just shows you can’t give up with this team.”
Guidry also delivered a big hit to tie the game in the seventh inning to give the Vikings the lead, and they’ve excelled at delivering timely hitting.
“We were down 2-0 and got some good at-bats,” Boyd said. “Drake (Guidry) delivered a big two-run double in the seventh to take the lead. Whenever they brought their righthander in, we got some good ABs once we hit one hard and then started believing and had better ABs in the last inning for sure.”
Breaux will get the start Friday against the Eagles after Rozas started in the semis and went six innings, and Guidry will be available out of the bullpen again if needed.
“We got to watch them (Ouachita Christian) play,” Boyd said. “They’re a really good team who’s always in the semis or finals. We got them two years ago, and we’ve got to play better this time around. We’ve to hit better, pitch better and pull for each other, and we’ll see how things go. Alex (Breaux) will be starting for us. They (Ouachita Christian) really hit really well throughout the lineup, so we’ve got to pitch well and play good defense.”
The Vikings will be hungry for redemption after falling short against the Eagles 7-1 in the 2019 state title game, and this year’s team is a near guarantee to compete until the final out.
“We definitely want to win the state championship,” Boyd said. “Two years ago we didn’t play well , but we know what we’re up against. It’s going to be tough, so we’ve got to play together and play hard. I’m proud of all our kids and what they’ve done all year. I’ve got to watch them grow up since pre-k, so I enjoy watching them play.”