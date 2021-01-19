BOYS BASKETBALL
SCORES
Notre Dame 49, Lafayette Christian 43 (OT)
Northside 54, Acadiana 32
St. Thomas More 71, Westgate 47
Carver 47, New Iberia 35
Port Allen 69, Southside 55
Beau Chene 65, Livonia 60
Madison Prep 55, Opelousas 34
David Thibodaux 37, Crowley 36
Iota 53, Church Point 19
Ville Platte 72, East Iberville 50
Kaplan 47, Erath 45
North Central 75, McDonogh-35 30
Opelousas Catholic 64, Southern Lab 58
Central Catholic 84, Centerville 47
Vermilion Catholic 72, Hanson 40
JS Clark 82, Midland 56
Northside Christian 54, Johnson Bayou 45
REPORTED BOXSCORES
Notre Dame 49, Lafayette Christian 43 (OT)
NOTRE DAME (49) Christian McNees 18, Parker McNees 21, Chris Schmid 5, Teddy Menard 5. Totals: 15 (2) 13-16.
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (43) Elijah Pete 5, Braylon Richard 13, Daegan Mitchell 2, Kam Williams 5, Kobe Thibodeaux 2, Daejan Sinegal 5, Masey Lewis 11. Totals: 7 (4) 9-15.
Notre Dame 3 10 16 8 12- 49
Lafayette Christian 5 16 10 6 6 - 43
3-pointers - ND: P. McNees 1, Schmid 1; LCA: Richard 2, Williams 1. Total Fouls: ND 14, LCA 16.
Northside 54, Acadiana 32
NORTHSIDE (54) Z. McCoy 17, J. Thomas 12, E. Prejean 5, J. Dugas 5, J. Moore 3, J. McGee 3, M. Wilridge 3, T. Harris 2, J. Johnnie 2, T. Savoy 2. Totals: 22 (7) 3-8.
ACADIANA (32) J. Brown 8, M. Boudreaux 5, c. Hawkins 4, T. Randall 4, A. Hardy 4, T. Guillory 4, D. O’Neal 3. Totals: 14 (2) 2-4
Northside 18 12 12 12 - 54
Acadiana 5 9 11 7 - 32
3-pointers - NSIDE: Mccoy 3, Dugas 1, Moore 1, McGee 1, Wilridge 1; ACAD: Brown 1, Boudreaux 1. Total Fouls: NSIDE 9, ACAD 15.
St. Thomas More 71, Westgate 47
WESTGATE (47) Derek Williams 10, Dedrick Latulas3, Kylan Dugas 12, JaQualien Allen 14, Kameron Calligan 5. Totals: 9 (6) 11-18.
ST. THOMAS MORE (71) Christian Landry 9, Thomas Couvillon 2, Jaden Shelvin 11, Carter Domingue 18, Jack Bech 9, Dominick Jenkins 2, Tobin Thevenot 7, Evan Savoy 1, Bryce Boullion 5, Jaxon Moncla 7. Totals: 14 (12) 7-15.
Westgate 9 7 14 17 - 47
St. Thomas More 19 15 17 20 - 71
3-pointers - WGATE: Latulas 1, Dugas 2, Allen 2, Calligan 1; STM: Landry 3, Domingue 5, Bech 1, Thevenot 1, Bouillon 1, Moncla 1. Total Fouls: WGATE 15, STM 14.
LATE BOXES
North Central 68, St. Martinville 58
NORTH CENTRAL (68) Devion Levergne 20, McKennis Savoy 1, Reginald Stoner 19, Derrick Tezeno 19, Jamarey Cane 3, Aaron Johnson 6. Totals: 15 (8) 14-20.
ST. MARTINVILLE (58) Jalen Mitchell 11, Andrew Savoy 8, Datayvious Gabriel 23, Xavier Kately 2, Mandrel Butler 2, Harvey Broussard 4, Davantre Alexander 8. Totals: 24 (2) 4-4.
North Central 20 14 20 14 - 68
SMSH 15 10 17 16 - 58
3-pointers - NC: Levergne 4, Stoner 2, Johnson 2; SMSH: Gabriel 1, Mitchell 1. Total Fouls: SMSH 16, NC 11.
Wossman 62, Northside 48
NORTHSIDE (48) Z. McCoy 11, J. Thomas 8, T. Harris 7, E. Prejean 7, J. Johnnie 5, J. Moore 5, McGee 3, T. Savoy 2. Totals: 17-52 (3-9) 11-19.
WOSSMAN (62) D. Austin 26, A. Dennis 13, K. Raven 12, K. Wiley 5, A. Shell 2, M. Saulsberry 2. Totals: 24-55 (1-9) 11-18.
Northside 6 12 17 13 - 48
Wossman 10 11 20 21 - 62
3-pointers - NOR: Harris 2, McCoy 1; WOSS: Wiley 1. Total Fouls: NOR 17, WOSS 18.
SCHEDULES
Wednesday’s Games
Comeaux at St. Edmund, McKinley at Southside, Carencro at Church Point, Breaux Bridge at Westgate, Port Barre at Church Point,
Thursday’s Games
David Thibodaux at Loreauville, Lafayette Christian at Washington-Marion, JS Clark at Bell City.
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Breaux Bridge at Acadiana, Comeaux at Lafayette High,
4-4A - Eunice at Washington-Marion, North Vermilion at Rayne, Carencro at Northside,
5-4A - Carencro at Northside, St. Thomas More at Teurlings,
6-4A - Beau Chene at Cecilia, Opelousas at Livonia,
5-3A - Northwest at Church Point, Iota at Ville Platte, Mamou at Pine Prairie,
6-3A - Abbeville at Crowley, Erath at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at St. Martinville.
