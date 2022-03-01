The Episcopal School of Acadiana Falcons’ pursuit of history continues.
For the third straight year and fourth time in the last five seasons, ESA’s boys basketball team is reached the Division V state semifinals.
In fact, Wednesday’s noon encounter with Jehovah-Jireh at the Cajundome will be the program’s sixth semifinal appearance.
Coach Jason Fatheree’s Falcons are also hoping it marks the school’s first trip to the state finals in boys basketball.
“We’re hoping this is the year,” Fatheree said.
No. 3-seeded ESA enters the game 25-11 coming off a 46-40 win over No. 6 Christ Episcopal in the quarterfinals.
Jehovah-Jireh is 19-11 and the Falcons did beat Warriors 52-48 in overtime in the season opener, but those factors only begin to tell the story.
“But that game feels like last season, it’s so long ago,” Fatheree said. “I’m sure they feel like a different team. And hopefully we’re a different team. It’ll be interesting to see who shows up at the right time when it’s really needed.”
Furthermore, Jehovah-Jireh has won four straight state titles and sports one of the state’s top talents in John Paul Ricks.
“He’s one of those guys where you’re not going to shut him out,” Fatheree said of Ricks. “He’s going to get some points. It’s going to be about not letting him get loose and then kind of controlling the other guys around him to make sure they’re not getting easy one, because he draws so much attention.
“Communication, weakside help and rotations are going to be crucial. It’s going to take a team-defense kind of thing.”
An upset will also require patience on the offensive end.
“They don’t pressure as much as they have in the past,” Fatheree said. “The key is going to be taking care of the ball. Our offense needs to take good, smart shots within the flow of the offense, not forcing stuff.”
That’s more possible because of ESA’s consistent inside game, led by senior Alex Koval.
“He’s been solid for us all year,” Fatheree said of Koval. “He’s scored the ball, controlled the paint and rebounded really well. When we’re getting the ball inside and Alex is drawing attention, we can kick out to shooters.
“That’s kind of when we can get in our rhythm and then hopefully forcing a few turnovers on defense and getting some easy ones.”
Also helping that cause is the floor leadership of two veteran seniors in Ethan Harson and Cameron Lee.
“Those two have been playing since they were freshman,” Fatheree said. “They’re the most experienced of the seniors and everybody else has just been learning on the fly.”
Being shorthanded going back to the summer season has actually forced the Falcons into playing more players and more options getting more experience along the way.
“That kind of made us a little deeper,” Fatheree said. “I was kind of worried about our depth coming into the season, but we’re playing eight, sometimes nine.”
The Falcons don’t exactly enjoy playing early games, but have gotten us to it. For example, ESA beat Fairview in double overtime at an MLK event at Hamilton Christian earlier this season.
“Those early games it’s about who’s up and ready to go,” Fatheree said.