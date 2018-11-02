OPELOUSAS — Memory served Opelousas Catholic well in its District 5-1A title rematch against Catholic High-Pointe Coupee.
Coach Thomas David reminded his team throughout the season about the 19-point loss that gave Catholic-PC the district championship on last year's 5-1A showdown.
One year later, the Vikings exacted revenge, taking a 12-0 win for the 2018 district championship Friday at Don Gardner Stadium.
"We were down there last year, got kicked in the teeth and got a sour taste in our mouths, so we decided to do something about it," David said.
Two touchdowns in the second quarter got the job done for the Vikings, who finished their regular season 6-3.
Zach Menagrelli scored on a 6-yard run for Opelousas Catholic with seven minutes left in the first half. The Vikings stretched their lead off a 25-yard touchdown scamper by Devin Thierry with 2:35 left before the break.
Alex Castille intercepted a pass from CHSPC quarterback Aiden Vosburg in Hornets territory to set up the first touchdown.
Mengarelli — who had 106 yards rushing on 12 carries — ran 50 yards up the middle on the first play from scrimmage after a Hornets punt. Thierry finished the job two plays later when he broke loose up the middle for the TD.
"It was a tough loss for us, and all I can say is hats off to them," Catholic-PC coach David Simoneaux said. "I can't say enough about what they did because they played hard and kept answering the bell. We had all the opportunities in the world but couldn't take advantage.
Both teams missed on opportunities in the red zone during the first quarter.
Catholic-PC lost possession on downs early in the second quarter and missed on a field-goal attempt in the first quarter. A Jessie Roy interception squashed a scoring opportunity, also in the first quarter.
Defense commanded the spotlight in the second half. CHSPC forced the Vikings to punt the ball to scratch a downfield drive in the third quarter, while the Hornets lost possession on downs at their own 6-yard line with 10:27 left in the game.
"Keeping the ball away at all costs was the key for us," David said. "That was kind of their game, and ours too, tonight, because they do a very good job on offense and if you don't get a lot of possessions, so you have to take advantage of the ones you get."
The Hornets found a glimmer of hope when they recovered a Roy fumble at the Vikings 18, but CHSPC lost the ball on the very next play.
Sophomore RJ Butler fended off Catholic-PC defenders on carries that led the Vikings into the red zone late in the fourth quarter, but the Hornets managed to keep him outside the end zone.
Butler led the Vikings' ground attack with 107 yards on 15 carries.