6-2A - Port Barre at Lake Arthur, Notre Dame at Welsh.
7-2A - Ascension Episcopal at Loreauville, Jeanerette at Catholic-NI, Delcambre at West St. Mary.
5-1A - Sacred Heart-VP at Catholic-PC, North Central at Westminster, Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund.
8-1A - Central Catholic at Hanson, Centerville at Covenant Christian, Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist.
7-B - Hathaway at ESA.
6-C - South Cameron at Northside Christian.
Saturday’s Games
Lafayette Christian at New Iberia, Midland at Lacassine, Westminster at False River, JS Clark at Hamilton Christian.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
SCORES
Lafayette Christian 73, Notre Dame 28
Ascension Episcopal 24, West St. Mary 17
St. Thomas More 64, Westgate 21
Northside 43, Acadiana 28
Crowley 35, Teurlings 21
Beau Chene 61, Livonia 30
Northwest 56, Ursuline 53
Kaplan 56, Erath 27
Lake Arthur 72, Welsh 31
Hanson 42, Vermilion Catholic 33
REPORTED BOXSCORES
Lafayette Christian 73, Notre Dame 28
NOTRE DAME (28) Maggie Chiasson 7, Gabby Cates 8, Margaret Schmid 3, Kelsey Broussard 5, Jeanne Clare Schmid 3, Mary Ellen Herbert 2. Totals: 9 (1) 7-10.
LAFAYETTE CHRISTIAN (73) Boyleigh Matthews 5, Zoe Wiltz 10, Indy Hebert 6, Monae Duffy 2, Eve Alexander 12, Kayla Parker 4, Jada Richard 21, Kameron Borel 2, Monique Patterson 11. Totals: 22 (9) 2-11.
Notre Dame 9 6 6 7 - 28
Lafayette Christain 15 25 12 21 - 73
3-pointers - ND: Chiasson 1; LCA: Matthews 1, Wiltz 1, Hebert 2, Richard 5. Total Fouls: ND 13, LCA 13.
Ascension Episcopal 24, West St. Mary 17
ASCENSION EPISCOPAL(24) AK Charbonnet 8, Maddy Justus 2, Annie Mouton 7, Camille Blanchard 4, Payton Musso 3. Totals: 3 (4) 6-16.
WEST ST. MARY (17) T. Robertson 4, J. Doucette 2, K. Druillet 6, R. Robertson 5. Totals: 5 (1) 4-10.
Ascension Episcopal 12 3 6 3 - 24
West St. Mary 2 4 4 7 - 17
3-pointers - AES: Charbonnet 2, Mouton 2; WSM: R. Robertson 1. Total Fouls: AES 11, WSM 13.
St. Thomas More 64, Westgate 21
WESTGATE (21) Keyonna Armelin 7, Taviana Alexander 9, Tanija Daye 2, Tinya Barnes 2, AmijieNae George 1. Totals: 4 (3) 4-10.
ST. THOMAS MORE (64) Izzy Carter 2, Angelle Doucet 7, Claire Hader 3, Madison Prejean 6, Olivia Guidry 16, Emily LeBlanc 5, Lilly Roger 4, AC Froelich 16. Totals: 26 (2) 0-2.
Westgate 9 3 7 2 - 21
St. Thomas More 18 12 16 18 - 64
3-pointers - WGATE: Armelin 1, Alexander 2; STM: Doucet 1, LeBlanc 1. Total Fouls: WGATE 13, STM 12.
Late boxes
Washington-Marion 48, Rayne 42
WASHINGTON-MARION (48) Ryn Guillory 18, Shontell Guillory 6, Fantasy Brown 11, Kendyll Turpean 2, Skilar Guillory 7, Jada Thomas 4.
RAYNE (42) Braile Washington 27, Sarigh Mitchell 8, Hailey Young 2, Cedadei Morale 2, Kerri Auster 2.
Wash.-Marion 11 4 16 17- 48
Rayne 7 12 10 11 - 42
3-pointers - WM: R. Guillory 1, Brown 1, S. Guillory 1; RAY: Washington 1. Total Fouls: WM 8, RAY 8.
SCHEDULES
Thursday’s Games
Lafayette Christian at Washington-Marion, JS Clark at Bell City,
Friday’s Games
3-5A - Acadiana at New Iberia, Comeaux at Barbe, Lafayette at Sam Houston, Southside at Sulphur,
4-4A - Eunice at Washington-Marion, North Vermilion at Rayne,
5-4A - Carencro at Northside, St. Thomas More at Teurlings,
6-4A - Beau Chene at Cecilia, Breaux Bridge at Franklin, Opelousas at Livonia,
5-3A - Northwest at Church Point, Iota at Ville Platte, Mamou at Pine Prairie,
6-3A - Abbeville at Crowley, Erath at David Thibodaux, Kaplan at St. Martinville,
6-2A - Port Barre at Lake Arthur, Notre Dame at Welsh,
7-2A - Ascension Episcopa at Loreauville, Jeanerette at Catholic-NI, Delcambre at West St. Mary, Breaux Bridge at Franklin,
5-1A - Sacred Heart at Catholic-PC, North Central at Westminster, Opelousas Catholic at St. Edmund,
8-1A - Covenant Christian at Centerville, Central Catholic at Hanson, Vermilion Catholic at Highland Baptist
7-B - Midland at Lacassine,