John Tanner will go from coaching the Rams of Oak Hill to the Rams of Acadiana.
Acadiana High principal David LeJeune chose Tanner, who spent the last four years as the head coach of the Oak Hill boys basketball team, as the Wreckin’ Rams’ new boys basketball coach Monday.
“He’s very knowledgeable about the game, and he’ll do a great job of teaching fundamentals and game planning and getting the kids familiar with the teams that we’ll be playing,” LeJeune said of Tanner. “He was attractive because of the experience he has of being a head coach, but he’s also a good young educator. He’s a good classroom teacher. I think he’ll be an asset for the whole school, not just the basketball program.”
Tanner replaces Nic Jeffers, who also served as Acadiana’s athletic director for two years. Jeffer left Acadiana to become the director of athletics for the Lafayette Parish School System.
It will be a homecoming for Tanner, a Scott native and Teurlings Catholic graduate. Tanner graduated from Teurlings in 1999 before continuing his playing career at Louisiana College in Pineville.
“It’s definitely a privilege to be able to come back to my hometown,” Tanner said. “I just see it as a great opportunity for myself and for my family to do that -- professionally, too. Working at Acadiana High School, I feel blessed to have this opportunity.”
Tanner has served as a head coach during his entire 15-year coaching career. He spent his first four years in the profession at Sacred Heart-Ville Platte before heading back to Central Louisiana to coach at Holy Savior Menard for the next seven years. He then took the Oak Hill job, a Class B school located in nearby Hineston.
“I’ve always been a head coach. That’s just the way it’s worked out,” Tanner said. “It’s pretty neat. I’ve made my own mistakes to learn from on the fly.”
Tanner emphasizes a disciplined brand of basketball with a defense-first mindset. It’s something he learned from his playing days under Milton Rohm and Gene Rushing.
“Both coaches that I play for were very defensive-minded,” Tanner said. “Both were strong on fundamentals. I believe that’s what teams need to do to succeed.”
LeJeune said he will be promoting a coach already at Acadiana as the school’s next athletic director in the coming days.
“It’s a tough loss for us,” LeJeune said of Jeffers departing. “Not only was he an outstanding basketball coach, but he did a great job with our athletic director position also. It’s easy to have someone of his ability to lead and to do the things that we need to do. I never had to worry too much about what was going on in the athletic department because he did such a great job.”